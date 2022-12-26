Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murder

It only took five minutes for the cab of a truck to be fully engulfed in flames between the moments firefighters responded to a call on Forstall Street in New Orleans on the fateful night of March 18, 2016, and when the second responding unit arrived to battle the flames — and a NOLA report from that night says what they found in the aftermath was truly harrowing.

Firefighters discovered a charred body, “burned beyond recognition,” in the truck when the smoke settled, and the New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) suspected arson to be the cause of the fire, NOLA reported at the time.

Police identified the victim as Arthur Noflin, a Baton Rouge resident with no clear reason as to why he wound up in New Orleans, as he didn’t live with his wife, Meshell Hale, according to reports from the Advocate.

Meshell Hale Photo by Baton Rouge Police Department

His murder would see no conviction, but Hale was found guilty on Dec. 16, 2022, in the poisoning death of another man she called her husband, Damien Paul Skipper, though they were never legally married, the Advocate said.

Skipper’s death preceded Noflin’s by a mere six months, and only one woman connected the two men; one they once called a lover, according to the arrest warrant.

In the months before their deaths, both men suffered the same symptoms of abdominal pain, weakness, and vomiting, the arrest warrant alleged.

The Advocate, who followed the case closely, noted that Hale received a $10,000 payout from Skipper’s life insurance policy, and Noflin made her the sole beneficiary on a life insurance policy worth $750,000 eight months before his death.

Two months after Noflin’s death, police searched Hale’s electronic devices and financial records, discovering numerous internet searches about barium poisonings and, chillingly, purchases of the poison before the men died, the warrant said.

Among those searches were inputs such as “barium poisoning heart failure” and “is barium acetate soluble in alcohol,” and police found she looked over Skipper’s medical benefits online only two weeks before he died in June 2015, the Advocate reported.

Police stated Hale purchased barium twice: once in 2015, and again in 2016, which led police to requesting the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s office to exhume Skipper’s body on April 21, 2017, the Advocate said.

A month later, a toxicology report confirmed that his death had, indeed, been a homicide by barium poisoning, the Advocate adds.

“Barium Acetate has no common application and is used in laboratories, in printing textile fabrics and is a known powerful poison,” the warrant states.

With that, the Advocate reported at the time that police pursued second-degree murder charges against Meshell Hale.

Skipper’s mother, Linda, told media at the time that the warrant was a relief.

“We ultimately want to know that she will be put in jail and away from anyone else’s loved ones,” Linda said.

Linda filed a malpractice lawsuit in 2016 against the doctors who treated her son at the Baton Rouge General Medical Center, with a note that how Skipper mentioned his illness may have been caused by food poisoning after eating Hale’s cooking, the Advocate said.

Initially, the lawsuit, and Linda’s request for Skipper’s body to be exhumed before the police did so, was dismissed, as a judge ruled that Hale, not Skipper’s immediate family, was his next-of-kin and therefore held authority to demand a privately paid exhumation and autopsy, the Advocate said.

Skipper was a 41-year-old worker for U.S. Environmental Services when he died, described as a jokester with a passion for karate, the Advocate said, quoting his obituary.

Her second victim hinted at answers for the first

Arthur Noflin’s mother, Rosalie, told the Advocate that her son was a helpful man and Southern University graduate who would “never hurt a fly” and worked as a train conductor with the Union Pacific Railroad.

Noflin had been hospitalized twice after Skipper’s death, and he had to revived twice by hospital staff during his second visit, the Advocate reported.

Police sought a search warrant on April 1, 2016 for Noflin’s cellphone records since he had been reported missing three days after after he was found dead in the backseat of his burned-out truck in March, the Advocate said.

The Advocate stated that despite not knowing Noflin’s parents, Hale called his father in March 2016 to inform him that Noflin failed to show for an event she and her daughter attended, though she said she was going to wait another day to file a report with police.

“Wait until tomorrow? If someone if missing? If your loved one is missing, you’re going to put out a missing person report,” Arthur Noflin Sr. said.

Police learned that Noflin had been at Hale’s residence in Baton Rouge on the day of his death, and that his truck passed a license plate reader on Interstate 10 East in Laplace less than two hours before it was found, the Advocate said.

Police also traced a Jeep Patriot going two seconds behind Noflin’s truck as a rental to Nina Alexander, who was in a relationship with Hale’s daughter, Dominique, the Advocate said.

In August 2016, Hale filed a lawsuit wanting the coroner’s office to release Noflin’s body to her, the Advocate said. Her attorney at the time, George Grace Jr., stood by the story that Noflin died in a tragic car accident, the Advocate said.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office stated they found no evidence that Noflin inhaled smoke, which meant he was dead before his body and truck were burned, and they found no signs of trauma on his body, the Advocate said.

His family wished to have his body transported to a funeral home, which the coroner’s office cooperated with in September, the Advocate reported.

Arthur Noflin Photo by The Advocate

The Arrest

Hale was arrested on June 5, 2018 for the second-degree murder of Skipper, who was her live-in boyfriend, not her husband as she claimed, the Advocate reported at the time.

Her bail was set at $150,000, the Advocate said, and East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutors requested she be detained pending a bond hearing.

Prosecutor Dana Cummings, in court documents, called Hale an “imminent danger to others in the community,” since at the time of her arrest, she was suspected of murdering two of her partners.

Investigators appeared to think Hale had help, too, the Advocate reported, as they were looking at Hale’s daughter, 33-year-old Dominique Hale, and her partner, 37-year-old Nina Alexander, as possible accessories to the murder in helping dispose of Noflin’s body in a blaze.

In October 2018, the Advocate reported that Hale was indicted on first-degree murder charges for the death of Skipper, with word that she could face the death penalty if convicted.

Hale and Noflin’s family remained locked in a bitter dispute over his life insurance money; a lawsuit that was put on hold until the criminal proceedings against Hale had finished while police continued investigating Noflin’s death, the Advocate said.

Photo by Image by Klaus Hausmann from Pixabay

The Trial

On October 17, 2018, Hale’s attorneys withdrew from the case, and Joel Porter claimed he was in serious talks with her family about representing her, the Advocate reported.

“They have made this lady out to be a 'black widow.' She is a mother and a grandmother. She’s not a monster. She’s not a murderer,” Porter said, disputing the narrative painted by the prosecution.

Joel Porter and John Russell took over Hale’s defense, with Porter saying it would be a “team effort,” the Advocate said.

“There is a story that’s yet to be told,” Porter added.

“We respect the system and understand our burden of proof as well as the ability and choice that those accused have to present their case in court and not be tried in the media,” East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said in response, according to the Advocate.

State District Judge Mike Erwin determined that the case would have to be re-alloted to another judge, the Advocate reported. Cases are alloted to a judge depending the date of the victim’s death, the Advocate explained, but since Skipper was allegedly poisoned over time, the date of death couldn’t be accurately determined, which meant it needed to be re-alloted to a random judge. State District Judge Richard Anderson was handed the case, the Advocate said.

With the victim’s death date deemed indeterminable, the defense argued in April 2019 that prosecutors manipulated the system in order to get the judge of their choice in the case, the Advocate said.

“I believe the rules are clear. I believe the date (of offense) is indeterminable,” Anderson stated, ruling that no such manipulation took place, the Advocate said.

In Oct. 2019, the point of contention became whether or not the jury should hear about Noflin’s death, for which Hale had yet to be charged, the Advocate reported.

“The murder of Arthur Noflin constitutes an integral act in the murder of Damian Skipper because it is so intertwined with the offense charged that the state could not accurately present its case without reference to it,” Cummings said.

The defense replied that this was the prosecution’s way of saying “where there’s smoke there’s fire,” claiming the introduction of Noflin’s case would mislead the jury, the Advocate said.

“They could easily be lured away from a fair and objective assessment of the actual evidence and into a false belief that Ms. Hale committed the homicide in New Orleans; therefore, she's guilty of the homicide in Baton Rouge,” Russell stated.

Porter said this made it apparent the prosecution lacked confidence in their evidence against Hale, the Advocate said.

Moore replied that the state remained confidence in their case, and that law permitted entry of evidence from an uncharged case, according to the Advocate.

“Damian's death was only investigated by law enforcement after the suspicious death of Meshell Hale's actual husband, Arthur Noflin, and the resulting investigation revealed compelling evidence that Meshell Hale killed both men,” Cummings said in the prosecution’s notice of intent, the Advocate said.

On Jan. 13, 2020, the Advocate reported that after talking to Skipper’s family, the prosecution announced their intentions to pursue a life sentence instead of the death penalty.

During that hearing, Sgt. Debra Normand, a detective testified that Hale bought barium acetate three times throughout 2015 and 2016, though her attorneys argued that prosecutors couldn’t prove Hale was the one who actually purchased the poison, the Advocate said.

Normand told the court that Hale’s debit card was used for the purchases and the poison was delivered to her home, the Advocate said.

The debate about whether to introduce evidence of Noflin’s death into the trial for Skipper’s death stretched on into March 2020, with the Advocate reporting that the prosecution officially filed a request regarding the matter in Feb. 2020.

“The state's attempt to `bootstrap' the facts of the Noflin case into the defendant's trial will serve only to prejudice the defendant and confuse the jury,” Russell and Porter wrote in their filing, adding that the evidence was “wholly circumstantial” and didn’t prove any connection between Noflin and Skipper.

Moore asserted the state knew the burden of proof was on them to prove the connection, the Advocate said.

In the first week of May 2020, District Judge Richard Anderson ruled that the prosecution could introduce evidence of Noflin’s murder in order to prove the connection between the two deaths, according to the Advocate.

Hale’s attorneys stood by the argument that the ruling would cause prejudice against Hale, and may confuse the jury, the Advocate said. Porter expressed that Hale was “saddened and disappointed,” the Advocate reported.

“Justice will be served by allowing the presentation of the entire truth surrounding these two intertwined murders to jurors rather than allowing them to know only bits and pieces of the relevant evidence,” said district attorney Moore.

The state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal let the decision stand in October 2020 when the defense once again tried to prevent the introduction of such evidence, the Advocate said.

Photo by Image by jessica45 from Pixabay

Porter wouldn’t finish telling Hale’s story

By the end of February 2021, the Advocate announced that both Porter and Russell were no longer Hale’s defense attorneys. Russell, a former prosecutor, took a job with the state Attorney General’s Office, the Advocate said.

Porter wrote in a motion to withdraw that during his last visit to Hale at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Jan. 21, a “irreconcilable conflict arose” in their discussions about the “proper execution” of her case, the Advocate said. Porter claimed this made it impossible for him to continue representing his client, the Advocate added.

James Manasseh took over for Porter, entering the case with an accusation that law enforcement acted with “reckless disregard for the truth” when they convinced a judge to sign search warrants for homes and vehicles of Hale and her family members, the Advocate reported. His first order of business focused on voiding the warrants to make them, and all evidence found as a result of them, inadmissible as evidence in court, the Advocate said.

Hale’s suppression motion revealed that 19th Judicial District Commissioner Nicole Robinson signed the April 2016 warrant relating to the Jeep Patriot following Noflin’s truck two hours before he died, the Advocate explained. In addition, the motion also says a K-9 detected accelerant on the rear tire cover near the rear hatchback door, which led to police taking a carpet sample for testing, the Advocate said.

However, results from the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab stated on April 27, 2016 that “no common ignitable liquid residue was detected,” the Advocate said.

The search warrant signed in May 2016 referenced everything except the negative result from the Crime Lab, the Advocate noted. Mannasseh argued that New Orleans detective Debra Normand Pruitt and East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's Detective Chiquita Broussard, or both, deliberately deceived the judge by omitting the result, the Advocate said.

“Any argument that these results had been back for two weeks but neither NOPD nor EBRSO had been made aware of them strains credulity,” Mannasseh stated, adding that the results would have failed to meet the standard for probable cause and the warrants wouldn’t have been signed.

Prosecutor Cummings shot back in her filing that “the LSP scientists will be the first to concede that a dog's nose is more sensitive than their laboratory equipment,” and the fact the lab failed to detect accelerant doesn’t deem untrue the claim that the K-9, Monty, detected accelerant, the Advocate reported.

Cummings added that the other evidence was substantial enough for the warrant to have been signed without the accelerant detection, the Advocate said.

In this filing, Cummings revealed that despite Hale’s claim that on March 18, 2016, Noflin was at Hale’s house in the early morning, then didn’t see him again, records showed that Hale and Noflin’s phones connected to a cell tower close to Hale’s home that same evening, the Advocate said.

Nina Alexander, the partner of Hale’s daughter, Dominique, was traced to an Enterprise car rental location in Baton Rouge via surveillance video and records, the Advocate said, where she rented the Jeep Patriot. Alexander and a woman matching Dominique’s description were caught on video arriving to the Enterprise in a white Samaro, registered to Alexander, on March 18, then returned the Patriot two days later, leaving the rental place in the same Camaro, the Advocate said.

On May 12, 2022, District Judge Raymond Bigelow allowed the warrants to remain as evidence, but had words for Sgt. Debra Pruitt, the New Orleans detective for whom he signed the warrant, the Advocate said.

“It wasn't negligent. It was intentional. You think I'll ever sign a warrant for her again? Probably not,” Judge Bigelow said.

Judge Bigelow agreed with the prosecution, though, that detectives had sufficient evidence otherwise to obtain a valid warrant, the Advocate notes, though he also said this was a “big omission.”

He went on to up Hale’s bond to $300,000, and that upon making bond, Hale would have to wear an ankle bracelet and could not leave her home unless escorted to her attorney’s office for appointments, the Advocate said.

Photo by Image by Sergei Tokmakov, Esq. https://Terms.Law from Pixabay

With a tarnished reputation, Detective Pruitt testifies

The road to justice can be a long, winding one, but in Dec. 2022, Hale finally faced the trial for Skipper’s death, opting earlier in the year for a bench trial without a jury, and through a tainted reputation, Sgt. Pruitt testified about the moments in 2016 when she told Hale that her husband, Noflin, had died, the Advocate said.

Pruitt told the court during a Dec. 9, 2022 hearing that Hale became unconsolable, sobbing and talking incoherently upon learning the news, the Advocate said, adding that Pruitt claimed she saw no tears from the widow during that conversation.

Forensic pathologist Samantha Huber, who conducted Noflin’s autopsy, finally testified after being a no-show earlier that week, and Judge Bigelow threatened to issue an arrest warrant for her, the Advocate said. She told the court that the extensive and severe burn wounds prevented her from making a firm conclusion in this case, leaving Noflin’s death unclassified, which mean police couldn’t file charges against anyone for his death, the Advocate explained.

“It’s a suspicious thing, but I just can’t prove this is a homicide. I have other cases that are similar to this where it was suicide, so I have to be very, very careful,” Huber told the court.

Photo by Image by soumen82hazra from Pixabay

The Verdict

With no jury to decide Hale’s fate, it fell to Judge Bigelow to make the ruling, and on Dec. 16, 2022, he found the accused black widow guilty of second-degree murder in the poisoning death of Damien Skipper, the Advocate reported.

Judge Bigelow said the “abundance of circumstantial evidence” left no doubt that Skipper “was a victim of barium poisoning that led to his death.”

“This is a case that we could've easily looked away because it was complicated. No one did after all the years. She (Hale) was well-represented. And I think the judge did an excellent job of paying attention to a difficult case, and he came up with a just verdict,” Moore, the district attorney, stated.

Skipper’s family members rejoiced outside of the court house after, the Advocate said. Michael Durand, Skipper’s cousin, told media that the verdict was a “blessing.”

“It's not so much about her getting locked up. It's about raising awareness for other men out there. You can save other lives,” Durand said.

He explained that from the moment Skipper moved to Baton Rouge to be with Hale, she started isolating him from his family and friends, the Advocate said. Durand claimed he suspected Hale to be behind his cousin’s death from the start.

One of Hale’s defense attorneys, Andrew Bevinetto, maintained that the state failed to meet the burden of proof, and that he felt a bench trial would benefit Hale with a judge being able to “separate the emotion from the law,” the Advocate said, adding the defense team plans to appeal the verdict.

The verdict leaves Noflin’s family without justice, but Noflin’s sister, Carol, said the fact her brother’s case helped close Skipper’s lends hope to someday have answers, the Advocate said.

“Although we know that this wasn't a conviction for his murder, it just gave us hope that one day we will have that conviction for him. And without Arthur’s case, Damian’s family could not be experiencing what they’re experiencing today,” Carol stated. “So we’re so grateful to God and to all our family members.”

The Advocate adds that Hale will serve her mandatory life sentence at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.