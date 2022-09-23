Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old son

A woman accused of murdering her 7-year-old son and abandoning his body on a trail near Las Vegas will face her sentence this fall, according to a KLAS report.

Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez will be handed her sentence on Nov. 16 after pleading guilty on Sept. 1 to charges of murder and child abuse, neglect, or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm, KLAS says after obtaining court documents.

The plea deal dictates that Rodriguez serve 28 years to life in prison, though she will be eligible for parole after 20 years, KLAS says.

Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Hikers discovered the body of 7-year-old Liam Husted near Mountain Springs off State Route 160 on May 28, 2021, between Las Vegas and Pahrump, says KLAS. With an unidentified body on their hands, investigators released a recreated image of the boy, which they named John “Little Zion” Doe, People Magazine reports.

A family friend called police regarding the image, leading police to positively identifying the boy as Liam via DNA evidence, People says.

In a 2021 report, the Las Vegas Review-Journal (LVRJ) revealed that Moreno-Rodriguez left Liam’s father, Nicholas Husted, a voicemail to say “I’m sorry. I had to do this.” The LVRJ adds that Moreno-Rodriguez claimed she wanted to get a house for her and Liam, and she and Nicholas could discuss it later.

Upon gaining access to her email account, police tracked Moreno-Rodriguez to a Days Inn south of Denver, Colorado, where she had checked in on May 31, the LVRJ says.

Police arrested Moreno-Rodriguez on June 8, 2021 in Denver and she was extradited to Las Vegas, the LVRJ notes.

Nicholas revealed that Liam was on the autism spectrum, and called his son “brilliant,” according to the LVRJ.

Rodriguez’s sentence hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 16, according to KLAS.

