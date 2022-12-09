Courtney Clenney: former social media star denied bond while awaiting trial for boyfriend’s murder

Lavinia Thompson

The social media star accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death has been denied bond and will remain in jail while awaiting trial, CBS reports.

In a hearing on Dec. 8, 2022, Judge Laura Shearon Cruz denied the defense’s request for Clenney to be released, while the prosecution argued that the alleged millions she made as a content creator on OnlyFans made her a flight risk, CBS says.

The Daily Mail previously reported that Clenney made over $3 million since 2020 on her OnlyFans account, which was shut down after her arrest in August 2o22.

Judge Shearon stated she doesn’t buy Clenney’s claim of self-defense, in which Clenney claimed she threw a knife at her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, from ten feet away, the New York Post reveals.

A medical examiner, according to Miami State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, said Obumseli’s injuries are more aligned with a downward thrusting of a knife, not a throw, CBS previously reported.

Clenney is accused of stabbing Obumseli to death on April 3, 2022, after a tumultuous two year relationship filled with hostility and abuse allegations from Clenney, claiming Obumseli abused her, and Obumseli’s family and the prosecution, who point to Clenney as the abusive one of the relationship, CBS reports.

Clenney, 26-years-old, has been charged with second-degree murder, CBS says. In October, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office release bodycam footage from police who responded to the luxury apartment building where the couple lived on April 1, 2022, which shows Clenney asking for a restraining order against Obumseli after an altercation in the lobby led the security guard to call police, according to a previous Daily Mail report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11dFK8_0jccEAPs00
Courtney Clenney during the Dec.8 hearingPhoto byAP

On the night of Obumseli’s death, Clenney claimed she killed him in self-defense, though investigators say they saw no evidence she had been harmed in that altercation, CBS says.

Frank Pietro, one of Clenney’s attorneys, said that specific incident revealed that his client was the victim, not the abuser, of the relationship, and that police could have handled the incident with more sensitivity, according to an NBC report at the time of the footage release.

Rundle states that the relationship didn’t have to end in such tragedy, CBS reports.

“The violent and toxic two-year relationship of Christian Obumseli and Courtney Clenney did not have to end in tragedy with Christian's murder as a victim of domestic violence,” Rundle says.

Judge Shearon said “there is no dispute” that Clenney murdered Obumseli, but the conflict arises as to whether Clenney did so in self-defense or not, the New York Post says.

“The only factual issue in dispute is whether Defendant was acting in self-defense and whether this claim rendered the state’s evidence doubtful. Clearly, Defendant and Victim had a sadly volatile relationship,” Judge Shearon said in her written order.

Pietro has stated that the defense has evidence that will reveal the relationship and accusations aren’t as one-sided as they seem, the Post says.

