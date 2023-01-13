Amanda Chapin: Woman charged with poisoning veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drug

A Wisconsin woman has been arrested and charged after police accused her of poisoning her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs in his coffee, according to an NBC report.

Amanda Chapin, a 50-year-old Monroe woman, has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide on Dec. 28, 2022, after police claim she poisoned her 70-year-old husband, Gary Chapin, with barbiturates, NBC says.

Three alleged poisonings throughout July and August 2022 ended with Gary in a coma for four days, NBC reports. The couple married in March 2022, the criminal complaint says, and shortly after the wedding, Amanda forged the signature of one of her husband’s children on a power of attorney document, then tried to demand that Gary change the home’s deed so that she gained ownership if he died.

Amanda Chapin Photo by Lafayette Detention Facility

Less than three weeks after the quitclaim deed was authorized, Amanda allegedly poisoned her husband for the first time, the criminal complaint says. According to legalzoom.com, a quitclaim deed is a quick way of transferring a deed from one person to another without the need of an actual sale, but it doesn’t remove the responsibility of the person who signed the mortgage, as that is a separate document. It is often used between family members and spouses who want to add a person to the title, the site adds.

Gary fell into the four-day coma after ingesting the poison for the third time, after which bloodwork showed the barbiturates in his system, typically used to euthanize animals, NBC says.

As a result, Gary’s son has filed a restraining order against Amanda on his father’s behalf, NBC reports. However, Amanda disregarded the restraining order by sending Gary an email threatening to commit suicide, stating that his children would “destroy” her while denying the poisonings, NBC says, citing the criminal complaint.

“The only thing I am guilty of is loving you SOOOOOOOOOO MUCH,” Amanda wrote in the email.

The day after she attempted suicide and was hospitalized, Gary filed for divorce, NBC says.

Amanda’s attorney, Adam Witt, has said his client denies all allegations, according to the Daily Mail.

“Under the constitutions of this state and this nation, Ms. Chapin is innocent and has the right to due process under the law,” Witt said.

Oxygen.com has reported that Amanda was booked into a Lafayette detention center on Jan. 1, 2023 to be held on a $10,000 bond. She was scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 12, Oxygen adds.