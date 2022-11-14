Courtney Clenney: New photos show bruising on her body after allegedly murdering boyfriend

NBC6 has obtained photos released by the prosecution in the case against Courtney Clenney, accused of murdering her boyfriend of two years, Christian Obumseli.

The photos were apparently taken by her mother a few days after the murder, and show bruising all over 26-year-old Clenney’s body, NBC6 reports. Since Clenney gave inconsistent accounts of the night in question, cops say, her claims of self-defense have been questioned, NBC6 says.

Clenney allegedly stabbed Obumseli on the night of April 3, 2022, after two years of a tumultuous and troubled relationship, a previous NBC report said.

Evidence released over the last few weeks has shown Clenney and Obumseli constantly fighting, with police body cam footage from April 1 showing Clenney asking for a restraining order after an altercation in the lobby of the luxury condo building where the couple lived, NBC previously reported.

More video and audio footage released showed Obumseli had been recording Clenney’s alleged verbal abuse against him in the months leading up to the murder, the Daily Mail said.

Clenney is shown spewing insults and racial slurs at Obumseli, clips which the Obumseli family attorney called “shocking,” displaying “a consistent pattern with someone who is unhinged and out of control", the Daily Mail said.

Courtney Clenney

Clenney claims Obumseli is the one who abused her, while Obumseli’s family alleges that Clenney was the aggressor in the relationship, vehemently defending Obumseli, the Daily Mail reported.

Clenney, formerly a social media model with over two million followers, faces a second-degree murder charge for the murder of 27-year-old Christian Obumseli, NBC6 says.

