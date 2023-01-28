Lindsay Clancy: her third child dies in hospital amid grief and reports of mother’s mental health struggles

Three days after his siblings were allegedly killed by their mother, seven-month-old Callen Clancy died in a Boston area hospital, according to a Daily Mail report.

Callen’s five-year-old sister, Cora, and three-year-old brother, Dawson, didn’t survive the alleged attack by their mother in which she is accused of strangling the children before jumping from the top story of the family home, the Mail previously reported.

Lindsay Clancy’s 34-year-old husband, Patrick, had stepped out for 25 minutes to get takeout food, according to the Mail, and returned home to find his 32-year-old wife on the ground outside of their home. Police found the children inside with “obvious signs of trauma” after Patrick placed a 911 call.

On Friday, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office announced that the infant had died from his injuries.

“(Friday), at approximately 12:30 p.m., the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner contacted Massachusetts State Police assigned to our office to report that at 11:18 a.m. (Friday), the third Clancy child was pronounced deceased at Children’s Hospital in Boston,” the media statement said.

Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz stated on Wednesday that an arrest warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy. She will be arraigned when she is released from hospital, where she is still recovering and in police custody. Cruz has yet to announce whether new charges will be filed, Fox News reports.

She currently faces two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation or suffocation, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the New York Post says.

Lindsay and Patrick Clancy with their kids Photo by The Daily Mail via Facebook

Social media showed a doting mother who she struggled behind the screen

The Post cites a Boston Globe report that says Lindsay posted online about her mental health struggles after giving birth to her third child, which comes amid reports from CBS and WBZ-TV that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis.

The Post says in July, six weeks after giving birth, she mentioned on Facebook how she felt “dialed in” again, and how her focus on nutrition and exercise “has made all the difference.”

The New York Post continues citing the Boston Globe report, which said she graduated from Lyman Hall High School in Southington, Connecticut, before marrying Patrick in 2016. Lindsay obtained a biology degree from Quinnipiac University, also holding a nursing degree from the Massachusetts General Hospital Institute of Health Professions.

Lindsay worked as a labor and delivery nurse at the Massachusetts General Hospital, as confirmed to CBS.

The couple bought their home in 2018, the Globe revealed, and social media showed a doting mother living in a peaceful suburban community.

“I feel like the luckiest mama in the whole wide world,” she wrote in one post.

Another from 2020 said: “So unbelievably thankful for this family and life.”

Photos obtained by the Post show a smiling woman in moments captured with her children: holding baby Callen in a swimming pool, a family Christmas photo, her kneeling on the street with Cora and Dawson on bikes, and the kids smiling and hugging.

The Daily Mail says that Lindsay shared her postpartum anxiety struggles on Facebook despite the other upbeat posts and idyllic family photos.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Patrick Clancy, and has raised $563,398 of the $700,000 goal as of this writing.

“This GoFundMe is intended to help Pat pay for medical bills, funeral services, and legal help. This assistance is especially needed because Pat will be unable to work for the foreseeable future as he weathers this painful, life-altering tragedy,” the page description says.

Many of the donors who commented extended sympathy to both Patrick and Lindsay, including one from Lindsay’s colleague at MGH.

“Our prayers go out to the entire Clancy family. Your MGH family is here for you today and always,” it reads.

“I’m heartbroken for your family. Patrick, I hope that, with time, you feel your children in the depths of your soul and that they always remain close by,” another donor writes. “And Lindsay, I hope you have the opportunity to feel the support of so many moms. It’s very clear you loved your children and were trying. Wrap-around postpartum support services are desperately needed.”