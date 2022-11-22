Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtub

A 35-year-old woman from Eaton, Ohio turned herself in on Nov. 15, 2022, confessing to drowning her 93-year-old grandmother in the bathtub, according to a report by WHIO.

Alice Matheny was doing the dishes when her granddaughter, Heidi Matheny, told police she went up behind the elderly woman and dunked her in the water “until she stopped blowing bubbles,” WHIO says.

Eaton Police Chief Steve Hurd told WHIO that that Heidi admitted the murder to police, and told them that when she was unsure of whether her grandmother was dead, she filled the bathtub, then held Alice under water for 15 minutes before simply leaving the body there, WHIO says.

Heidi Matheny Photo by Montgomery County jail

After that, WHIO adds, Heidi walked from the apartment to the sheriff’s office.

When police asked Heidi about events leading up the murder, she told them: “nothing special, it was a day like any other day,” WHIO says, citing a police report.

WDTN reports that Heidi had taken her grandmother to a doctor’s appointment the day before, where she was informed that Alice needed to be in a nursing home. Heidi reportedly said a nursing home was an expense she couldn’t afford, according to a police that aslo states that Heidi’s insurance also wouldn’t cover the costs.

Heidi and Alice had some ice cream, then when Alice was washing the dishes, Heidi walked up behind her to submerge Alice’s head into the water, WDTN says.

“It’s nothing that she did. She’s not – She’s the perfect freaking grandma,” Heidi told police in an interview, WDTN reports.

Police Chief Hurd said Heidi was “just tired of taking care of a grandmother,” WDTN says.

Officers arrived to the home on the 300 block of East Somers Street shortly before 6 p.m. to find Alice’s body in the bathtub, after which she was brought in for an autopsy, WDTN says.

Heidi also allegedly told police that she was “sick of seeing her” and that Alice was at peace, WDTN says.

Police issued a release saying that Heidi has been charged with one count of murder.

“It’s difficult not to take this to heart when you have a 35-year-old granddaughter who allegedly drowned her grandmother of 93 years of age in the bathtub,” Hurd said.

WHIO reported on Nov. 18, 2022 that Heidi is being held on a $500,000 bond. Here next court date is Nov. 22, 2022.