Sunset Mesa case: Shirley Koch's sentence hearing delayed

The mother who assisted her daughter in running a funeral home that illegally brokered body parts and scammed customers has had her sentence hearing stayed, reports the Montrose Press.

Shirley Koch’s original sentencing date was November 7, but that has been delayed to January 3, 2023, the same date as her daughter, the Montrose Press says. Koch, 69, and 45-year-old Megan Hess, pleaded guilty to mail fraud in July, a plea bargain that saw multiple other charges dropped as a result, according to the Montrose Press.

The Montrose Press reports that Hess was seeking to have her sentence hearing stayed as well, but nothing has yet been filed on her behalf; only for her mother.

Shirley Koch, left, with her lawyer, leaving the courthouse. Christopher Tomlinson, the Daily Sentinel

The prosecution and defense both want more time for the U.S. Probation Office to prepare a pre-sentence report, the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reported last month. The Montrose Press reported in July that the Probation Office is also seeking declarations of victim losses for restitutions.

Koch and Hess, who used to run the now-closed Sunset Mesa Funeral Home, were indicted in March 2020, accused of forging documents, giving families ashes that weren’t those of their loved ones, taking payments for cremations that never happened, and of selling body parts to third parties for research without consent from families, according to a 2020 statement by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The women ran their operations between 2010 and 2018, and offered low funeral rates for families of the deceased, with the underlying motive of maintaining a steady supply of bodies, the DOJ statement alleges.

Citing court documents, the Montrose Press reports that prosecutors believe Hess should face between 12.5 and 15.6 years in prison, while her defense attorneys calculated a two-year sentence, give or take a few months. Koch could face between five years, three months and 6.5 years in prison, the Montrose Press says.

