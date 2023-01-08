Norton Shores, MI

Shanda Vander Ark: Mother who starved and tortured son to death appears for preliminary hearing

Lavinia Thompson

A woman from Norton Shores, Michigan, charged with abusing her son to the point of starving him to death, faced a preliminary hearing on Jan. 4, 2023, during which new details emerged about the mortifying crime, according to WZZM13.

During the hearing, prosecutors read out around 80 text messages between Shanda Vander Ark, 43, and her son, 20-year-old Paul Ferguson, who is also charged with child abuse in the death of 15-year-old Timothy Ferguson, WZZM13 says.

Vander Ark was arrested on July 8, 2022, charged with first-degree child abuse and open murder, while Paul faces a charge for first-degree child abuse, WZZM13 adds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dgqcw_0k77AbsK00
Photo byImage by miami car accident lawyers from Pixabay

Due to the starvation, malnourishment, and hypothermia he suffered at the hands of his mother and brother, Timothy died on July 6, 2022 weighing only 69 pounds, WZZM13 says.

“His physical state is appalling,” Muskegon County District Judge Maria Ladas Hoopes said in her ruling.

Prosecutors revealed Vander Ark sent Paul text messages telling him to taunt Timothy with a frozen pizza roll and to pour hot sauce on the boy’s genitals, CBS says, noting that Paul refused to do the latter.

Crime scene photos showed Timothy deceased on the basement floor, while Norton Shores Police officers testified that they believe Timothy had been kept inside of a small closet which smelled of urine and feces, and lacking any furniture, leaving Timothy with only a tarp on the floor, WZZM13 says.

Photos also revealed Vander Ark’s attempt to fully control the home with locks on the refrigerator and freezer, keeping alarms on the closet door, and surveillance cameras around the house, WZZM13 says.

Paul was a frequent caregiver for Timothy, though in one text message he allegedly expressed how he felt about his special needs brother, WZZM13 says.

“I'm ready to kill Timothy,” Paul's message read.

Further messages revealed that Vander Ark and Paul believed Timothy was faking his behavior, with Vander Ark often instructing Paul to throw ice water on Timothy and feed him bread covered in hot sauce, WZZM13 says. One of the texts reads:

“I ended up dragging him back into his small room because I wasn't gonna risk having him access to the tub or things overnight. He's still trying to be stupid, but I will tell you more tomorrow while I take you to work, describing how many different ways I can prove that he is faking. He's still doing it though. It's beyond ridiculous.”

Another disturbing message questioned “how it would it feel to have hot sauce on your private parts?”

Prosecutors declared that the messages prove Vander Ark knew what she was doing, WZZM13 reports.

“This is not somebody who doesn't have the intellectual capability to properly care for their child. She has that ability and she chose to essentially torture this child to death,” prosecutors said.

Paul also appeared in court on Jan 4, and admitted to punishing his brother when his mother’s texts instructed him to do so, WZZM13 says. Under questioning, Paul told prosecutors that he noticed Timothy getting frail, and claimed to tell his mother that Timothy needed food and nutrition, and to “stop feeding him so horribly,” WZZM13 says.

“Give him something nutritional. Give him what he needed. He didn't deserve this,” Paul said.

According to a CBS report, Paul also discussed the ice baths he gave his brother, including one he subjected Timothy to the day before his death which lasted for about four hours. Paul said he only did it because his mother told him to.

More pictures were shown in court of Timothy, with bruises and his ribs visible through his skin, CBS says.

Vander Ark has been found competent to stand trial, though no trial date has been set yet, WZZM13 says, noting the date is to be announced in the next few weeks.

More on this case here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Shanda Vander Ark# Timothy Ferguson# Paul Ferguson# child abuse# murder

Comments / 1

Published by

Long time true crime lover and blogger who has spent years reading and studying criminal psychology. I also write mystery fiction books, and have a diploma in journalism.

N/A
3K followers

More from Lavinia Thompson

Nikki Secondino: trans woman arrested and charged after confessing to deadly attack on dad and sister

A 22-year-old trans woman is smiling in her arrest photos after confessing to police that she murdered her father, tried to kill her sister, and the Daily Mail reports that she also told cops she would have killed the neighbor who called 911 if she’d had the chance.

Read full story
1 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

Meshell Hale: Post-conviction bail deemed a slap in the face to victims’ families and denied

A Baton Rouge district judge’s decision to award post-conviction bail to a woman convicted of murdering her live-in boyfriend has been called a “slap in the face” to the victims’ families by a fellow judge, according to a WAFB report.

Read full story
Montrose, CO

Megan Hess: Funeral home director and her mother sentenced in body brokering case

Funeral home directors Megan Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, were both sentenced on Jan. 3, 2023 after the pair pleaded guilty to mail fraud back in November, according to a CBS report.

Read full story
Vista, CA

Jade Janks: Woman found guilty of murdering stepdad after finding nude photos on his laptop

Jade Janks described a mortifying moment when she said she discovered nude photos of her on her step-dad’s computer, including one serving as his screensaver, while cleaning his house during his hospital stay, CBS reports.

Read full story
Gainesville, GA

Crystal Wilson: Woman arrested for murder of adoptive son who disappeared in 2016

Six years after her adoptive son went missing in Georgia, Crystal Wilson has been arrested for the child’s murder, according to a report from AZ Family. On the morning of Dec. 13, 2022, Chief Larry Hall with the Buckeye Police Department (BPD) announced they had arrested the 54-year-old woman at her home in Gainesville, GA and charged her with one count of abandoning or concealing a body, AZ Family said.

Read full story
Baton Rouge, LA

Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murder

It only took five minutes for the cab of a truck to be fully engulfed in flames between the moments firefighters responded to a call on Forstall Street in New Orleans on the fateful night of March 18, 2016, and when the second responding unit arrived to battle the flames — and a NOLA report from that night says what they found in the aftermath was truly harrowing.

Read full story
6 comments
Montrose, CO

Megan Hess: Prosecution proposes 15.6-year sentence instead of 20 in funeral home fraud case

Megan Hess stares down a potential 15.6 year sentence and the loss of all of her assets as consequence for what prosecutors call a “macabre” and “callous” case, according to a report from the Montrose Daily Press.

Read full story
Miami-dade County, FL

Courtney Clenney: New interrogation video reveals moment she was told her boyfriend died from stab wound

Former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney appeared visibly shocked and upset in a new video released from her police interrogation when told her boyfriend was dead following a fatal altercation between the couple, CBS reports.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Adair Fish: New report reveals cops visited home prior to child’s death

Eight months before she allegedly murdered her own daughter, someone called Kansas City Police to request a welfare check on Adair Fish and her children, and the knock at the door from police went unanswered, according to a report from Fox4.

Read full story
Benton County, AR

Amber Waterman: trial delayed again for suspect accused of murdering pregnant woman to steal baby

The trial has been once more postponed for a woman charged with kidnapping and murdering a pregnant woman in order to steal her baby, KNWA reports. KNWA cites court documents that say the trial for Amber Waterman has been delayed from the original start date on Feb. 6, 2023 to June 5, 2023, at 9 a.m. Waterman’s pretrial conference on Dec. 14 was also canceled, KNWA says.

Read full story
19 comments
Eaton, OH

Heidi Matheny: woman pleads not guilty to drowning grandmother

After admitting to police that she drowned her 93-year-old grandmother, Heidi Matheny has pleaded not guilty in court, WHIO reports. During a Dec. 9, 2022 hearing, Matheny’s defense entered a not guilty plea on her behalf, and WHIO reports that court records show Matheny submitted a written plea of not guilty by reason of insanity to her attorneys.

Read full story
2 comments
Miami-dade County, FL

Courtney Clenney: defense attorney may appeal judge’s denial of Clenney’s bond

The defense attorney for the OnlyFans model accused of murdering her boyfriend is considering filing an appeal against the judge’s decision to deny his client’s bond, Local10 reports.

Read full story
1 comments
Chillicothe, MO

Jennifer Anne Hall: trial scheduled for former respiratory therapist accused of killing elderly patient

A former respiratory therapist accused of killing a patient, and suspected of other murders in the same hospital, will face a trial next year, according to KTTN. A probable cause statement released back in April 2022 explains that during the period of Dec. 16, 2001 to May 21, 2002, 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall worked for the Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, Missouri, during which time the rates of cardiac arrest, also known as “Codes” or “Code Blues”, rose so alarmingly that hospital staff deemed them “medically suspicious.”

Read full story
1 comments

Courtney Clenney: former social media star denied bond while awaiting trial for boyfriend’s murder

The social media star accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death has been denied bond and will remain in jail while awaiting trial, CBS reports. In a hearing on Dec. 8, 2022, Judge Laura Shearon Cruz denied the defense’s request for Clenney to be released, while the prosecution argued that the alleged millions she made as a content creator on OnlyFans made her a flight risk, CBS says.

Read full story
248 comments
Montrose, CO

Megan Hess: second motion to delay sentence hearing in funeral home fraud case denied

For a second time, Megan Hess’ defense team saw their motion to delay their client’s sentence hearing denied, the Montrose Daily Press reports. Hess, the 45-year-old former funeral home owner charged with mail fraud, stands accused alongside her mother, 68-year-old Shirley Koch, of selling body parts or entire bodies without consent of the families, and replacing the cremated remains with those of other deceased people or random debris, according to the 2020 indictment.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several days

A Kansas City mother allegedly lived with the body of her 5-year-old after her severe neglect led to the child’s death, before finally calling 911, according to a report by the Kansas City Star.

Read full story
17 comments
Eaton, OH

Heidi Matheny: preliminary hearing delayed for woman who allegedly drowned grandmother

A woman who confessed to drowning her 93-year-old grandmother has been transported to a mental health facility, postponing her appearance in court, according to WHIO. Heidi Matheny was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30, 2022, but her defense attorney informed the judge she had been transported to Summit Behavioral Health and asked for her preliminary hearing to be delayed, WHIO reports, citing court documents.

Read full story
East Point, GA

Nicole Ashley Jackson: mother accused of setting fire to conceal murder of 4-year-old daughter

East Point Police arrested a woman after they say she confessed to murdering one of her twin daughters, setting the apartment on fire, then leaving without her other child, according to a press release from the East Point Fire Department (EPFD).

Read full story
Muskegon, MI

Shanda Vander Ark: mother found competent in murder trial for son who died of malnourishment and hypothermia

The trial against a mother accused of torturing and starving her 15-year-old handicapped son will proceed after she was found competent to stand trial this week, MLive reports.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy