Courtney Clenney: defense attorney may appeal judge’s denial of Clenney’s bond

The defense attorney for the OnlyFans model accused of murdering her boyfriend is considering filing an appeal against the judge’s decision to deny his client’s bond, Local10 reports.

Frank Prieto, Clenney’s attorney, voiced disappointment following the judge’s ruling on Dec. 8 that determined his client would remain in jail while awaiting trial, Local10 says.

“Obviously we are disappointed with the judge’s ruling. We are going to dissect her opinion. Just on a brief review of it, there are things that we believe that are not supported by the record,” Prieto told media.

Judge Laura Shearon Cruz stated that she she doesn’t buy Clenney’s claim of self-defense, in which Clenney claimed she threw a knife at her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, from ten feet away, according to a New York Post report.

Courtney Clenney Photo by AP

CBS reported earlier this year that Clenney, 26-years-old, has been charged with second-degree murder after the stabbing death of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli, on April 3, 2022, the end of a tumultuous relationship that neither the prosecution or defense denies as being hostile and abusive.

Even Judge Shearon said during the bond hearing that “there is no dispute” that Clenney murdered Obumseli, but what needs to be determined is whether she did so in self-defense, as she maintains, the New York Post said.

Attorney Larry Handfield represented the Obumseli family at the hearing, Local10 says.

“They are very grateful and their faith in the system has been renewed. We believe that the judge made the appropriate, fair decision based upon the facts and the law,” Handfield told media following the hearing.

Sabrina Puglisi, an attorney working with Pietro, said keeping Clenney imprisoned prevents her from the continuing treatment for PTSD and substance abuse problems, which she sought while in Hawaii before turning herself into police on August 10, 2022.

The Daily Mail reported last month that Clenney raked in over $3 million from her OnlyFans account since 2020, which has since been closed. It’s the type of money that prosecutors say make her a flight risk, as she wired roughly $1 million to her father following the murder, the Mail stated.

Prieto argues that with her OnlyFans account closed, she has nothing, Local10 reports.

“The evidence was clear that she has no money left in her bank accounts. Part of it was used to purchase a home and her OnlyFans contract was canceled immediately back in April. She does not have the ability to make these monies as the state alleged and the judge, unfortunately, adopted their view,” Prieto said on Dec. 8.

More on this case here.