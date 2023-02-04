Julissa Thaler: Prosecutors assure “horrid” photos won’t be shown; Tory Hart testifies after opening statements

Lavinia Thompson

Jurors and the prosecution are already treading lightly on what is likely to be an emotional trial against a woman accused of the shooting death of her 6-year-old son last May, the Star Tribune reports.

Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Dan Allard reassured both the judge and potential jurors that graphic crime scene photos of Eli Hart’s dead body wouldn’t be shown in court, as even he doesn’t want to see them again, the Tribune says.

“They are horrid,” he stated.

Jury selection is expected to take most of this week, and KMSP reports that seven jurors have been seated so far. While prosecutors allege that a bitter custody dispute is the motive for the crime, Julissa Thaler proclaimed in court on Jan. 30, 2023 that she would never have done it.

However, prosecutors revealed Thaler’s Google search history, which included subjects like “How much blood can a child lose,” and they also allege that she looked up life insurance policies for her son, KMSP reports.

With the case being a first-degree murder trial, each juror is individually questioned by both the prosecution and defense before Hennepin County District Judge Jay Quam, KMSP says. Judge Quam voiced his wish for 14 or 15 jurors seated before the trial begins; 12 to serve and two or three alternates.

Thaler, the 28-year-old accused, faces both a second and first-degree murder charge after police pulled her over on May 20, 2022 and discovered Eli’s body in the trunk of her car, the Tribune says. A caller reported her for driving with a broken back window on her car and a blown out tire. When police pulled her over, they saw blood on her hand, a shotgun shell, and a spent casing in her car, causing them to search the car further. Both the body and the gun were found in the trunk.

The Tribune explains that police let Thaler go home before they discovered the boy’s body, and when they caught up to her at her residence, she had allegedly fled and left the washing machine running with the clothes she’d been wearing at the scene.

Young Eli had been shot up to nine times, the Tribune adds, citing court documents accusing Thaler of buying a shotgun and learning how to shoot it shortly before the murder.

Thaler requested she be allowed to leave the court room before the graphic photos of her deceased son are shown, which the judge denied, the Tribune says.

Once again, Thaler refused to take the plea deal offered, which would see her go to prison for 40 years, instead of the life sentence she potentially faces should she be convicted, the Tribune says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12bis8_0kchyHZ300
Julissa ThalerPhoto byHennepin County

The bitter and deadly custody battle

The rage with which the murder allegedly happened had built up and brewed for some time before detonating, as People Magazine previously reported that Eli was placed into foster care in January 2021. Tory Hart’s fiancee, Josie Josephson, said Eli spent “457 days between county custody and family foster care.” She added that she and Tory were permitted unsupervised visits with Eli upon working closely with Dakota County.

Nikita Kronberg, wife of Thaler’s cousin, wrote on the GoFundMe page that Thaler filed “several false Orders of Protection”, preventing Tory and Eli from having a relationship. Eli spent eleven months living with Nikita. Nikita says that the father and son became close.

“During that time, Eli and Tory were able to start a relationship, and their bond was powerful from the start. Eli fell in love with his father and loved spending time with him. Tory was excited to make up for all the lost years and was thrilled to start teaching his son how to fish and ride a bike with no training wheels,” Kronberg explained.

Despite concerning behaviors Thaler exhibited during a Dec. 2021 home trial when Eli was placed back with her, Thaler was granted full custody again in May 2022, WCCO previously reported. Tory had given the courts a full account of Thaler’s history of mental issues, unstable housing, neglect of Eli, and traffic violations.

Tory has since filed a lawsuit seeking more than $75,000 in damages against Dakota County staff for failure to provide adequate child protection to his son, KARE11 reported last August.

Opening statements gives Tory Hart a chance to speak

The trial got underway on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, during which the defense and prosecution laid their cases before the judge and jury - and Eli’s heartbroken father spoke out for the first time since Eli’s violent death, according to reports by KMSP and KARE11.

The prosecution described Eli as “a friendly talkative outgoing kindergartener. He loved playing with cars and going fishing with his dad ,” KARE11 reports. Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Britta Rapp promised the court she would show evidence proving Thaler maliciously ended the life of her own innocent son.

The evidence, Rapp said, includes surveillance video from the night before Eli died, showing Thaler leaving the apartment with Eli and a large object wrapped in a blanket, which she put into the trunk of her car, KARE11 says. Rapp said police found that same blanket the next day, wrapped around Eli’s lifeless body, and next to it, a shotgun with blood on it.

Rapp also revealed that the prosecution could prove Thaler shopped for that shotgun for a month, and allegedly told the salesperson who sold her the ammo that she wanted one that would “blow the biggest hole in something,” KARE11 says.

KMSP reports that Thaler allegedly bought 40 rounds of ammunition for the shotgun days before Eli’s death.

She added that Thaler’s internet searches would also be among the evidence, KARE11 states, noting that searching up “how much blood can a child lose” proves Eli’s murder was premeditated, and therefore, Thaler should be convicted of first degree murder.

Defense attorney Rebecca Noothe simply told the court that “Julissa Thaler is not guilty of murdering her son,” and promised to show that intent and guilt cannot be proved by the evidence to be presented, though Noothe gave no alternative explanation as to how Eli wound up dead, KARE11 reports.

Noothe did, however, say that there is evidence Thaler was planning a life with her son that included Disney trips, and that Thaler bought the shotgun for their protection, KARE11 says.

“There are no witnesses who heard her talk about killing, no witnesses who saw her pull the trigger – because she didn’t. Evidence won’t show premeditation or intent,” Noothe added.

Tory Hart was the first witness to the stand following opening statements, KARE11 reports. In a quiet voice, he explained to the jury how he filed for full custody of Eli in March 2022, to which Thaler opposed as she wanted to maintain full custody of Eli for herself.

Tory described his own son as popular with other kids at Shirley Hills Primary School in Mound, where he was loved by everyone, KMSP says.

“He just really liked being social, talking and playing with others,” Tory said, adding after: “He was always really happy, outgoing, always full of energy, always.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ME3Py_0kchyHZ300
Tory and Eli HartPhoto byFamily's GoFundMe page

Eli was born with a genetic disorder that required a few surgeries in his first few months of life, Tory told the court, according to KMSP, adding that Eli wore hearing aids and had a few minimal deformities. But, Tory said, Eli was otherwise a normal kid.

He listed Eli’s favorite things as blowing bubbles, going fishing, swinging on swing sets at the park, and eating meatballs, KMSP says.

“He was everything to me. He completed my life. He just loved spending time with me and I loved spending time with him,” Tory said.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Julissa Thaler# Eli Hart# Tory Hart# filicide

Comments / 144

Published by

Long time true crime lover and blogger who has spent years reading and studying criminal psychology. I also write mystery fiction books, and have a diploma in journalism.

N/A
4K followers

More from Lavinia Thompson

Duxbury, MA

Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"

Lindsay Clancy will have a visit with a forensic psychiatrist in her hospital room to be evaluated in the aftermath of allegedly strangling to death her three children in her Duxbury home, according to a CBS report.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Nikki Secondino: Arraignment for horrific, deadly attack on father and sister reveals new details

A New York City Instagram model was arraigned for the second-degree murder of her father and second-degree attempted murder of her younger sister in what prosecutors now claim was an argument over a laptop, according to NBC.

Read full story
70 comments
Kansas City, MO

Adair Fish: Mother who lived with toddler’s remains to be arraigned this month

A Kansas City mother who allegedly lived with the body of her deceased toddler among a cluttered, debris-littered apartment will be arraigned on charges regarding the child’s death this month, according to a Fox4 report.

Read full story
3 comments
Duxbury, MA

Lindsay Clancy: Husband Patrick says he forgives her, honors children she allegedly murdered in statement

Despite living through the first days after discovering his wife after her suicide attempt and losing all three of his children who she is accused of murdering, Patrick Clancy says he forgives Lindsay and asks others to do the same, according to a statement posted to the family’s GoFundMe page.

Read full story
1 comments
Plymouth County, MA

Lindsay Clancy: her third child dies in hospital amid grief and reports of mother’s mental health struggles

Three days after his siblings were allegedly killed by their mother, seven-month-old Callen Clancy died in a Boston area hospital, according to a Daily Mail report. Callen’s five-year-old sister, Cora, and three-year-old brother, Dawson, didn’t survive the alleged attack by their mother in which she is accused of strangling the children before jumping from the top story of the family home, the Mail previously reported.

Read full story
64 comments
Duxbury, MA

Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attempt

Patrick Clancy returned to his Duxbury, Massachusetts home on Jan. 24, 2023 to an unfathomable scene, and he didn’t even know the worst of it when he called 911 to report his wife had attempted suicide by jumping out of the top window of their home, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Read full story
50 comments
Montgomery County, PA

Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motive

When Justin Beck arrived at his parents’ home on Jan. 17, 2023, he intended to check up on them as he hadn’t seen or heard from them in a week - but he instead encountered a grizzly and unfathomable scene, according to a CBS report.

Read full story
3 comments
Montrose, CO

Megan Hess: Funeral home owner and her mother plan to appeal sentences for mail fraud case

A mother-daughter team who previously ran a funeral home and organ donor service convicted of mail fraud plan to appeal their sentences imposed on them at the start of January 2023, according to the Montrose Daily Press.

Read full story

Amanda Chapin: after accusations she poisoned her new husband, Chapin makes court appearance

The woman accused of trying to poison her new husband to death was in court earlier last week, and new details have emerged about what the victim’s family call a “stormy” marriage, according to the Monroe Times.

Read full story
Eaton, OH

Heidi Matheny: woman who allegedly drowned grandmother deemed fit to stand trial

After being transported to a mental health facility at the start of December, a woman who allegedly confessed to drowning her 93-year-old grandmother has been deemed fit to stand trial by a judge, according to WHIO report.

Read full story
Orono, MN

Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her son

A grand jury has filed indictments against the woman accused of shooting her 6-year-old son in the backseat of her car, meaning she will face both a second and first-degree murder charge when she stands trial later this month, according to a CBS report.

Read full story
20 comments

Amanda Chapin: Woman charged with poisoning veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drug

A Wisconsin woman has been arrested and charged after police accused her of poisoning her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs in his coffee, according to an NBC report.

Read full story
8 comments

Nikki Secondino: trans woman arrested and charged after confessing to deadly attack on dad and sister

A 22-year-old trans woman is smiling in her arrest photos after confessing to police that she murdered her father, tried to kill her sister, and the Daily Mail reports that she also told cops she would have killed the neighbor who called 911 if she’d had the chance.

Read full story
6 comments
Norton Shores, MI

Shanda Vander Ark: Mother who starved and tortured son to death appears for preliminary hearing

A woman from Norton Shores, Michigan, charged with abusing her son to the point of starving him to death, faced a preliminary hearing on Jan. 4, 2023, during which new details emerged about the mortifying crime, according to WZZM13.

Read full story
1 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

Meshell Hale: Post-conviction bail deemed a slap in the face to victims’ families and denied

A Baton Rouge district judge’s decision to award post-conviction bail to a woman convicted of murdering her live-in boyfriend has been called a “slap in the face” to the victims’ families by a fellow judge, according to a WAFB report.

Read full story
Montrose, CO

Megan Hess: Funeral home director and her mother sentenced in body brokering case

Funeral home directors Megan Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, were both sentenced on Jan. 3, 2023 after the pair pleaded guilty to mail fraud back in November, according to a CBS report.

Read full story
Vista, CA

Jade Janks: Woman found guilty of murdering stepdad after finding nude photos on his laptop

Jade Janks described a mortifying moment when she said she discovered nude photos of her on her step-dad’s computer, including one serving as his screensaver, while cleaning his house during his hospital stay, CBS reports.

Read full story
Gainesville, GA

Crystal Wilson: Woman arrested for murder of adoptive son who disappeared in 2016

Six years after her adoptive son went missing in Georgia, Crystal Wilson has been arrested for the child’s murder, according to a report from AZ Family. On the morning of Dec. 13, 2022, Chief Larry Hall with the Buckeye Police Department (BPD) announced they had arrested the 54-year-old woman at her home in Gainesville, GA and charged her with one count of abandoning or concealing a body, AZ Family said.

Read full story
Baton Rouge, LA

Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murder

It only took five minutes for the cab of a truck to be fully engulfed in flames between the moments firefighters responded to a call on Forstall Street in New Orleans on the fateful night of March 18, 2016, and when the second responding unit arrived to battle the flames — and a NOLA report from that night says what they found in the aftermath was truly harrowing.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy