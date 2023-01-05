Megan Hess: Funeral home director and her mother sentenced in body brokering case

Funeral home directors Megan Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, were both sentenced on Jan. 3, 2023 after the pair pleaded guilty to mail fraud back in November, according to a CBS report.

Hess, 45, received the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, while Koch, 68, received a 15-year sentence from U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello after the court heard emotional testimony from victims about the pain they’d suffered under the notorious body-brokering scheme, CBS says.

The mother and daughter ran the now-closed Sunset Mesa Funeral Home in Montrose, CO between 2010 and 2018 and also founded the Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation in 2009, wishing to provide “assistance to community members who have no resources for funeral/cremation services”, offering such services for as low as $1000, according to a 2020 indictment.

Megan Hess Photo by The Daily Mail via Facebook

Instead, the indictment accused the women of selling bodies and body parts to third parties without the consent or knowledge of families, and then giving families back remains that weren’t those of their deceased loved one. Some families reported that they received concrete bits, fabric, remains of other people, tooth caps, and other debris, according to previous reports by the Daily Sentinel and Courthouse News.

The mail fraud charges stemmed from the women going as far as lying to the third parties to whom they sold the remains, claiming the bodies were disease free when in fact they had been infected with diseases like HIV and Hepatitis, the indictment says.

Upon their arrest in 2020, Hess and Koch were charged with six counts of mail fraud and three counts of illegal transportation of hazardous materials, CBS says, adding that some of the charges were dropped after the women made plea deals in Nov. 2022.

Ashley Petrey, Hess’ attorney, told the court her client was interesting in advancing medical research, a statement scoffed at by Assistant United States Attorney Tim Neff, CBS says.

“Eight years of repeated conduct of this nature is all the court needs to know about her history and character,” Neff retorted.

While Hess turned down a chance to speak to the court, Koch made a brief statement, CBS says.

“I acknowledge my guilt and take responsibility for my actions. I'm very sorry for harm I caused you and your families,” Koch said.

CBS notes that a victim restitution hearing has been set for March.