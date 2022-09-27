12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots father, then herself, in murder pact with another teen

A murder pact between two teenagers has resulted in a 12-year-old Weatherford girl allegedly shooting her father, and then herself, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) revealed on Facebook.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, at around 11:30 p.m., deputies were called to a shooting, where they discovered a 12-year-old girl lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head, and a handgun located beneath her, the PCSO report says. Her 38-year-old father was inside the home, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the report adds.

Investigators believe the juvenile shot her father, then fled from the residence before shooting herself, the report says.

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) discovered that the juvenile had been in contact with another teenage girl from Lufkin, TX, and both “had planned for several weeks” to murder their families and pets, though the Lufkin girl didn’t follow through with the plot, the report says. After the murders, the Weatherford girl was supposed to drive to Lufkin, pick up her friend, and the two planned on running away to Georgia, the report says.

Lufkin police are also investigating, and the Lufkin girl, whose age hasn’t been released, has been charged with criminal conspiracy to commit murder, the report says.

Names of the individuals involved in the case, including the adults, are not being released as the sheriff’s office does not identify juvenile suspects, the report says.

Both the Weatherford girl and her father were transported to hospital by air ambulance, though the conditions of either weren’t know as of Monday morning, according to CNN, who adds that it’s not clear if charges have been filed against the Weatherford girl.