Heidi Matheny: woman who allegedly drowned grandmother deemed fit to stand trial

After being transported to a mental health facility at the start of December, a woman who allegedly confessed to drowning her 93-year-old grandmother has been deemed fit to stand trial by a judge, according to WHIO report.

Heidi Matheny of Eaton, Ohio faces one count of murder after she told police in November 2022 that she she went up behind her grandmother, who was washing dishes at the time, and dunked her head beneath the water “until she stopped blowing bubbles”, WHIO reported previously. Matheny then told police she filled up the bathtub and held her grandmother, Alice Matheny, under the water for another 15 minutes to ensure she was dead.

Heidi Matheny Photo by Preble County Jail

On Dec. 9, 2022, Heidi Matheny’s defense entered a not guilty plea on her behalf, and WHIO reported previously that court documents revealed Matheny’s written plea of not guilty by reason of insanity she submitted to her lawyers.

The 35-year-old woman’s competency to stand trial was questioned, after which she underwent a competency evaluation Forensic Evaluation Service Center in Hamilton, WHIO says.

Matheny appeared in court last week for a competency hearing, where a judge decided that she is able to comprehend the charges against her and the court process, WHIO adds.

Matheny allegedly told police she had no motive, that “it was a day like any other day,” yet a WDTN report stated that at a doctor’s appointment the day before, Matheny learned that her grandmother required a nursing home, something she told police she couldn’t afford.

She is currently being held at Preble County Jail on a $500,000 bond, WHIO says, and her next court date is March 2, 2023.

