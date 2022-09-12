Jennifer Anne Hall: former respiratory therapist pleads not guilty to 2002 murder of patient

Lavinia Thompson

A former respiratory therapist has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of a former patient who died in 2002, reports KTTN news.

Jennifer Anne Hall waived a formal arraignment to enter a not guilty plea in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on September 8, KTTN says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38VFpy_0hr7aNYS00
Jennifer Anne HallLivingston County Sheriff’s Office

The 42-year-old woman has been charged with murdering Fern Franco on May 18, 2002, while working at Hedrick Medical Center in Missouri, according to the probable cause statement.

During her employment there from December 16, 2001 to May 21, 2002, the rates of cardiac arrests, or “Code Blues” rose alarmingly, causing hospital employees to deem the incidents “medically suspicious”, the probable cause statement says. Of the 18 “Code Blues” that occured when Hall worked there, nine patients died, and suspicions were raised over the fact that Hall found and reported each Code, the statement adds.

Hall and a co-worker discovered Fern Franco deceased after battling pneumonia, the statement says. Hall’s co-worker told police that Hall was near and even entered Franco’s room at the time of the code, which the co-worker said was unusual for a respiratory therapist, the statement says.

The autopsy revealed that despite the 75-year-old patient only receiving atropine and epinephrine during her resuscitation efforts, tissue samples revealed the presence of succinylcholine and morphine, neither of which were prescribed to Franco, the statement says.

Succinylcholine, the statement adds, paralyzes muscles and the diaphragm, causing the victim to suffocate while being completely aware of what is happening, while morphine suppresses respiration.

Hall was put on administrative leave on May 18, 2002, after which the “Code Blue” rates returned to the previous frequency of one a year, the statement says.

Her next court hearing for a plea or trial setting is scheduled for October.

More on this case here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# true crime# Jennifer Anne Hall# murder# Franco Fern

Comments / 0

Published by

Long time true crime lover and blogger who has spent years reading and studying criminal psychology. I also write mystery fiction books, and have a diploma in journalism.

N/A
1804 followers

More from Lavinia Thompson

New Boston, TX

Opening statements shock in a trial for a woman accused of murdering a pregnant woman and taking the baby

The trial has begun for a woman accused of murdering a pregnant woman, then removing the baby from the womb to pass off as her own, NBC reports. After pleading not guilty, 29-year-old Taylor Rene Parker faces murder charges for the October 2020 deaths of 21-year-old Renee Michelle Simmons-Hancock and her unborn child, NBC says.

Read full story
3 comments
Charleston, SC

Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a baby

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is reporting that there has been a potential sighting of Melissa Highsmith, who vanished in 1971. The NCMEC said they received a tip that Highsmith, who would now be 52-years-old, may have been seen in Charleston, South Carolina. People Magazine reports that the tipster said the woman they saw resembled the age-progression photo of Highsmith on the missing poster, and was on Daniels Island.

Read full story

Julissa Thaler: woman accused of murdering son refuses to cooperate with competency evaluation

A mother charged with violently murdering her six-year-old son is refusing to cooperate with a competency evaluation needed to let her trial proceed, KARE11 reports. During a traffic stop in May, police discovered the body of Julissa Thaler’s son, Eli Hart, in the trunk of her car, WCCO-TV reported at the time, citing documents that said police searched the car upon spotting blood on Thaler’s hand, along with a shotgun shell, a spent shell casing, and a bullet hole in the backseat. The criminal complaint also says a shotgun was also found in the trunk.

Read full story
35 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guilty

A woman from Nevada accused of strangling and abandoning her special needs son on a Las Vegas trail has pleaded guilty and faces a minimum sentence of 28 years in prison, KLAS reports.

Read full story
7 comments
Miami-dade County, FL

Courtney Clenney: Judge denies defense request to suppress evidence

A judge has denied a request from Courtney Clenney’s attorney to suppress evidence, allowing into the upcoming trial evidence the defense claims isn’t relevant to the case, CBS is reporting.

Read full story
2 comments
Miami, FL

Courtney Clenney: former OnlyFans model stands by not guilty plea over boyfriend’s murder

During a two-minute hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Courtney Clenney pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian “Toby” Obumseli, according to the Daily Mail.

Read full story
Miami-dade County, FL

Courtney Clenney: OnlyFans model accused of stabbing boyfriend denied bond

An OnlyFans model accused of murder has been denied bond and will remain incarcerated before her trial, according to Oxygen. Courtney Clenney went from having two million followers on social media to being arrested for allegedly murdering her boyfriend in what prosecutors describe as a tumultuous relationship, CBS reports.

Read full story
Dakota County, MN

Father of murdered boy files lawsuit against Dakota County, calls lack of action the "proximate cause" of son's death

Tory Hart has lived through a nightmare no parent should endure, and now he is seeking reparations for what he calls negligence from Dakota County staff to save his son, Eli, from the boy’s own mother, according to lawsuit documents.

Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

Kaitlin Armstrong: trial scheduled as defense files to suppress evidence

Kaitlin Armstrong’s trial is scheduled to start in October, and the details are already complicated to unravel, with the defense accusing prosecutors and investigators of weaving a deceptive narrative about the woman accused of coldly murdering her boyfriend’s alleged mistress, according to a report by the Austin American-Statesman.

Read full story
2 comments
Orange County, CA

Yue Yu: lawyer calls accusations of poisoning husband with Drano a "set up", now ordered to stay away from kids

She is a wife, mother, and respected dermatologist who lived with her husband and kids in a $2.7 million mansion, but is now accused of poisoning her husband by pouring Drano in his lemonade - yet her lawyers say it’s all a set up, according to a CBS report.

Read full story
11 comments
Kansas City, MO

Jennifer Anne Hall: Former respiratory therapist to face trial for death of patient

The judge presiding over a preliminary hearing for former respiratory therapist Jennifer Anne Hall has determined there is enough evidence to go to trial for the murder of one of Hall’s patients in 2002, reports the Kansas City Star.

Read full story
Huntsville, AL

Nikki Cappello: former nurse convicted of husband's murder files for appeal

The former nurse convicted of murdering her private investigator husband with insulin has filed an appeal for a new trial, WHNT reports. After being sentenced to life in prison with time served in July, Marjorie Nicole “Nikki” Cappello’s defense team requested a new trial, claiming the evidence presented by the prosecution was insufficient to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, says WHNT.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook video

The mother who posted a disturbing social media video after allegedly stabbing her children will undergo a competency evaluation before her bond hearing, WGNO reports. At a hearing on August 11, a judge ordered the evaluation for 31-year-old Janee Pedescleaux, which will be conducted by a a doctor with the State of Louisiana, WGNO says, adding a second evaluation will be done by a different doctor as requested by Pedescleaux’s defense team.

Read full story
1 comments
Irvine, CA

Dermatologist arrested, charged with poisoning husband after he caught her on camera

A woman from Irvine, California has been arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband of ten years, according to a statement released by the Irvine Police Department (IPD). The IPD received a report from the man on August 4 that he suspected his wife was poisoning him after being ill for at least a month, and handed over video evidence he claimed shows her in the act of the crime, the IPD statement says.

Read full story
2 comments
Mesa, CO

Sunset Mesa case: Shirley Koch's sentence hearing delayed

The mother who assisted her daughter in running a funeral home that illegally brokered body parts and scammed customers has had her sentence hearing stayed, reports the Montrose Press.

Read full story
1 comments
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook video

Every parent’s worst nightmare played out in New Orleans on Sunday when Jermaine Roberts raced to rescue his children from their own mother, after a harrowing social media video where she claimed her two toddlers were dead, and she was killing herself, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Read full story
6 comments
Dothan, AL

Two more suspects arrested in double murder spanning two states

Police have arrested two more suspects and still seek two other men in connection with the disappearances and murders of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell, reports WTVY.

Read full story
1 comments
Pelahatchie, MS

Pelahatchie woman sentenced to ten years for plotting ex-husband's murder on the dark web

A woman who admitted to trying to hire an assassin to murder her ex-husband has been sentenced to 10 years, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Mississippi.

Read full story
Camden, NJ

Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire charges

A conviction has come down for a Camden, NJ woman accused of murdering her 17-month old son and partaking in a murder-for-hire plot against an ex-boyfriend, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy