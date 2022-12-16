Adair Fish: New report reveals cops visited home prior to child’s death

Eight months before she allegedly murdered her own daughter, someone called Kansas City Police to request a welfare check on Adair Fish and her children, and the knock at the door from police went unanswered, according to a report from Fox4.

The Kansas City Star reported previously that 43-year-old Adair Fish called 911 on Nov. 3, 2022 to report that that one of her daughters was dead, and that the girl’s twin was unresponsive. The Star adds that Fish allegedly told the dispatcher that her daughter had been dead for a prolonged period of time.

When police searched the apartment to find the child (who was four, not five as previously reported) wrapped in blankets in a filthy living environment, they found the home to be covered in trash, debris, insects, and items piled two to five feet off the floor, according to Northeast News.

Adair Fish Photo by Jackson County Detention Center

During the Dec. 12 hearing, a public defender asked Fish if she could return home, only for her to admit she had been evicted, Fox4 says, citing court documents which show that Fish owed her landlord $5,322.50 in rent and attorney fees. Fox4 states that it adds up to a year’s worth of rent.

Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) confirmed to Fox4 that eight months prior to the child’s death, a caller asked them to make a welfare check on the mother, her kids, and dog. A KCPD spokesperson said the knock on the door went unanswered when officers arrived at the apartment, Fox4 says.

Before that, Fish lost custody of her kids, though they were returned to her in 2019, according to Northeast News.

A medical examiner determined the child’s cause of death to be malnutrition and dehydration, Northeast News says. The surviving twin also showed signs of severe malnutrition and neglect, Northeast News reports.

Fish is being held without bond, charged with one count of child abuse resulting in death, one count of child abuse with serious injury, one count of first-degree child endangerment resulting in death, and one count of child endangerment resulting in serious injury, according to the Kansas City Star.

More on this case here.