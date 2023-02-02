Kansas City, MO

Adair Fish: Mother who lived with toddler’s remains to be arraigned this month

Lavinia Thompson

A Kansas City mother who allegedly lived with the body of her deceased toddler among a cluttered, debris-littered apartment will be arraigned on charges regarding the child’s death this month, according to a Fox4 report.

Adair Fish, a 43-year-old mother, will be arraigned on Feb. 21, 2023, Fox4 says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VW0LY_0kZafHOm00
Adair FishPhoto byJackson County Detention Center

Fish called 911 on Nov. 3, 2022, just before 4:30 p.m. to report the death of one of her daughters, and that the twin sister was unresponsive. The Kansas City Star adds that Fish allegedly told the dispatcher that her daughter had been dead for a prolonged period of time.

Among insect activity, debris, and the strong stench of decomposition, responding police found a child wrapped in blankets, in what court documents call an “advanced state of decomposition.”

Northeast News reported that a medical examiner deemed the child’s cause of death to be malnutrition and dehydration. The surviving twin sister, who Fox4 reports is now safe, also suffered from severe malnutrition and neglect.

Fox4 adds that eight months before the child’s death, Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) were called to conduct a welfare check on Fish and her children, though a knock at the door went unanswered. Fish admitted at a hearing on Dec. 12, 2o22 that she’d since been evicted from her apartment due to unpaid rent.

Before the welfare check, Fox4 reports that Fish lost custody of her kids, though they were returned to her in 2019. No other details about this has been released. Fish was the twins’ legal guardian and in charge of their care, custody, health, and well-being.

Fish is being held without bond, charged with one count of child abuse resulting in death, one count of child abuse with serious injury, one count of first-degree child endangerment resulting in death, and one count of child endangerment resulting in serious injury, according to the Kansas City Star.

More on this case here.

