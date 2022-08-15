Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook video

The mother who posted a disturbing social media video after allegedly stabbing her children will undergo a competency evaluation before her bond hearing, WGNO reports.

At a hearing on August 11, a judge ordered the evaluation for 31-year-old Janee Pedescleaux, which will be conducted by a a doctor with the State of Louisiana, WGNO says, adding a second evaluation will be done by a different doctor as requested by Pedescleaux’s defense team.

A competency evaluation is not used to determine whether the defendant was sane at the time of the crime, but to ensure the defendant is mentally sound enough to understand the criminal proceedings, which Steven K. Hoge, from the Department of Psychiatry at the Columbian University College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York, writes is important for preventing wrongful convictions and protecting the defendant’s ability to make decisions.

Janee Pedescleaux Orlean's Parish Sheriff's Office

On August 7, Pedescleaux allegedly stabbed her 4-year-old daughter, Paris, and 2-year-old son, Jay’Ceon, then posted a video to social media, in what appeared to be a bloody tank top, WGNO says.

“I'm done. My children are dead. I'm done. I'm done with life,” Pedescleaux cries in the video, posted on WGNO, adding “It’s all Jermaine’s fault.”

Jermaine Roberts, the children’s father, is seen in a surveillance video driving to the house and leaving with the children, according to WGNO.

WGNO reported that Roberts broke a window to enter the home in a desperate attempt to get to his children. Paris succumbed to her injuries and her brother was in critical condition after their father drove them to the hospital, WGNO reports.

“On Sunday morning, the Pedesclaux family endured an unspeakable tragedy. Mental health is a crisis that is affecting every family and ours is no different.

The lack of mental health services and the toxic mix of social media has added to the problems we face as a community. This is a large family of faith and we ask with all humility that the city pray for our family and for our Paris and Jay’Ceon.

There will be no further statements from the family at this time,” the Redescleaux family said in a statement they released, WGNO says.

Mental illness is long believed to play a massive role in maternal filicides (cases where mothers murder their children), according to research done by Susan Hatters-Friedman and Phillip J. Reswick.

In a 2005 study, “Child Murder Committed by Severely Mentally Ill Mothers”, Friedman and Reswick examined 39 women who had been found not guilty by reason of insanity (NGRI) after committing filicide. They found that 82 percent of the women were diagnosed with “either a psychotic disorder or a mood disorder with psychotic features”, while 41 percent were diagnosed with personality disorders.

Reswick notes in the study that trauma and mental problems often plagued the histories of these mothers. Some form of trauma or abandonment by a mother (death, divorce, removed from custody) during developmental years was found in 72 percent of the women studied, Reswick says.

Many filicidal mothers might also suffer from postpartum depression or postpartum psychosis, Reswick and Hatters write in the study, though those are more prevalent in the first year after giving birth.

A 2020 study by Lewis and Bunce, “Filicidal mothers and the impact of psychosis on maternal filicide”, also found that psychotic mothers often had no history of abusing their kids and had little or no contact with Child Protective Services. Lewis and Bunce found that non-psychotic mothers who committed filicide were more likely to exhibit abusive behaviour.

Lewis and Bunce also note that psychotic mothers tended to have a history of psychiatric hospitalization, were the child’s primary caregiver, and even voiced concerns about their mental health within two weeks before the murders.

No update has been provided on Jay’Ceon’s condition since the stabbings, WGNO says. The competency hearing will take place on August 24, when the doctors’ findings will be revealed, and Pedescleaux will be held in custody until then, WGNO reports.

