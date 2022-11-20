Megan Hess: judge denies defense request for sentencing date delay in Sunset Mesa case

The request to delay former funeral director Megan Hess’ sentencing date has been denied, according to a report by KKCO.

Her defense asked a federal judge on Nov. 11, 2022 to delay the sentence date for Hess, claiming they had “extensive materials” to prepare in regards to calculating the loss, restitution, relevant conduct, and mitigation, and said one of Hess’ attorneys is also on maternity leave, the Montrose Daily Press reported earlier this week.

Megan Hess People Magazine via Facebook

Hess’ sentence date has been set for Jan. 3, 2023, though her defense requested a 90-120 day delay, the Montrose Daily Press said.

The judge told the defense that both sides have had plenty of time for preparations, and to delay any more “would be wholly unfair to the victims in this case,” according to KKCO.

A 2020 statement by the Department of Justice (DOJ) outlines how in March 2020, Megan Hess, who was 43 at the time, and her mother, Shirley Koch, then 66, were indicted and arrested on mail fraud charges following a 2018 raid by the FBI.

The woman are accused of selling body parts or entire bodies without the consent of the families of the deceased, the statement reads. The mother and daughter ran the now-closed Sunset Mesa Funeral Home on Montrose, CO between 2010 and 2018 and also founded the Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation in 2009, wishing to provide “assistance to community members who have no resources for funeral/cremation services,” according to a 2020 indictment.

Shirley Koch’s sentence date is the same her daughters, the Montrose Daily Press previously reported, adding that both women pleaded guilty in July and face up to 20 years in prison for their crimes.