Jacksonville, FL

Brianna Williams: sentenced to life in prison for 2019 starvation death of daughter

Lavinia Thompson

A Jacksonville, Florida mother will spend the rest of her life behind bars after allowing her daughter to starve to death, hiding the body in the trunk of her car, disposing of the child, and then filing a missing persons report, the Florida Times-Union reports.

Brianna Shontae Williams, a 30-year-old former Navy petty officer entered a guilty plea for second-degree murder six months ago for the 2019 death of her 5-year-old daughter, Taylor Rose Williams, the Times-Union says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ER9Qx_0i5GZJX500
Brianna WilliamsCNN News Source

Williams’ defense attorney fought for a minimum 20-and-a-half year sentence, while the prosecution wanted a life sentence, the Times-Union says.

Circuit Court Judge Kevin Blazs said he spent the weekend reviewing all evidence presented during the trial, which included reports of Williams’ “unstable” family life littered with claims of abuse, and a report that indicated Taylor’s death was a result of starvation, the Times-Union says.

Blazs added that Taylor “was not valued from the time of conception by either her father or mother,” the Times-Union states.

“Her mother suffered from an eating disorder. The father complained that the victim was not being properly fed. The defendant then removed the victim from child care about four months prior to the victim's death. Taylor remained home alone and unprovided for throughout that time period,” Blazs said, the Times-Union reports.

Judge Blazs called the murder a “tragedy all around.”

Brianna Williams reported her daughter missing on Nov. 6, 2019 and an AMBER Alert was issued, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) Facebook page. At the time of the post, police were on scene on the 600 block of Ivy Street, and said that Taylor was allegedly last seen at midnight on Nov. 6. At bedtime, Taylor wore a purple shirt and pink pajama pants, according to the JSO statement.

Williams claimed her daughter had vanished overnight, andthat the back door was found unlocked, according to the JSO.

While a neighborhood-wide search began for the girl, which expanded to her old apartment, a sheriff at the time couldn’t confirm when anyone last saw Taylor alive, the Union-Times adds, though it is believed she was last seen in May 2019. People Magazine reports that a daycare worker claimed to have last seen Taylor in April 2019.

The sheriff said that Williams cooperated with police until confronted with discrepancies in her story, the Times-Union says.

On Nov. 7, the JSO posted again to their Facebook page, asking for information regarding whether anyone had “seen Brianna Williams with Taylor Williams in Jacksonville in the past six months.”

On Nov. 25, the JSO’s jarring Facebook update read: “Missing Person Case is now a death Investigation. Amber Alert cancelled.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dGx2U_0i5GZJX500
Taylor WilliamsJacksonville Sheriff's Office

The search ended when investigators found Taylor’s remains on Nov. 12, about four miles outside of Demopolis, Alabama, close to where Williams grew up, the Times-Union says. People Magazine reports that Taylor’s decomposed body had been placed inside of a garbage bag and buried in a shallow grave in a wooded area.

Police charged Williams that same day, and she tried to kill herself, resulting in her hospitalization, according to the Times-Union, noting that her arrest warrant said she “did willfully torture, maliciously punish, or willfully cage” Taylor.

In July 2020, the Times-Union revealed disturbing details of the case via court documents, saying that investigators discovered a closet in Williams’ apartment that smelled of decomposition and human waste, noting blood stains present on the carpet and walls that tested positive for Taylor’s DNA.

Investigators believed Williams locked her daughter in that closet when she wasn’t home, the Times-Union says.

Friends and family members filled in additional details to police, that Williams complained about Taylor hiding food and subsequently punished her with a “time-out”, the Times-Union says. Neighbors claimed to have seen Taylor wandering around alone, looking for her mother, the Times-Union says.

A former co-worker claimed Williams was “wild and dangerous” when it came to men, and that she was into BDSM, the Times-Union adds.

When police asked the coworker what she believed happened to Taylor, she replied: “Starved her, locked her in the room. Not feeding her. Starved her to death,” the Times-Union says.

Upon searching the dumpster behind Williams’ residence, police discovered cards and school papers bearing Taylor’s name and a stuffed teddy bear that said “Happy Birthday Taylor”, several pairs of soiled girl’s clothing, and sex toys, the Times-Union says.

According to People Magazine, the decomposition scent also lingered in the trunk of Williams’ Honda Accord. A cadaver dog allegedly picked up on the scent in the empty trunk, along with that of cleaning fluid, People adds.

Police also revealed GPS records that showed Williams drove from Jacksonville to Alabama three times within three days before reporting her daughter missing, the Times-Union reported.

People Magazine adds that upon returning from that trip on Nov. 3, Williams posted a Craigslist ad seeking help to move into a new apartment. Investigators believe Taylor was dead before Williams moved to the new apartment, and kept the child caged between April and November until her death, People says.

“I failed”, Williams says in a sentencing statement.

“I failed as a mother, a protector and as a decent human being... and I didn't take advantage of any timely opportunity to right my wrongs. I apologize to everyone affected by this tragedy. I am punished every day since losing my baby,” Williams said in a statement, read out by a public defender when she told the judge she was too nervous to do so herself, the Times-Union reports.

A psychologist who evaluated Williams testified that Williams was anxious and depressed, displaying signs of schizophrenia and mood disorders, the Times-Union says.

In reviewing the evidence over the weekend, Blaz took note of Williams’ “outstanding” history in the Navy and her lack of criminal record, the Times-Union says. However, he also pointed out the severe lack of food in Williams’ apartment, and how underweight Taylor appeared to be in photos, the Times-Union says.

He also noted how Williams failed to report the death of her daughter, instead disposing of the body, the Times-Union states.

“She then lied to law enforcement repeatedly over the course of investigation in order to conceal what she had done, which was to transport the body out of state and dispose of the body, which this court construes as the consciousness of guilt,” Judge Blazs said, the Times-Union reports.

In her statement, Williams acknowledged that she “lied and lied some more”, according to the Times-Union.

Williams will be credited with 1043 days of time already served, though she still faces a lifetime behind bars, which Judge Brazs claimed is for the best, the Times-Union says.

“I wanted to ensure that the community is protected and that the decision is rendered in a way that does not dishonor the death of Tayor Rose,” the judge said, according to the Times-Union.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Brianna Williams# filicide# Taylor Williams# murder# child abuse

Comments / 0

Published by

Long time true crime lover and blogger who has spent years reading and studying criminal psychology. I also write mystery fiction books, and have a diploma in journalism.

N/A
1913 followers

More from Lavinia Thompson

Everett, PA

Chelsea Cooley: preliminary hearing concludes in case of mother accused of suffocating 3-year-old with wet wipes

A judge has determined there is sufficient evidence to send to trial the case of a woman charged with the choking murder of her boyfriend’s 3-year-old son, reports the Altoona Mirror.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old son

A woman accused of murdering her 7-year-old son and abandoning his body on a trail near Las Vegas will face her sentence this fall, according to a KLAS report. Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez will be handed her sentence on Nov. 16 after pleading guilty on Sept. 1 to charges of murder and child abuse, neglect, or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm, KLAS says after obtaining court documents.

Read full story
43 comments
New Boston, TX

Taylor Rene Parker: Frantic 911 calls and multiple witnesses testify on day 7 of horrific murder trial

Jessica Brooks walked into a scene no mother ever should on the morning of October 9, 2020: her beloved daughter, who was pregnant, covered in blood on the floor, dead, and the baby ripped from the womb, missing, according to court testimony as reported by the Texarkana Gazette.

Read full story
New Boston, TX

Taylor Rene Parker: Day 4 of trial reveals unstable finances and more alleged webs of lies

A faked pregnancy and bizarre, unstable finances highlighted witness testimony in the capital murder trial of a woman accused of murdering a pregnant woman and taking the baby, according to the Texarkana Gazette.

Read full story
1 comments
Orange, CA

Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battle

The bitter custody hearing has commenced between a woman accused of poisoning her soon-to-be ex-husband with Drano, and the man accusing her of trying to kill him, according to an exclusive report by the Daily Mail.

Read full story
7 comments
New Boston, TX

Opening statements shock in a trial for a woman accused of murdering a pregnant woman and taking the baby

The trial has begun for a woman accused of murdering a pregnant woman, then removing the baby from the womb to pass off as her own, NBC reports. After pleading not guilty, 29-year-old Taylor Rene Parker faces murder charges for the October 2020 deaths of 21-year-old Renee Michelle Simmons-Hancock and her unborn child, NBC says.

Read full story
3 comments
Charleston, SC

Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a baby

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is reporting that there has been a potential sighting of Melissa Highsmith, who vanished in 1971. The NCMEC said they received a tip that Highsmith, who would now be 52-years-old, may have been seen in Charleston, South Carolina. People Magazine reports that the tipster said the woman they saw resembled the age-progression photo of Highsmith on the missing poster, and was on Daniels Island.

Read full story
Livingston County, MO

Jennifer Anne Hall: former respiratory therapist pleads not guilty to 2002 murder of patient

A former respiratory therapist has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of a former patient who died in 2002, reports KTTN news. Jennifer Anne Hall waived a formal arraignment to enter a not guilty plea in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on September 8, KTTN says.

Read full story
Dakota County, MN

Julissa Thaler: woman accused of murdering son refuses to cooperate with competency evaluation

A mother charged with violently murdering her six-year-old son is refusing to cooperate with a competency evaluation needed to let her trial proceed, KARE11 reports. During a traffic stop in May, police discovered the body of Julissa Thaler’s son, Eli Hart, in the trunk of her car, WCCO-TV reported at the time, citing documents that said police searched the car upon spotting blood on Thaler’s hand, along with a shotgun shell, a spent shell casing, and a bullet hole in the backseat. The criminal complaint also says a shotgun was also found in the trunk.

Read full story
37 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guilty

A woman from Nevada accused of strangling and abandoning her special needs son on a Las Vegas trail has pleaded guilty and faces a minimum sentence of 28 years in prison, KLAS reports.

Read full story
10 comments
Miami-dade County, FL

Courtney Clenney: Judge denies defense request to suppress evidence

A judge has denied a request from Courtney Clenney’s attorney to suppress evidence, allowing into the upcoming trial evidence the defense claims isn’t relevant to the case, CBS is reporting.

Read full story
2 comments
Miami, FL

Courtney Clenney: former OnlyFans model stands by not guilty plea over boyfriend’s murder

During a two-minute hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Courtney Clenney pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian “Toby” Obumseli, according to the Daily Mail.

Read full story
Miami-dade County, FL

Courtney Clenney: OnlyFans model accused of stabbing boyfriend denied bond

An OnlyFans model accused of murder has been denied bond and will remain incarcerated before her trial, according to Oxygen. Courtney Clenney went from having two million followers on social media to being arrested for allegedly murdering her boyfriend in what prosecutors describe as a tumultuous relationship, CBS reports.

Read full story
Dakota County, MN

Father of murdered boy files lawsuit against Dakota County, calls lack of action the "proximate cause" of son's death

Tory Hart has lived through a nightmare no parent should endure, and now he is seeking reparations for what he calls negligence from Dakota County staff to save his son, Eli, from the boy’s own mother, according to lawsuit documents.

Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

Kaitlin Armstrong: trial scheduled as defense files to suppress evidence

Kaitlin Armstrong’s trial is scheduled to start in October, and the details are already complicated to unravel, with the defense accusing prosecutors and investigators of weaving a deceptive narrative about the woman accused of coldly murdering her boyfriend’s alleged mistress, according to a report by the Austin American-Statesman.

Read full story
2 comments
Orange County, CA

Yue Yu: lawyer calls accusations of poisoning husband with Drano a "set up", now ordered to stay away from kids

She is a wife, mother, and respected dermatologist who lived with her husband and kids in a $2.7 million mansion, but is now accused of poisoning her husband by pouring Drano in his lemonade - yet her lawyers say it’s all a set up, according to a CBS report.

Read full story
11 comments
Kansas City, MO

Jennifer Anne Hall: Former respiratory therapist to face trial for death of patient

The judge presiding over a preliminary hearing for former respiratory therapist Jennifer Anne Hall has determined there is enough evidence to go to trial for the murder of one of Hall’s patients in 2002, reports the Kansas City Star.

Read full story
Huntsville, AL

Nikki Cappello: former nurse convicted of husband's murder files for appeal

The former nurse convicted of murdering her private investigator husband with insulin has filed an appeal for a new trial, WHNT reports. After being sentenced to life in prison with time served in July, Marjorie Nicole “Nikki” Cappello’s defense team requested a new trial, claiming the evidence presented by the prosecution was insufficient to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, says WHNT.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook video

The mother who posted a disturbing social media video after allegedly stabbing her children will undergo a competency evaluation before her bond hearing, WGNO reports. At a hearing on August 11, a judge ordered the evaluation for 31-year-old Janee Pedescleaux, which will be conducted by a a doctor with the State of Louisiana, WGNO says, adding a second evaluation will be done by a different doctor as requested by Pedescleaux’s defense team.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy