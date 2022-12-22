Courtney Clenney: New interrogation video reveals moment she was told her boyfriend died from stab wound

Former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney appeared visibly shocked and upset in a new video released from her police interrogation when told her boyfriend was dead following a fatal altercation between the couple, CBS reports.

In the April 3, 2022 video released this month by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, Clenney sits in a blue jumpsuit, a change from the blood-soaked clothing in which she was arrested.

It was the day 26-year-old Clenney is accused of stabbing her boyfriend of two years, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli, during an argument where Clenney claims he choked her and pushed her against the wall, before she grabbed a knife and allegedly threw it from ten feet away, CBS says.

She claimed she only intended to scare him, CBS adds.

Courtney Clenney in court Photo by AP

“I had absolutely no intention of using it, but he was coming like he was going to grab me, and I threw it,” Clenney told police.

During the almost four-hour interrogation, Clenney described a tumultuous relationship between her and Obumseli, CBS says.

“We shouldn’t be together,” Clenney admitted.

She kept telling the detectives that she wanted to get to the hospital, though detectives kept her waiting with a bottle of water, according to the video.

The rocky relationship would end in tragedy, when detectives in the video returned to the room to inform Clenney that Obumseli died at the hospital.

“So, we have to inform you that Christian did not make it. The doctors did what they could,” a detective tells her.

Clenney appears shocked when she throws a hand over her mouth and her other arm over her chest, frozen in spot in the video.

“Christian is dead? Oh, my God. This is not real right. Okay. Christian died?” Clenney says.

Clenney claims she threw the knife in self-defense, though a medical examiner has determined the wound was inconsistent with a throw, and more consistent with a downward thrust of a knife, CBS says, adding that Clenney has pleaded not guilty.

At her bond hearing earlier this month, Judge Laura Shearon Cruz stated that she she doesn’t buy Clenney’s claim of self-defense, stating that “there is no dispute” that Clenney murdered Obumseli, but her self-defense claim needs to be proven, the New York Post reported.

Clenney accumulated two million followers and over $3 million from her social media accounts, the Daily Mail previously said, deeming her a flight risk which led to her bond being denied, although her OnlyFans account has been closed.

More on this case here.