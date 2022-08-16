Nikki Cappello: former nurse convicted of husband's murder files for appeal

The former nurse convicted of murdering her private investigator husband with insulin has filed an appeal for a new trial, WHNT reports.

After being sentenced to life in prison with time served in July, Marjorie Nicole “Nikki” Cappello’s defense team requested a new trial, claiming the evidence presented by the prosecution was insufficient to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, says WHNT.

Nikki Cappello Huntsville Police Department

The motion points out that the evidence was “entirely circumstantial”, that the autopsy and testimony from the pathologist “indicate that the cause of death and the manner of death is both inconclusive”, as cited by WHNT.

Valerie Green, who performs autopsies at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, testified in the trial that a few days after the injection, insulin cannot be detected in the body, and the needle will rarely leave a mark or injection site, WRBL reported, adding that it made it impossible to confirm Jim’s cause of death.

Also mentioned in the motion is how the court made a mistake in permitting the testimony of two witnesses which implicated Cappello’s guilt before a manner of death for the victim was presented in the trial, WHNT says.

However, on Monday, August 15, a judge denied Cappello’s request for a new trial, WHNT says.

Cappello was convicted on May 20, 2022 of killing her husband with insulin she stole from her workplace, the North Alabama Specialty Hospital, WAFF reported previously. WHNT notes that the jury deliberated for just over 30 minutes.

Jim, a successful private investigator, was preparing for divorce and custody of Ryleigh after unveiling his wife’s narcotics addiction, WAFF says. Instead of letting him move on, prosecutors says Nikki poisoned him with insulin, and his his body in the garage, where police later found it, WAFF says.

Ryleigh, the Cappello’s young daughter, is now in the permanent custody of Jim’s sister, Jamie Weast, WAFF says.

Weast told WHNT that Cappello is “pulling at strings to not spend life in prison,” and she wasn’t surprised about the appeal.

“She honestly thought she committed the perfect crime,” Weast told WHNT.

She expressed relief to WAFF when Cappello’s appeal was denied.

“It feels good to hear her motion was denied and her conviction will continue to be upheld. “She will remain behind bars where she belongs,” Weast said to WAFF.