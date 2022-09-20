Orange, CA

Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battle

Lavinia Thompson

The bitter custody hearing has commenced between a woman accused of poisoning her soon-to-be ex-husband with Drano, and the man accusing her of trying to kill him, according to an exclusive report by the Daily Mail.

Police arrested 45-year-old Yue Yu (also goes by Emily) on August 4 after her husband, 53-year-old radiologist Dr. Jack Chen, turned over video footage from a camera he’d installed in their kitchen, allegedly capturing Yu in the act of pouring Drano in his drinks on three separate occasions, the Daily Mail reported last month.

Yue YuIrvine Police Department

Dr. Chen issued a restraining order against Yu, which instructed her to stay away from their two children, seven and eight, the Daily Mail says.

Yu and Chen were in court on Friday, Sept. 16, in Orange, California, the Daily Mail says. Court documents obtained by the Mail outline Chen’s accusations of how Yu allegedly tortured him and the kids.

Chen explained that his wife’s erratic behavior and rage didn’t concern him until their kids were born, the Mail says. He adds that Yu and her mother, Yuqin “Amy” Gu, began abusing the kids when they were as young as two, the Mail says.

Chen claims that the women screamed at the children, slapped them, insulted and deprived them of sleep, according to the Mail. Yu allegedly used a Chinese phrase towards the kids that meant “go die!”, the Mail adds.

“Emily's parenting if you could call it that revolves around yelling, insulting, verbally abusing, hitting, pushing, pulling and being emotionally abusive,” Chen said, according to the Daily Mail.

Chen also says that his wife tried to turn their children against him, convincing them to not show affection for their father, the Mail says.

However, CBS reported last month that Yu’s defense attorney, David Wohl, disputes the accusations.

“The idea that my client, who is a 45-year-old well-respected dermatologist in Orange County, would destroy her life, destroy her children's lives and try to kill her husband is just completely absurd and untrue — and for that matter defamatory,” Wohl said, according to CBS.

Wohl accused Chen of being “desperate” to divorce Yu and gain full custody of their two kids, the Daily Mail says. He added that Yu was pouring Drano into empty cups to use in the kitchen sink to prevent splashing, CBS states.

“Anytime she poured Drano into a cup it was completely empty. It was for facilitating use in the sink or any other part of the house that was clogged as far as the drainage goes. But she never poured any Drano or any chemical into any drink that the father or her husband used or was drinking ever. That's completely untrue,” Wohl claimed, according to CBS.

Chen’s lawyer, Steven Hittleman, said that Chen described a chemical taste in his lemonade, and had been sick for months before being diagnosed with stomach ulcers, gastritis and inflammation of the esophagus, CBS says.

The Daily Mail notes that Yu was released on $30,000 bail the day after her arrest on August and has yet to be charged.

