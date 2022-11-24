Amber Waterman: hearing postponed until 2023 for allegedly murdering pregnant woman to steal baby

A difference in state lines and federal vs state charges has led to a hearing for Amber Waterman to be postponed until next year, KNWA reports.

Waterman, a 42-year-old woman, is accused of kidnapping and murdering 33-year-old Ashley Bush in order to steal her unborn baby to pass off as her own, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) statement. Amber and her husband, 42-year-old Jamie Waterman, were arrested on Nov. 4, 2022, the DOJ statement adds.

Amber Waterman Photo by McDonald County Detention Center

Benton County prosecuting attorney Nathan Smith said the postponement is due to Waterman being in custody in Missouri on federal charges, allowing the federal attorney to press charges first and send her to trial, KNWA says.

“Although we sought to have the defendant appear so we could proceed with a concurrent state prosecution, federal authorities have chosen to proceed first and have decided against allowing Mrs. Waterman to appear in Benton County at this time,” Smith stated.

Smith added that he talked to Attorney General Merrick Garland to “express hope” that Garland’s office will pursue the death penalty against Waterman, and that the state of Missouri is prepared to do so if she doesn’t, KNWA says.

“In the meantime, we will keep the state case open and be as helpful to the federal prosecution as we can,” Smith added.

In Benton County, Arkansas, Waterman is charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of kidnapping resulting in death, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. In Missouri, she faces one count of kidnapping resulting in death, the criminal complaint says.

Jamie Waterman has been charged with accessory to kidnapping resulting in death for his part in helping move and dispose of Bush’s body, the Gazette previously reported.

Someone named “Lucy Barrows” lured Ashley Bush into meeting for an apparent job opportunity, except it turned into a harrowing ordeal for Bush, who was kidnapped, murdered, her unborn baby stolen then died as a result of the kidnapping, and then Bush’s body was burned and disposed of, the complaint outlines.

Jamie allegedly told police that Amber confessed to killing Bush to him, after which he helped burn the body, the complaint says. The Gazette reported that the infant’s body was found in a different location in Missouri.

Amber’s hearing has been postponed to Feb. 6, 2023, according to KNWA.