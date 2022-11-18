Megan Hess: Former funeral home director seeking a delay in her sentence date in body brokering case

A former Montrose funeral home owner who pleaded guilty to mail fraud earlier this year has requested her sentencing date be delayed by 90-120 days; a date originally set for Jan. 3, 2023, according to a report by the Montrose Daily Press.

In March 2020, Megan Hess, then 43-years-old, and her mother, Shirley Koch, 66 at the time, were arrested upon accusations of selling body parts or entire bodies without the consent of the families of the deceased, according to a 2020 statement by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Megan Hess The Daily Mail via Facebook

Hess and Koch used to run the now-closed Sunset Mesa Funeral Home between 2010 and 2018, and Hess founded Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation (SMFF) in May 2009, with the purpose of providing “assistance to community members who have no resources for funeral/cremation services,” according to a 2020 indictment.

The women face up to 20 years in prison, and have also been sued by people in six different cases for millions of dollars, the Montrose Daily Press reports.

On Nov. 11, 2022, attorneys for Hess told the judge they have “extensive materials” to prepare in regards to calculating the loss, restitution, relevant conduct, and mitigation, the Montrose Daily Press says, adding that one of Hess’ attorneys is also on maternity leave until March.

It is one of many delays and continuances this case has seen over the last two years, the Montrose Daily Press says. Hess and Koch both pleaded to mail fraud, as they allegedly claimed the body parts they shipped were disease-free, when in fact the women allegedly altered lab reports to say the deceased tested negative for diseases like HIV and Hepatitis, when in fact they had tested positive, the indictment says.

A hazardous materials violation was dropped upon the plea deals being accepted, the Montrose Daily Press previously reported.