Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic son

The woman who strangled her son on a trail outside of Las Vegas and abandoned his body has been handed a life sentence on Nov. 17, 2022, according to a Las Vegas Review Journal report.

Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez pleaded guilty in September to murdering her 7-year-old special needs son, Liam Husted, KLAS previously reported.

The 36-year-old mother told police she was hiking on a trail between Pahrump and Las Vegas, and said her son wasn’t listening to her, so she shoved him so hard he fell and hit his head, the Las Vegas Review Journal says.

A detective’s testimony last year revealed how Rodriguez told police that after she pushed Liam, he began screaming “louder than she had ever heard him scream before” and strangled him for 10 to 15 minutes before he stopped crying, the Journal says.

Liam’s body was discovered naked and stripped of any evidence to identify him on May 28, 2021 near the Mountain Springs Trailhead off the highway, the Journal says. Investigators called him John “Little Zoin” Doe during the investigation that took in tips nation-wide to identify him, the Journal states.

A recreated image of the boy was released, People Magazine previously reported, and a family friend called police to help positively identify him via DNA evidence.

Meanwhile, Liam’s father, Nicholas Husted, was left with the impression that Rodriguez had taken their son from their apartment in San Jose, California, drove “somewhat aimlessly” to Southern California to find affordable housing, and wound up in Las Vegas on May 26, 2021, the Journal says.

The Journal previously cited court documents which revealed Rodriguez left San Jose on May 24, 2021, despite telling a friend that Husted was taking her and Liam on a trip to Las Vegas from May 8 to May 23.

After Liam’s body was identified, police tracked Rodriguez to Denver, Colorado, where she was staying in a hotel, less than two weeks later, the Journal says.

During the hearing on Thursday, Husted called Rodriguez’s actions “careless and self-centered”, saying his son’s death “did not have to happen”, the Journal says.

“Why didn’t she call me for help? How could she just strangle him and leave his lifeless, naked body in the desert? These thoughts will forever be in my head,” Husted said, reading from his written statement.

“My window in my truck still has his tiny fingerprints behind his seat. My pain is too much to wash it,” Husted added.

Rodriguez turned down the opportunity to speak when asked by the judge, the Journal says.

Her attorney called it an “extremely tragic situation” and that his client is a woman who has taken responsibility for her actions and has “a lot of self-loathing”, the Journal says.

Husted spoke about his son during a vigil held shortly after Liam’s death, saying Liam was brilliant and always kept Husting on his toes. Liam learned to swim when he was only two, and enjoyed helping his dad cook and bake, the Journal states.

Rodriguez won’t see the possibility of parole for 28 years, the Journal adds.