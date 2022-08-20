Kansas City, MO

Jennifer Anne Hall: Former respiratory therapist to face trial for death of patient

Lavinia Thompson

The judge presiding over a preliminary hearing for former respiratory therapist Jennifer Anne Hall has determined there is enough evidence to go to trial for the murder of one of Hall’s patients in 2002, reports the Kansas City Star.

An attorney for Hall said the prosecution presented “nothing new” at the hearing on August 16, claiming the prosecution’s case is built on hearsay and circumstantial evidence, the Kansas City Star says.

Hall is being charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the death of 75-year-old Fern Franco, a pneumonia patient at the Hedrick Medical Center in Missouri, where Hall was employed as a respiratory therapist at the time, the Kansas City Star says.

Hall, who was 21 at the time, worked at Hedrick Medical Center in Missouri between December 16, 2001 to May 21, 2002, during which time the rates of cardiac arrest, also known as “Codes” or “Code Blues”, rose alarmingly, according to the probable cause statement.

Investigators claim that Hall poisoned Franco with a deadly dose of medications, causing Franco to suffocate to death on May 18, 2002, the Kansas City Star reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38VFpy_0hO245iw00
Jennifer Anne HallLivingston County Sheriff’s Office

The probable cause statement reveals that Hall may have been responsible for as many as nine deaths in total. Eighteen “medically suspicious” incidents were recorded during Hall’s employment, according to the statement. Staff’s suspicions were also raised over the fact that Hall found and reported each of the Codes, the statement says.

Jennfier Arp, a former coworker, claimed that she had seen Hall near Franco’s room and even entered it at the time of the Code Blue, the statement says. Arp testified at the preliminary hearing to confirm that she saw Hall enter the room about 40 minutes before Franco was found dead, the Kansas City Star reports.

Arp and a former nursing supervisor also noted that respiratory therapists are supposed to coordinate their patient visits with nursing staff as to avoid unnecessarily disturbing patients, the Kansas City Star says.

Hall’s defense attorney stated that the rate of code blues at the hospital wasn’t out of the norm, and that several occurred after Hall’s employment ended there, the Kansas City Star reports.

However, the probable cause statement describes how Dr. John P. Rice, professor of mathematics in psychiatry at Washington University School of Medicine, “performed a statistical analysis of the code death rates during Hall’s employment”, and he found that “Hall’s proximity to the deaths exhibited ‘a pattern that would happen less than one in a million times’”.

A string of wrongful death lawsuits surfaced ten years ago, alleging the links between Hall and the patients, the Kansas City Star says. The lawsuits list her as a suspect of multiple murders, though she wasn’t a defendant, alleging that she enjoyed the adrenaline high of watching a patient stop breathing and the ensuing resuscitation efforts, the Kansas City Star reports.

Yet no direct evidence implicates Hall in Franco’s or any of the murders, as the prosecution lacks any physical evidence and are relying on hearsay and circumstantial evidence, the Kansas City Star says. Among the seven witnesses who testified were Franco’s doctor, three former co-workers of Hall’s, the county coroner, and the investigating officer, the Star reports.

This lack of evidence prevented investigators from arresting Hall back in 2002, though county prosecutor Adam Warren re-opened the case in 2012, the Star says. The investigation slowed again, but in 2020, Chillicothe police officer Brian Schmidt reviewed the evidence once more, the Star says.

Upon testifying, Schmidt said he re-interviewed some witnesses before police arrested Hall in May for Franco’s death, according to the Star.

According to the Kansas City Star report, Hall’s next court date is scheduled for September 8.

More on this case here.

Long time true crime lover and blogger who has spent years reading and studying criminal psychology. I also write mystery fiction books, and have a diploma in journalism.

