Lindsay Clancy: her third child dies in hospital amid grief and reports of mother’s mental health struggles

Lavinia Thompson

Three days after his siblings were allegedly killed by their mother, seven-month-old Callen Clancy died in a Boston area hospital, according to a Daily Mail report.

Callen’s five-year-old sister, Cora, and three-year-old brother, Dawson, didn’t survive the alleged attack by their mother in which she is accused of strangling the children before jumping from the top story of the family home, the Mail previously reported.

Lindsay Clancy’s 34-year-old husband, Patrick, had stepped out for 25 minutes to get takeout food, according to the Mail, and returned home to find his 32-year-old wife on the ground outside of their home. Police found the children inside with “obvious signs of trauma” after Patrick placed a 911 call.

On Friday, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office announced that the infant had died from his injuries.

“(Friday), at approximately 12:30 p.m., the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner contacted Massachusetts State Police assigned to our office to report that at 11:18 a.m. (Friday), the third Clancy child was pronounced deceased at Children’s Hospital in Boston,” the media statement said.

Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz stated on Wednesday that an arrest warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy. She will be arraigned when she is released from hospital, where she is still recovering and in police custody. Cruz has yet to announce whether new charges will be filed, Fox News reports.

She currently faces two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation or suffocation, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the New York Post says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43rSVS_0kUeo5ZF00
Lindsay and Patrick Clancy with their kidsPhoto byThe Daily Mail via Facebook

Social media showed a doting mother who she struggled behind the screen

The Post cites a Boston Globe report that says Lindsay posted online about her mental health struggles after giving birth to her third child, which comes amid reports from CBS and WBZ-TV that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis.

The Post says in July, six weeks after giving birth, she mentioned on Facebook how she felt “dialed in” again, and how her focus on nutrition and exercise “has made all the difference.”

The New York Post continues citing the Boston Globe report, which said she graduated from Lyman Hall High School in Southington, Connecticut, before marrying Patrick in 2016. Lindsay obtained a biology degree from Quinnipiac University, also holding a nursing degree from the Massachusetts General Hospital Institute of Health Professions.

Lindsay worked as a labor and delivery nurse at the Massachusetts General Hospital, as confirmed to CBS.

The couple bought their home in 2018, the Globe revealed, and social media showed a doting mother living in a peaceful suburban community.

“I feel like the luckiest mama in the whole wide world,” she wrote in one post.

Another from 2020 said: “So unbelievably thankful for this family and life.”

Photos obtained by the Post show a smiling woman in moments captured with her children: holding baby Callen in a swimming pool, a family Christmas photo, her kneeling on the street with Cora and Dawson on bikes, and the kids smiling and hugging.

The Daily Mail says that Lindsay shared her postpartum anxiety struggles on Facebook despite the other upbeat posts and idyllic family photos.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Patrick Clancy, and has raised $563,398 of the $700,000 goal as of this writing.

“This GoFundMe is intended to help Pat pay for medical bills, funeral services, and legal help. This assistance is especially needed because Pat will be unable to work for the foreseeable future as he weathers this painful, life-altering tragedy,” the page description says.

Many of the donors who commented extended sympathy to both Patrick and Lindsay, including one from Lindsay’s colleague at MGH.

“Our prayers go out to the entire Clancy family. Your MGH family is here for you today and always,” it reads.

“I’m heartbroken for your family. Patrick, I hope that, with time, you feel your children in the depths of your soul and that they always remain close by,” another donor writes. “And Lindsay, I hope you have the opportunity to feel the support of so many moms. It’s very clear you loved your children and were trying. Wrap-around postpartum support services are desperately needed.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lindsay Clancy# filicide# postpartum psychosis# Massachusetts# murder

Comments / 65

Published by

Long time true crime lover and blogger who has spent years reading and studying criminal psychology. I also write mystery fiction books, and have a diploma in journalism.

N/A
3K followers

More from Lavinia Thompson

Kansas City, MO

Adair Fish: Mother who lived with toddler’s remains to be arraigned this month

A Kansas City mother who allegedly lived with the body of her deceased toddler among a cluttered, debris-littered apartment will be arraigned on charges regarding the child’s death this month, according to a Fox4 report.

Read full story
1 comments
Duxbury, MA

Lindsay Clancy: Husband Patrick says he forgives her, honors children she allegedly murdered in statement

Despite living through the first days after discovering his wife after her suicide attempt and losing all three of his children who she is accused of murdering, Patrick Clancy says he forgives Lindsay and asks others to do the same, according to a statement posted to the family’s GoFundMe page.

Read full story
Duxbury, MA

Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attempt

Patrick Clancy returned to his Duxbury, Massachusetts home on Jan. 24, 2023 to an unfathomable scene, and he didn’t even know the worst of it when he called 911 to report his wife had attempted suicide by jumping out of the top window of their home, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Read full story
50 comments
Montgomery County, PA

Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motive

When Justin Beck arrived at his parents’ home on Jan. 17, 2023, he intended to check up on them as he hadn’t seen or heard from them in a week - but he instead encountered a grizzly and unfathomable scene, according to a CBS report.

Read full story
2 comments
Montrose, CO

Megan Hess: Funeral home owner and her mother plan to appeal sentences for mail fraud case

A mother-daughter team who previously ran a funeral home and organ donor service convicted of mail fraud plan to appeal their sentences imposed on them at the start of January 2023, according to the Montrose Daily Press.

Read full story

Amanda Chapin: after accusations she poisoned her new husband, Chapin makes court appearance

The woman accused of trying to poison her new husband to death was in court earlier last week, and new details have emerged about what the victim’s family call a “stormy” marriage, according to the Monroe Times.

Read full story
Eaton, OH

Heidi Matheny: woman who allegedly drowned grandmother deemed fit to stand trial

After being transported to a mental health facility at the start of December, a woman who allegedly confessed to drowning her 93-year-old grandmother has been deemed fit to stand trial by a judge, according to WHIO report.

Read full story
Orono, MN

Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her son

A grand jury has filed indictments against the woman accused of shooting her 6-year-old son in the backseat of her car, meaning she will face both a second and first-degree murder charge when she stands trial later this month, according to a CBS report.

Read full story
20 comments

Amanda Chapin: Woman charged with poisoning veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drug

A Wisconsin woman has been arrested and charged after police accused her of poisoning her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs in his coffee, according to an NBC report.

Read full story
8 comments

Nikki Secondino: trans woman arrested and charged after confessing to deadly attack on dad and sister

A 22-year-old trans woman is smiling in her arrest photos after confessing to police that she murdered her father, tried to kill her sister, and the Daily Mail reports that she also told cops she would have killed the neighbor who called 911 if she’d had the chance.

Read full story
6 comments
Norton Shores, MI

Shanda Vander Ark: Mother who starved and tortured son to death appears for preliminary hearing

A woman from Norton Shores, Michigan, charged with abusing her son to the point of starving him to death, faced a preliminary hearing on Jan. 4, 2023, during which new details emerged about the mortifying crime, according to WZZM13.

Read full story
1 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

Meshell Hale: Post-conviction bail deemed a slap in the face to victims’ families and denied

A Baton Rouge district judge’s decision to award post-conviction bail to a woman convicted of murdering her live-in boyfriend has been called a “slap in the face” to the victims’ families by a fellow judge, according to a WAFB report.

Read full story
Montrose, CO

Megan Hess: Funeral home director and her mother sentenced in body brokering case

Funeral home directors Megan Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, were both sentenced on Jan. 3, 2023 after the pair pleaded guilty to mail fraud back in November, according to a CBS report.

Read full story
Vista, CA

Jade Janks: Woman found guilty of murdering stepdad after finding nude photos on his laptop

Jade Janks described a mortifying moment when she said she discovered nude photos of her on her step-dad’s computer, including one serving as his screensaver, while cleaning his house during his hospital stay, CBS reports.

Read full story
Gainesville, GA

Crystal Wilson: Woman arrested for murder of adoptive son who disappeared in 2016

Six years after her adoptive son went missing in Georgia, Crystal Wilson has been arrested for the child’s murder, according to a report from AZ Family. On the morning of Dec. 13, 2022, Chief Larry Hall with the Buckeye Police Department (BPD) announced they had arrested the 54-year-old woman at her home in Gainesville, GA and charged her with one count of abandoning or concealing a body, AZ Family said.

Read full story
Baton Rouge, LA

Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murder

It only took five minutes for the cab of a truck to be fully engulfed in flames between the moments firefighters responded to a call on Forstall Street in New Orleans on the fateful night of March 18, 2016, and when the second responding unit arrived to battle the flames — and a NOLA report from that night says what they found in the aftermath was truly harrowing.

Read full story
6 comments
Montrose, CO

Megan Hess: Prosecution proposes 15.6-year sentence instead of 20 in funeral home fraud case

Megan Hess stares down a potential 15.6 year sentence and the loss of all of her assets as consequence for what prosecutors call a “macabre” and “callous” case, according to a report from the Montrose Daily Press.

Read full story
Miami-dade County, FL

Courtney Clenney: New interrogation video reveals moment she was told her boyfriend died from stab wound

Former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney appeared visibly shocked and upset in a new video released from her police interrogation when told her boyfriend was dead following a fatal altercation between the couple, CBS reports.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Adair Fish: New report reveals cops visited home prior to child’s death

Eight months before she allegedly murdered her own daughter, someone called Kansas City Police to request a welfare check on Adair Fish and her children, and the knock at the door from police went unanswered, according to a report from Fox4.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy