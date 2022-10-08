Sallie Gilmer: Teen girl charged with murdering her father with help from her boyfriend

A 15-year-old girl and her 16-year-old boyfriend have been arrested and charged for the murder of the girl’s 70-year-old father, the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) has announced in a press release.

The LPD statement says police responded to a call at 4:o6 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2022, and when they arrived, the 15-year-old girl, Sallie Gilmer, was at the apartment and reported that she came home from school to find her father stabbed to death.

“Arriving officers found Jesse Gilmer deceased in the residence which injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed instrument,” the statement reads.

At LPD headquarters, Sallie and other family members were interviewed by investigator, along with Sallie’s boyfriend, Isaac Honigschmidt, the statement says.

Sallie Gilmer Lancaster County Youth Assessment Center

With information dug up from the interviews, digital evidence, and evidence collected from the apartment, Gilmer and Honigschmidt were arrested, the statement says. Sallie Gilmer has been charged with 1st Degree Murder and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, while Honigschmidt is charged with Aiding and Abetting Murder in the first degree, according to the statement. KETV reports both have been charged as adults.

Isaac Honigschmidt Lancaster County Youth Assessment Center

Both teens appeared in Lancaster County Court via video feed on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 5, and both are being held without bond, KOLN reports.

KOLN goes on to cite the probable cause affidavit which describes how Gilmer and Honigschmidt allegedly planned the murder a week in advance. Gilmer allegedly told police she was “stressed out” from her parents’ constant fighting and her father’s mental abuse, KOLN says.

The affidavit outlines how investigators believe Honigschmidt drove Gilmer home from school to commit the murder, then returned her to class in order for her to return home to claim she discovered her father’s body and call police, KOLN says.

Honigschmidt also allegedly gave the knife used to Gilmer for protection, which she returned to him after the murder, according to a report by the Lincoln Journal Star.

The Star reports that the teens, decided earlier on Monday to carry out the murder after school.

“Obviously, a daughter killing her father is difficult to understand. And so we’re trying to piece that together. We don’t have a solid answer as of yet,” Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said during an Oct. 4 press conference.

The Star adds that the teens, who attended Lincoln Southeast High School, face life in prison for the charges if convicted.