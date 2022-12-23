Montrose, CO

Megan Hess: Prosecution proposes 15.6-year sentence instead of 20 in funeral home fraud case

Lavinia Thompson

Megan Hess stares down a potential 15.6 year sentence and the loss of all of her assets as consequence for what prosecutors call a “macabre” and “callous” case, according to a report from the Montrose Daily Press.

Hess, 45, and her 68-year-old mother, Shirley Koch, are accused of selling body parts or entire bodies without consent of the families, and replacing the cremated remains with those of other deceased people or random debris, according to the 2020 indictment.

The proposed sentence is less than the 20-year sentence each woman could face, the Press states.

In what Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebecca Weber laid out in her Dec. 19 statement preceding the Jan. 3 sentencing date, she described an operation Hess and Koch ran “out the back door” of the Sunset Mesa Funeral Home, which they operated between 2010 and 2018, the Press says.

The mother and daughter wished to provide “assistance to community members who have no resources for funeral/cremation services,” according to a 2020 indictment. What appeared on the outside as a charitable community service was soon revealed to be a sinister plot to secretly sell the bodies, get the cash, and hand the families remains that weren’t those of their loved one, Weber told the court, according to the Press.

In March 2020, the women were indicted and arrested on mail fraud charges for sending through the mail body parts they claimed where disease-free, but later tested not to be, according to the indictment document.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKxPt_0jsCWgyi00
Megan HessPhoto byThe Daily Mail via Facebook

Such fraud caused “immeasurable harm” to families of the deceased, as the FBI found debris such as cat litter, tile grout, and concrete mix in with random human ashes scooped from a common container, the Press says.

“In this respect, this case is far worse than a routine fraud case,” Weber wrote in her filing.

The state also ruled that the families of the deceased met the criteria for vulnerable victims, while Hess’ defense argued the government was too vague in its definition of such, the Press states.

The Press reveals that Hess was in charge of many aspects of the funeral home and crematorium, including advertising, billing, shipping for Donor Services, and dealt directly with body brokers in order to sell the bodies.

The prosecution goes as far as to accuse Hess of faking a business affiliation with Donor Alliance, Inc., a nonprofit and legitimate organization, the Press says. The state alleges that Hess used the company’s logos and brands in her advertising, despite being warned not to mislead the public about business affiliations, the Press says.

Weber’s sentencing statement also accuses Hess of telling employees to claim Donor Services had helped the blind to see again and a soldier to walk, which Weber called “an aggravating factor,” according to the Press.

“By combining funeral home services with body broker services, Hess ensured herself that she would always have a fresh supply of stolen bodies which she could later sell to unwitting customers. … Hess’ business practices were so pernicious that her offense conduct ultimately contributed to and prompted changes in Colorado laws regarding funeral homes and crematories,” Weber wrote in her statement.

“(Hess’) conduct by any measure was horrific and morbid. … the defendant abused multiple corpses. In doing so, she violated the sacred trust that the victims and the next of kin placed in her,” Weber continued.

Two more multi-party suits await Hess once the criminal proceedings conclude, the Press says.

The prosecution also seeks forfeiture of Hess’ home on Devon Street and 165 Merchant Drive, the latter appearing to be where the previous funeral home and crematorium was, the Press reports, adding that this motion was granted on the same day.

Hess is liable for $1.25 million in restitutions, the prosecution says, according to the Press, a figure that includes the money paid for the funeral services of 560 deceased people, and that of the buyers of the bodies via Donor Services.

Hess, however, protests that she should only be liable for $13,575 for the bodies recovered as evidence, and that funeral expenses like flowers and urns be used credit against the amount, which the state refused, the Press says.

Megan Hess and Shirley Koch face their sentences on Jan. 3, 2023, the Press reported previously.

More on this case here.

