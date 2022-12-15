Amber Waterman: trial delayed again for suspect accused of murdering pregnant woman to steal baby

Lavinia Thompson

The trial has been once more postponed for a woman charged with kidnapping and murdering a pregnant woman in order to steal her baby, KNWA reports.

KNWA cites court documents that say the trial for Amber Waterman has been delayed from the original start date on Feb. 6, 2023 to June 5, 2023, at 9 a.m. Waterman’s pretrial conference on Dec. 14 was also canceled, KNWA says.

Originally, Waterman’s trial was delayed due to the fact she is in custody in Missouri on federal charges, and the Arkansas state charges must wait until the federal prosecution takes her to trial first, KNWA previously reported.

This second delay gives more time for Waterman and her defense team to prepare for the trial, KNWA says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iqX4o_0jj4Q8Bh00
Amber WatermanPhoto byMcdonald County Detention Center

Waterman, 42-years-old, is accused of kidnapping and murdering 33-year-old Ashley Bush, who was 31-weeks pregnant, in order to steal Bush’s unborn baby to pass off as her own, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) statement.

Amber and her husband, 42-year-old Jamie Waterman, were arrested on Nov. 4, 2022, the DOJ statement adds.

Jamie pleaded not guilty on Nov. 28 to being an accomplice to his wife while allegedly burning and disposing of Bush’s body, according to a previous report by the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

The criminal complaint issued by the Department of Justice (DOJ) states that Jamie initially denied knowing anything about Bush’s disappearance, but later admitted to helping his wife after she allegedly disclosed to him that she’d kidnapped and murdered Bush.

The remains of Bush’s baby were found in a different location from its mother in Missouri, the Gazette previously reported.

Amber lured Bush to a convenience store in Arkansas for a meeting about a job opportunity, and Bush’s fiance reported her missing when she never returned, the complaint says.

Amber pleaded not guilty on Dec. 2, and a Dec. 9 court order stated that the couple will be tried together, KNWA says.

In Benton County, Arkansas, Waterman is charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of kidnapping resulting in death, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. In Missouri, she faces one count of kidnapping resulting in death, the criminal complaint says.

Jamie has been charged with accessory to kidnapping resulting in death for his part in helping move and dispose of Bush’s body, the Gazette previously reported.

More on this case here.

