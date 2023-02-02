Lindsay Clancy: Husband Patrick says he forgives her, honors children she allegedly murdered in statement

Despite living through the first days after discovering his wife after her suicide attempt and losing all three of his children who she is accused of murdering, Patrick Clancy says he forgives Lindsay and asks others to do the same, according to a statement posted to the family’s GoFundMe page.

The statement holds Patrick’s first remarks since Jan. 24, 2023, when he returned to his Duxbury, Massachusetts home to find wife Lindsay Clancy unconscious outside after allegedly jumping from a top story window. CBS previously reported that upon responding to the call, police discovered their three children inside “with obvious signs of trauma,” allegedly from strangulation.

The five-year-old girl, Cora, and three-year-old boy, Dawson, died the same day after being taken to hospital, CBS adds. Seven-month-old Callen clung to life until the morning of Jan. 27, when he succumbed to the traumatic injuries.

The Daily Mail reports that investigators are looking into whether Lindsay was suffering from postpartum psychosis. She survived the suicide attempt and remains in hospital and in police custody.

Lindsay worked as a labor and delivery nurse at the Massachusetts General Hospital, as confirmed to CBS, and shared her postpartum depression struggles on social media in the months leading up to the event.

In his statement, Patrick says “the shock and pain is excruciating and relentless.”

“I took so much pride in being Lindsay’s husband and a dad to Cora, Dawson, and Callan. I always reminded myself that each day with them was a new gift,” he adds.

He discusses life with the three kids, saying that Callan would usually awaken first and “would rest his head on my shoulder for a few minutes as he adjusted to morning.”

Lindsay and Patrick Clancy and their kids Photo by The Daily Mail via Facebook

He says that Dawson would sing or speak his thoughts out loud in the morning, and “had beautiful, bold, brown eyes that beamed with friendship.” Patrick writes that Dawson was always willing to share his toys and was a young boy filled with generosity and humor. He describes Dawson as “adventurous and mischievous.”

“For all the love he received, he always gave back more,” Patrick says in the statement. “He loved trucks, tractors, dinosaurs, Paw Patrol, ‘worker guys’ and being outside.”

Cora, Patrick continues, “was a big girl and would simply walk downstairs. I can still vividly picture her coming into the living room each morning with her hair in a mess, smile on her face.” He says Cora had an “infectious laugh” and was “stunningly beautiful.”

“She loved sloths, unicorns, tea parties, going to lunch with Nana and Grandpa, and giving presents to people. She knew everything about princesses, her favorite being Sofia the First,” Patrick writes. “I loved her, my first born, so much.”

Patrick calls Callan, the infant, “our easy going child.”

“He was just an incredibly happy and vibrant baby, constantly smiling,” Patrick says.

He described their last moment together, their “routine”: “I would come up from my office at the end of the day and swing him between my legs while he laughed and smiled.”

Patrick also goes on to ruminate about his wife, who he says has been portrayed by people and media who don’t know her.

“Our marriage was wonderful and diametrically grew stronger as her condition rapidly worsened. I took as much pride in being her husband as I did in being a father and felt persistently lucky to have her in my life,” he explains.

“We mutually understood the reality that people can have bad days, but we stuck to the rule that when one of us got lost, the other was always there to bring them home, always,” he continues.

He adds that Lindsay loved being a nurse, but her heart truly belonged to the family, calling her love for the kids “intense,” as she always wanted to be a mother.

“I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have. The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone - me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients,” Patrick says. “The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace.”

People Magazine reports that Lindsay was on leave from her job as a labor and delivery nurse at the Massachusetts General Hospital, and was attending a five-day-a-week mental health program to help with her postpartum struggles.

Lindsay currently faces two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation or suffocation, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, CBS says.

