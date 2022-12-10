Jennifer Anne Hall: trial scheduled for former respiratory therapist accused of killing elderly patient

A former respiratory therapist accused of killing a patient, and suspected of other murders in the same hospital, will face a trial next year, according to KTTN.

A probable cause statement released back in April 2022 explains that during the period of Dec. 16, 2001 to May 21, 2002, 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall worked for the Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, Missouri, during which time the rates of cardiac arrest, also known as “Codes” or “Code Blues”, rose so alarmingly that hospital staff deemed them “medically suspicious.”

They counted a total of eighteen incidents they considered suspicious from that time, and all were found and reported by Hall, the statement says. Of those eighteen, nine died “despite advanced resuscitative efforts,” the statement says.

Hall is accused of murdering 75-year-old Fern Franco, a pneumonia patient who was discovered deceased on the morning of May 18, 2002, the statement says. A colleague, named only as J.A., told police Hall was in the area of Franco’s room at the time, and Hall entered the room with J.A., the statement says. J.A. also said this was odd for a respiratory therapist to do, according to the statement.

Jennifer Hall Photo by Livingston County Sheriff's Office

During resuscitation efforts, Franco was only given atropine and epinephrine, though later testing showed the presence of succinylcholine and morphine, the statement says.

Succinylcholine, the statement adds, “paralyzes the victim’s muscles, including the diaphragm, causing the victim to suffer a ghastly death from suffocation while still maintaining full consciousness and awareness that they are unable to breathe.”

An arrest warrant was issued on in May 2022, though Hall wasn’t immediately located, as her last known address was in Overland Park, Kansas, according to previous KCTV report.

Hall’s attorney, Matt O’Connor, told KCTV in May that Hall had been diagnosed with leukemia and planned to turn herself in.

“She’s not on the run or a dangerous criminal. She’s been leading a normal suburban life for the last 20 years,” O’Connor said.

Police arrested Hall on May 12, 2022, at about 6:40 p.m., after tracking her down to a hotel where she had been staying in Overland Park, KCTV reported at the time, and she pleaded not guilty on May 19.

In October, Hall’s defense won a motion for a change of venue for the trial, moving it from Livingston County to Clinton County, KCTV says. Her trial is now scheduled for May 15th through May 19th, 2023, with a pre-trial conference set for April 4, KCTV reports.

