Julissa Thaler: woman accused of murdering son refuses to cooperate with competency evaluation

Lavinia Thompson

A mother charged with violently murdering her six-year-old son is refusing to cooperate with a competency evaluation needed to let her trial proceed, KARE11 reports.

During a traffic stop in May, police discovered the body of Julissa Thaler’s son, Eli Hart, in the trunk of her car, WCCO-TV reported at the time, citing documents that said police searched the car upon spotting blood on Thaler’s hand, along with a shotgun shell, a spent shell casing, and a bullet hole in the backseat. The criminal complaint also says a shotgun was also found in the trunk.

Police arrested 28-year-old Thaler that same day, and she has been in jail since, though despite Judge Lisa Janzen ordering a competency evaluation to determine if Thaler is able to comprehend the court process, Thaler is refusing to undergo the process, KARE11 says.

Thaler is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 27, giving her time to cooperate with the evaluation, according to KARE11. A trial date has yet to be set, however, and if the judge rules that Thaler is incompetent to stand trial, it could delay the process by six months while Thaler receives treatment, KARE11 says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JoJaw_0hqYBK4j00
Julissa ThalerHennepin County Jail

KSTP reports that state law permits the court-appointed examiner to give their opinion as to whether Thaler’s refusal to participate is due to cognitive impairment or not. If so, KSTP adds, Judge Janzen could prevent Thaler from giving evidence pertaining to her mental state and strike any previous evidence introduced regarding her mental health.

KSTP adds that trial would not proceed until Thaler is found competent.

People Magazine previously reported that Eli was placed into foster care with a family member in January 2021, during which time Eli’s father, Tory, was allowed unsupervised visits.

The family’s GoFundMe page claimed that Thaler filed “several false Orders of Protection”, preventing Tory and Eli from having a relationship before Eli spent eleven months living with the family member.

Thaler was granted full custody of Eli on May 10, 2022, despite an alleged history of unstable housing, mental health issues, and a history of traffic violations, KSTP previously reported in August.

A CBS report in August said that Tory Hart filed a lawsuit against Dakota County, two social workers, and a court-appointed guardian, seeking $75,000 in damages in the aftermath of his son’s death.

KARE11 states that the court-appointed guardian still pushed for a permanency plan to put Eli with his mother once more despite Tory and other family members voicing concern over Thaler’s mental health and ability to provide for Eli, a plan endorsed by a judge which say Eli returned to Thaler a mere ten days before she allegedly murdered him.

Tory’s lawsuit alleges that while Thaler pulled the trigger, ultimately the lack of action from Dakota County provided the “proximate cause” of Eli’s death, KARE11 reports.

More on this case here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# true crime# filicide# Julissa Thaler# Eli Hart

Comments / 35

Published by

Long time true crime lover and blogger who has spent years reading and studying criminal psychology. I also write mystery fiction books, and have a diploma in journalism.

N/A
1804 followers

More from Lavinia Thompson

Opening statements shock in a trial for a woman accused of murdering a pregnant woman and taking the baby

The trial has begun for a woman accused of murdering a pregnant woman, then removing the baby from the womb to pass off as her own, NBC reports. After pleading not guilty, 29-year-old Taylor Rene Parker faces murder charges for the October 2020 deaths of 21-year-old Renee Michelle Simmons-Hancock and her unborn child, NBC says.

Read full story
3 comments
Charleston, SC

Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a baby

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is reporting that there has been a potential sighting of Melissa Highsmith, who vanished in 1971. The NCMEC said they received a tip that Highsmith, who would now be 52-years-old, may have been seen in Charleston, South Carolina. People Magazine reports that the tipster said the woman they saw resembled the age-progression photo of Highsmith on the missing poster, and was on Daniels Island.

Read full story
Livingston County, MO

Jennifer Anne Hall: former respiratory therapist pleads not guilty to 2002 murder of patient

A former respiratory therapist has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of a former patient who died in 2002, reports KTTN news. Jennifer Anne Hall waived a formal arraignment to enter a not guilty plea in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on September 8, KTTN says.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guilty

A woman from Nevada accused of strangling and abandoning her special needs son on a Las Vegas trail has pleaded guilty and faces a minimum sentence of 28 years in prison, KLAS reports.

Read full story
7 comments
Miami-dade County, FL

Courtney Clenney: Judge denies defense request to suppress evidence

A judge has denied a request from Courtney Clenney’s attorney to suppress evidence, allowing into the upcoming trial evidence the defense claims isn’t relevant to the case, CBS is reporting.

Read full story
2 comments
Miami, FL

Courtney Clenney: former OnlyFans model stands by not guilty plea over boyfriend’s murder

During a two-minute hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Courtney Clenney pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian “Toby” Obumseli, according to the Daily Mail.

Read full story
Miami-dade County, FL

Courtney Clenney: OnlyFans model accused of stabbing boyfriend denied bond

An OnlyFans model accused of murder has been denied bond and will remain incarcerated before her trial, according to Oxygen. Courtney Clenney went from having two million followers on social media to being arrested for allegedly murdering her boyfriend in what prosecutors describe as a tumultuous relationship, CBS reports.

Read full story
Dakota County, MN

Father of murdered boy files lawsuit against Dakota County, calls lack of action the "proximate cause" of son's death

Tory Hart has lived through a nightmare no parent should endure, and now he is seeking reparations for what he calls negligence from Dakota County staff to save his son, Eli, from the boy’s own mother, according to lawsuit documents.

Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

Kaitlin Armstrong: trial scheduled as defense files to suppress evidence

Kaitlin Armstrong’s trial is scheduled to start in October, and the details are already complicated to unravel, with the defense accusing prosecutors and investigators of weaving a deceptive narrative about the woman accused of coldly murdering her boyfriend’s alleged mistress, according to a report by the Austin American-Statesman.

Read full story
2 comments
Orange County, CA

Yue Yu: lawyer calls accusations of poisoning husband with Drano a "set up", now ordered to stay away from kids

She is a wife, mother, and respected dermatologist who lived with her husband and kids in a $2.7 million mansion, but is now accused of poisoning her husband by pouring Drano in his lemonade - yet her lawyers say it’s all a set up, according to a CBS report.

Read full story
11 comments
Kansas City, MO

Jennifer Anne Hall: Former respiratory therapist to face trial for death of patient

The judge presiding over a preliminary hearing for former respiratory therapist Jennifer Anne Hall has determined there is enough evidence to go to trial for the murder of one of Hall’s patients in 2002, reports the Kansas City Star.

Read full story
Huntsville, AL

Nikki Cappello: former nurse convicted of husband's murder files for appeal

The former nurse convicted of murdering her private investigator husband with insulin has filed an appeal for a new trial, WHNT reports. After being sentenced to life in prison with time served in July, Marjorie Nicole “Nikki” Cappello’s defense team requested a new trial, claiming the evidence presented by the prosecution was insufficient to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, says WHNT.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook video

The mother who posted a disturbing social media video after allegedly stabbing her children will undergo a competency evaluation before her bond hearing, WGNO reports. At a hearing on August 11, a judge ordered the evaluation for 31-year-old Janee Pedescleaux, which will be conducted by a a doctor with the State of Louisiana, WGNO says, adding a second evaluation will be done by a different doctor as requested by Pedescleaux’s defense team.

Read full story
1 comments
Irvine, CA

Dermatologist arrested, charged with poisoning husband after he caught her on camera

A woman from Irvine, California has been arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband of ten years, according to a statement released by the Irvine Police Department (IPD). The IPD received a report from the man on August 4 that he suspected his wife was poisoning him after being ill for at least a month, and handed over video evidence he claimed shows her in the act of the crime, the IPD statement says.

Read full story
2 comments
Mesa, CO

Sunset Mesa case: Shirley Koch's sentence hearing delayed

The mother who assisted her daughter in running a funeral home that illegally brokered body parts and scammed customers has had her sentence hearing stayed, reports the Montrose Press.

Read full story
1 comments
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook video

Every parent’s worst nightmare played out in New Orleans on Sunday when Jermaine Roberts raced to rescue his children from their own mother, after a harrowing social media video where she claimed her two toddlers were dead, and she was killing herself, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Read full story
6 comments
Dothan, AL

Two more suspects arrested in double murder spanning two states

Police have arrested two more suspects and still seek two other men in connection with the disappearances and murders of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell, reports WTVY.

Read full story
1 comments
Pelahatchie, MS

Pelahatchie woman sentenced to ten years for plotting ex-husband's murder on the dark web

A woman who admitted to trying to hire an assassin to murder her ex-husband has been sentenced to 10 years, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Mississippi.

Read full story
Camden, NJ

Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire charges

A conviction has come down for a Camden, NJ woman accused of murdering her 17-month old son and partaking in a murder-for-hire plot against an ex-boyfriend, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy