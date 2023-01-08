Shanda Vander Ark: Mother who starved and tortured son to death appears for preliminary hearing

A woman from Norton Shores, Michigan, charged with abusing her son to the point of starving him to death, faced a preliminary hearing on Jan. 4, 2023, during which new details emerged about the mortifying crime, according to WZZM13.

During the hearing, prosecutors read out around 80 text messages between Shanda Vander Ark, 43, and her son, 20-year-old Paul Ferguson, who is also charged with child abuse in the death of 15-year-old Timothy Ferguson, WZZM13 says.

Vander Ark was arrested on July 8, 2022, charged with first-degree child abuse and open murder, while Paul faces a charge for first-degree child abuse, WZZM13 adds.

Photo by Image by miami car accident lawyers from Pixabay

Due to the starvation, malnourishment, and hypothermia he suffered at the hands of his mother and brother, Timothy died on July 6, 2022 weighing only 69 pounds, WZZM13 says.

“His physical state is appalling,” Muskegon County District Judge Maria Ladas Hoopes said in her ruling.

Prosecutors revealed Vander Ark sent Paul text messages telling him to taunt Timothy with a frozen pizza roll and to pour hot sauce on the boy’s genitals, CBS says, noting that Paul refused to do the latter.

Crime scene photos showed Timothy deceased on the basement floor, while Norton Shores Police officers testified that they believe Timothy had been kept inside of a small closet which smelled of urine and feces, and lacking any furniture, leaving Timothy with only a tarp on the floor, WZZM13 says.

Photos also revealed Vander Ark’s attempt to fully control the home with locks on the refrigerator and freezer, keeping alarms on the closet door, and surveillance cameras around the house, WZZM13 says.

Paul was a frequent caregiver for Timothy, though in one text message he allegedly expressed how he felt about his special needs brother, WZZM13 says.

“I'm ready to kill Timothy,” Paul's message read.

Further messages revealed that Vander Ark and Paul believed Timothy was faking his behavior, with Vander Ark often instructing Paul to throw ice water on Timothy and feed him bread covered in hot sauce, WZZM13 says. One of the texts reads:

“I ended up dragging him back into his small room because I wasn't gonna risk having him access to the tub or things overnight. He's still trying to be stupid, but I will tell you more tomorrow while I take you to work, describing how many different ways I can prove that he is faking. He's still doing it though. It's beyond ridiculous.”

Another disturbing message questioned “how it would it feel to have hot sauce on your private parts?”

Prosecutors declared that the messages prove Vander Ark knew what she was doing, WZZM13 reports.

“This is not somebody who doesn't have the intellectual capability to properly care for their child. She has that ability and she chose to essentially torture this child to death,” prosecutors said.

Paul also appeared in court on Jan 4, and admitted to punishing his brother when his mother’s texts instructed him to do so, WZZM13 says. Under questioning, Paul told prosecutors that he noticed Timothy getting frail, and claimed to tell his mother that Timothy needed food and nutrition, and to “stop feeding him so horribly,” WZZM13 says.

“Give him something nutritional. Give him what he needed. He didn't deserve this,” Paul said.

According to a CBS report, Paul also discussed the ice baths he gave his brother, including one he subjected Timothy to the day before his death which lasted for about four hours. Paul said he only did it because his mother told him to.

More pictures were shown in court of Timothy, with bruises and his ribs visible through his skin, CBS says.

Vander Ark has been found competent to stand trial, though no trial date has been set yet, WZZM13 says, noting the date is to be announced in the next few weeks.

