Amanda Chapin: after accusations she poisoned her new husband, Chapin makes court appearance

The woman accused of trying to poison her new husband to death was in court earlier last week, and new details have emerged about what the victim’s family call a “stormy” marriage, according to the Monroe Times.

Amanda Chapin, 50, married 70-year-old Gary Chapin, a veteran and veterinarian, on March 17, 2022, at the Lafayette County Courthouse, despite his family suspecting she was only seeking a “sugar daddy,” the Monroe Times says.

The Times explains that Gary was initially admitted to the SMS Health Monroe Clinic with breathing issues on August 21, 2022, after which he was placed in intensive care in the Veteran’s Affairs facility, where he slipped into a coma. He awoke four days later, and his blood tested positive for barbiturates, the Times says.

The criminal complaint states that family said the marriage was “fairly stormy from the beginning,” and a few of Gary’s family members were suspicious of his new wife’s intentions. She allegedly had a dream of opening a Yoga Studio in Hawaii, the Times says.

Gary began talking to police after he awoke from his coma, and WKOW reports that he told police his wife first poisoned him on July 18, 2022, a few days before he told his daughter he was “done” with Amanda.

The complaint adds that the couple would sit on the front porch together each morning and drink coffee. It was after drinking his coffee on July 18 that Gary told police he felt unsteady, like he was “underwater,” and Amanda allegedly told him his mouth was droopy.

One of his daughters told him she took Dramamine for vertigo, though Gary said the drug made his symptoms “five times worse,” after which he was admitted to the hospital for two days, though staff couldn’t determine what was wrong with him, WKOW reports.

In the complaint, Gary said his wife poisoned him again on or around August 2, 2022, once again experiencing an unsteadiness after drinking his morning coffee, though the symptoms were less severe.

Gary told police Amanda poisoned him a third time on August 21, 2022, and all he remembered was drinking his coffee, then waking up in the hospital, WKOW says.

The 911 call didn’t come in until 12:30 p.m. that day, so police believe Gary was left unattended for some time without medical help, WKOW says. Gary told police he had euthanised Amanda’s dog a few weeks earlier, so she knew what the drugs did and where he kept them, the complaint states.

He returned home on August 26 to look for his mortar and pestle, which he believed Amanda used to crush up the drugs, but he failed to find the items, WKOW says. In addition, Amanda had left the house with the mortar and pestle, some clothes and her laptop.

Amanda Chapin Photo by Lafayette County

With nothing left, she tried to kill herself

On Sept. 1, 2022, police were dispatched to a Super 8 motel room for a welfare check on Amanda, only to find her face down on the floor and barely breathing, WKOW states. Pills were scattered on the bed and she left a note on the entertainment unit addressed to law enforcement.

She survived the suicide attempt, and in her letter, she proclaimed her innocence and blamed Gary’s illness on Ivermectin, claiming he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, WKOW says. She stated in the letter she chose to commit suicide because the “law wasn’t on her side” and her husband’s daughter held the power and money to destroy Amanda, but the only thing she was guilty of was loving Gary “so much.”

“My loving husband, I leave you with all of my love,” she stated in one of the letters addressed to Gary, according to the Times. Numerous letters were written and left behind for him and his family.

Amanda appeared in court on Jan. 12, 2023, the Times reports, though she has yet to enter a plea and also doesn’t yet have a defense attorney. She is scheduled to appear in court on the afternoon of Jan. 17, 2023, the Times adds.

Amanda is being held on a $10,000 bond and a no contact order between her, Gary, and his family is in place, WKOW reports. She faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted.