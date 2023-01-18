Amanda Chapin: after accusations she poisoned her new husband, Chapin makes court appearance

Lavinia Thompson

The woman accused of trying to poison her new husband to death was in court earlier last week, and new details have emerged about what the victim’s family call a “stormy” marriage, according to the Monroe Times.

Amanda Chapin, 50, married 70-year-old Gary Chapin, a veteran and veterinarian, on March 17, 2022, at the Lafayette County Courthouse, despite his family suspecting she was only seeking a “sugar daddy,” the Monroe Times says.

The Times explains that Gary was initially admitted to the SMS Health Monroe Clinic with breathing issues on August 21, 2022, after which he was placed in intensive care in the Veteran’s Affairs facility, where he slipped into a coma. He awoke four days later, and his blood tested positive for barbiturates, the Times says.

The criminal complaint states that family said the marriage was “fairly stormy from the beginning,” and a few of Gary’s family members were suspicious of his new wife’s intentions. She allegedly had a dream of opening a Yoga Studio in Hawaii, the Times says.

Gary began talking to police after he awoke from his coma, and WKOW reports that he told police his wife first poisoned him on July 18, 2022, a few days before he told his daughter he was “done” with Amanda.

The complaint adds that the couple would sit on the front porch together each morning and drink coffee. It was after drinking his coffee on July 18 that Gary told police he felt unsteady, like he was “underwater,” and Amanda allegedly told him his mouth was droopy.

One of his daughters told him she took Dramamine for vertigo, though Gary said the drug made his symptoms “five times worse,” after which he was admitted to the hospital for two days, though staff couldn’t determine what was wrong with him, WKOW reports.

In the complaint, Gary said his wife poisoned him again on or around August 2, 2022, once again experiencing an unsteadiness after drinking his morning coffee, though the symptoms were less severe.

Gary told police Amanda poisoned him a third time on August 21, 2022, and all he remembered was drinking his coffee, then waking up in the hospital, WKOW says.

The 911 call didn’t come in until 12:30 p.m. that day, so police believe Gary was left unattended for some time without medical help, WKOW says. Gary told police he had euthanised Amanda’s dog a few weeks earlier, so she knew what the drugs did and where he kept them, the complaint states.

He returned home on August 26 to look for his mortar and pestle, which he believed Amanda used to crush up the drugs, but he failed to find the items, WKOW says. In addition, Amanda had left the house with the mortar and pestle, some clothes and her laptop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QXCZE_0kI7V5cS00
Amanda ChapinPhoto byLafayette County

With nothing left, she tried to kill herself

On Sept. 1, 2022, police were dispatched to a Super 8 motel room for a welfare check on Amanda, only to find her face down on the floor and barely breathing, WKOW states. Pills were scattered on the bed and she left a note on the entertainment unit addressed to law enforcement.

She survived the suicide attempt, and in her letter, she proclaimed her innocence and blamed Gary’s illness on Ivermectin, claiming he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, WKOW says. She stated in the letter she chose to commit suicide because the “law wasn’t on her side” and her husband’s daughter held the power and money to destroy Amanda, but the only thing she was guilty of was loving Gary “so much.”

“My loving husband, I leave you with all of my love,” she stated in one of the letters addressed to Gary, according to the Times. Numerous letters were written and left behind for him and his family.

Amanda appeared in court on Jan. 12, 2023, the Times reports, though she has yet to enter a plea and also doesn’t yet have a defense attorney. She is scheduled to appear in court on the afternoon of Jan. 17, 2023, the Times adds.

Amanda is being held on a $10,000 bond and a no contact order between her, Gary, and his family is in place, WKOW reports. She faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Amanda Chapin# murder# Gary Chapin# attempted murder# poisoning

Comments / 0

Published by

Long time true crime lover and blogger who has spent years reading and studying criminal psychology. I also write mystery fiction books, and have a diploma in journalism.

N/A
3K followers

More from Lavinia Thompson

Montrose, CO

Megan Hess: Funeral home owner and her mother plan to appeal sentences for mail fraud case

A mother-daughter team who previously ran a funeral home and organ donor service convicted of mail fraud plan to appeal their sentences imposed on them at the start of January 2023, according to the Montrose Daily Press.

Read full story
Eaton, OH

Heidi Matheny: woman who allegedly drowned grandmother deemed fit to stand trial

After being transported to a mental health facility at the start of December, a woman who allegedly confessed to drowning her 93-year-old grandmother has been deemed fit to stand trial by a judge, according to WHIO report.

Read full story
Orono, MN

Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her son

A grand jury has filed indictments against the woman accused of shooting her 6-year-old son in the backseat of her car, meaning she will face both a second and first-degree murder charge when she stands trial later this month, according to a CBS report.

Read full story
20 comments

Amanda Chapin: Woman charged with poisoning veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drug

A Wisconsin woman has been arrested and charged after police accused her of poisoning her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs in his coffee, according to an NBC report.

Read full story
8 comments

Nikki Secondino: trans woman arrested and charged after confessing to deadly attack on dad and sister

A 22-year-old trans woman is smiling in her arrest photos after confessing to police that she murdered her father, tried to kill her sister, and the Daily Mail reports that she also told cops she would have killed the neighbor who called 911 if she’d had the chance.

Read full story
6 comments
Norton Shores, MI

Shanda Vander Ark: Mother who starved and tortured son to death appears for preliminary hearing

A woman from Norton Shores, Michigan, charged with abusing her son to the point of starving him to death, faced a preliminary hearing on Jan. 4, 2023, during which new details emerged about the mortifying crime, according to WZZM13.

Read full story
1 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

Meshell Hale: Post-conviction bail deemed a slap in the face to victims’ families and denied

A Baton Rouge district judge’s decision to award post-conviction bail to a woman convicted of murdering her live-in boyfriend has been called a “slap in the face” to the victims’ families by a fellow judge, according to a WAFB report.

Read full story
Montrose, CO

Megan Hess: Funeral home director and her mother sentenced in body brokering case

Funeral home directors Megan Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, were both sentenced on Jan. 3, 2023 after the pair pleaded guilty to mail fraud back in November, according to a CBS report.

Read full story
Vista, CA

Jade Janks: Woman found guilty of murdering stepdad after finding nude photos on his laptop

Jade Janks described a mortifying moment when she said she discovered nude photos of her on her step-dad’s computer, including one serving as his screensaver, while cleaning his house during his hospital stay, CBS reports.

Read full story
Gainesville, GA

Crystal Wilson: Woman arrested for murder of adoptive son who disappeared in 2016

Six years after her adoptive son went missing in Georgia, Crystal Wilson has been arrested for the child’s murder, according to a report from AZ Family. On the morning of Dec. 13, 2022, Chief Larry Hall with the Buckeye Police Department (BPD) announced they had arrested the 54-year-old woman at her home in Gainesville, GA and charged her with one count of abandoning or concealing a body, AZ Family said.

Read full story
Baton Rouge, LA

Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murder

It only took five minutes for the cab of a truck to be fully engulfed in flames between the moments firefighters responded to a call on Forstall Street in New Orleans on the fateful night of March 18, 2016, and when the second responding unit arrived to battle the flames — and a NOLA report from that night says what they found in the aftermath was truly harrowing.

Read full story
6 comments
Montrose, CO

Megan Hess: Prosecution proposes 15.6-year sentence instead of 20 in funeral home fraud case

Megan Hess stares down a potential 15.6 year sentence and the loss of all of her assets as consequence for what prosecutors call a “macabre” and “callous” case, according to a report from the Montrose Daily Press.

Read full story
Miami-dade County, FL

Courtney Clenney: New interrogation video reveals moment she was told her boyfriend died from stab wound

Former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney appeared visibly shocked and upset in a new video released from her police interrogation when told her boyfriend was dead following a fatal altercation between the couple, CBS reports.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Adair Fish: New report reveals cops visited home prior to child’s death

Eight months before she allegedly murdered her own daughter, someone called Kansas City Police to request a welfare check on Adair Fish and her children, and the knock at the door from police went unanswered, according to a report from Fox4.

Read full story
Benton County, AR

Amber Waterman: trial delayed again for suspect accused of murdering pregnant woman to steal baby

The trial has been once more postponed for a woman charged with kidnapping and murdering a pregnant woman in order to steal her baby, KNWA reports. KNWA cites court documents that say the trial for Amber Waterman has been delayed from the original start date on Feb. 6, 2023 to June 5, 2023, at 9 a.m. Waterman’s pretrial conference on Dec. 14 was also canceled, KNWA says.

Read full story
19 comments
Eaton, OH

Heidi Matheny: woman pleads not guilty to drowning grandmother

After admitting to police that she drowned her 93-year-old grandmother, Heidi Matheny has pleaded not guilty in court, WHIO reports. During a Dec. 9, 2022 hearing, Matheny’s defense entered a not guilty plea on her behalf, and WHIO reports that court records show Matheny submitted a written plea of not guilty by reason of insanity to her attorneys.

Read full story
2 comments
Miami-dade County, FL

Courtney Clenney: defense attorney may appeal judge’s denial of Clenney’s bond

The defense attorney for the OnlyFans model accused of murdering her boyfriend is considering filing an appeal against the judge’s decision to deny his client’s bond, Local10 reports.

Read full story
1 comments
Chillicothe, MO

Jennifer Anne Hall: trial scheduled for former respiratory therapist accused of killing elderly patient

A former respiratory therapist accused of killing a patient, and suspected of other murders in the same hospital, will face a trial next year, according to KTTN. A probable cause statement released back in April 2022 explains that during the period of Dec. 16, 2001 to May 21, 2002, 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall worked for the Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, Missouri, during which time the rates of cardiac arrest, also known as “Codes” or “Code Blues”, rose so alarmingly that hospital staff deemed them “medically suspicious.”

Read full story
1 comments

Courtney Clenney: former social media star denied bond while awaiting trial for boyfriend’s murder

The social media star accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death has been denied bond and will remain in jail while awaiting trial, CBS reports. In a hearing on Dec. 8, 2022, Judge Laura Shearon Cruz denied the defense’s request for Clenney to be released, while the prosecution argued that the alleged millions she made as a content creator on OnlyFans made her a flight risk, CBS says.

Read full story
248 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy