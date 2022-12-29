Gainesville, GA

Crystal Wilson: Woman arrested for murder of adoptive son who disappeared in 2016

Lavinia Thompson

Six years after her adoptive son went missing in Georgia, Crystal Wilson has been arrested for the child’s murder, according to a report from AZ Family.

On the morning of Dec. 13, 2022, Chief Larry Hall with the Buckeye Police Department (BPD) announced they had arrested the 54-year-old woman at her home in Gainesville, GA and charged her with one count of abandoning or concealing a body, AZ Family said.

Jesse Wilson, who was 10-years-old at the time, was reported missing on the morning of July 18,2016, resulting in a large search which saw hundreds of people come out to help police look for the boy, AZ Family said, adding the FBI also assisted, but no trace of Jesse could be found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WSyj2_0jxH0wtB00
Crystal WilsonPhoto byBuckeye Police Department

A glimpse at a potentially questionable history

Three months before Jesse mysteriously vanished, AZ Family reports that a man found Jesse in his front yard in April 2016. Police responded, talked to Jesse, and returned him to Crystal, who claimed he must have climbed out of his bedroom window, AZ Family said.

Despite this, police claimed they followed procedure and saw no reason to contact the Arizona Department of Child Services, AZ Family said.

“Based upon that incident alone, there was nothing to indicate he needed to be removed from the house. If there was, we would’ve contacted DCS and taken steps to have him removed, but there was nothing on that initial call to indicate abuse, neglect, or anything along those lines the time we went out there,” Chief Hall stated.

Jesse’s grandmother, Carolyn Lasenberry, views things differently, AZ Family said.

“Why wasn’t the state doing anything? They had seen what was going on. They didn’t do anything. They did not protect this child,” Lasenberry said.

The grim ending to a community search

The search for Jesse ended on March 8, 2018, when a Buckeye municipal employee discovered skeletal human remains near State Route 85 and Broadway Road, AZ Family said.

AZ Family added the remains were later identified as Jesse Wilson, though the medical examiner deemed his cause of death as unclassified.

Crystal Wilson had moved to Georgia a few weeks prior to the discovery of Jesse’s remains, AZ Family said.

Chief Hall announced in 2020 that a new investigator had been assigned to the case, though remained tight-lipped about what new evidence may have led to putting new eyes on the case, AZ Family said.

From lingering on the sidelines to living with the grief of losing a child, Jesse Wilson’s biological father, Jesse Machado, and Lasenberry, Machado’s mother, suspected Wilson of being behind Jesse’s disappearance from the start, AZ Family said.

“He didn’t deserve that. He could’ve had a better life,” Machado said.

“I want a murder charge on her. That was my grandson. She killed my grandson, and I know she did,” Lasenberry stated.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office reviewed the criminal charges and indicted Wilson on Dec. 9, 2022, and Chief Hall said she is to be extradited to Arizona to stand trial, AZ Family noted.

