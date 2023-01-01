Vista, CA

Jade Janks: Woman found guilty of murdering stepdad after finding nude photos on his laptop

Lavinia Thompson

Jade Janks described a mortifying moment when she said she discovered nude photos of her on her step-dad’s computer, including one serving as his screensaver, while cleaning his house during his hospital stay, CBS reports.

“It was the most violating, awful, gut-wrenching feeling ever. I felt sick, I felt I couldn't... even touch my own skin. I don't know if there [are] words, not even in a movie have I seen something so sick,” Janks testified in court on Dec. 16, 2022.

She described how the hundreds of photos dated back to when she was 16, were organized by body part, and had been from her laptop and digital camera, which she claims her step-dad never had access to, CBS says. A report from the Daily Mail says Janks’ attorney told the court the photos were taken consensually with a boyfriend years ago.

Prosecutors allege that the discovery in Dec. 2020 was the 39-year-old woman’s motive for drugging and strangling him to death, CBS says, despite her claims that she found 64-year-old Thomas Merriman dead in her car on New Year’s Eve 2020.

Janks’ attorney, Marc Carlos, also told the court that Janks had been close with Merriman in her twenties before they drifted apart, though denied ever sharing any of the photos with him or having any romantic relationship with him, CBS reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qytC6_0jzuV2uH00
Jade Janks during her trialPhoto bySan Diego 7

“No, no he was my dad,” Janks said.

Carlos added that Merriman died of his own failing health and concoction of pills, CBS says.

On Jan. 2, 2021, Merriman’s body was found under a pile of trash next to his garage, and an autopsy determined he died from a lethal overdose of pain killers and sleeping pills, CBS says. The Daily Mail reports that there was no evidence Merriman had been strangled despite the prosecution’s claims.

While the prosecution lacked evidence of strangulation, they did arrive to trial armed with text messages Janks allegedly sent to various friends on Dec. 31, 2020, the Daily Mail says:

“I just dosed the hell out of him. Stopping for whiskey at Dixieland to stall. LMK.”

“He's waking up. I really don't want to be the one to do this.”

“I can't carry him alone and I can't keep a kicking body in my trunk.”

“I am about to club him on the head as he is waking up.”

“I'm not strong enough. He is very aware now and I am on my own.”

Janks’ friend, Adam Siplyak, answered her phone call but refused to help her move the body, the Daily Mail says, though he went to the cops the next day to report her. Siplyak said Janks had told him that she needed help with Merriman because he was high on pills, and she only confessed to what happened when he arrived, the Daily Mail adds.

“Ms. Janks told Mr. Siplyak that she killed her stepfather and she said, ‘I suffocated him with a bag and I choked him.’ She also said that she gave him a bunch of drugs,” Lisa Brannan, the lead detective on the case, testified.

Brannan explained how Janks allegedly wanted help getting Merriman out of her car and into his bed to make it appear he overdosed there, though Siplyak told Janks “I have a son to raise” when he refused to help her, the Daily Mail says.

Matthew Gibson, from the San Diego Sheriff's Office, told the court that Janks was calm when police arrested her.

Janks was released on $1 million bail with a GPS anklet, despite the prosecution’s argument that she had financial resources to flee and connections in South Africa, where her biological father, Steve Janks is from, though he currently lives in Southern California, the Daily Mail says.

Deputy District Attorney Jorge Del Portillo told the court, “This was no accident. This was murder by design.”

An unstable family history that built up to murder

Jade Janks was young when Tom Merriman entered her life by marrying her mother in 1995; a marriage which resulted in Jade getting a younger half-brother named Cash, the Daily Mail says.

The marriage ended in divorce 13 years later. Janks’ mother accused Merriman, owner of a butterfly park he co-founded in 2013, of domestic abuse multiple times, and the couple filed for divorce a few times over the years before splitting for good in 2008, the Daily Mail says.

Janks got her start in interior design through her dad’s cabinet company, and she went on to start her own interior design business, Jank Janks Interiors, the Daily Mail says.

According to a CBS report, Janks testified in court that she and Merriman always had a strong father/daughter relationship that continued when she became an adult, and she even moved in next door to him in 2020 to help take care of him.

“I have always been the caretaker for Mr. Merriman, anytime something would go wrong. If he hurt himself, I'd go get bandages. If he was sick, I'd go get soup. If he needed a ride to the doctor, I took him,” Janks said.

Pat Flanagan, co-owner of the butterfly farm, told NBC San Diego in January that Tom was “just an all-around good guy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DaCyT_0jzuV2uH00
Tom MerrimanPhoto byKGTV

“He loved being outdoors. He was very handy. He cared and he really gave a lot to the community,” Flanagan said.

When Carlos questioned Janks on the stand, the young woman described a step-dad who was troubled with alcohol problems and took numerous pills, CBS explains. She also told the court that Merriman had come to her house intoxicated before, CBS adds.

“I couldn't understand anything he was saying. There was no conversation. So, I told him when he sobered up, you know, just not to come over that messed up because there's no point,” Janks said.

Janks’ attorney, Marc Carlos, told the court: “Jade Janks loved her stepfather. Tom Merriman loved Jade Janks. Unfortunately, Tom Merriman was a troubled individual, and he loved her in different ways.”

CBS notes that Janks’ sentence hearing is set for April 3, 2023, and could face life in prison.

