New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook video

Every parent’s worst nightmare played out in New Orleans on Sunday when Jermaine Roberts raced to rescue his children from their own mother, after a harrowing social media video where she claimed her two toddlers were dead, and she was killing herself, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Janee Pedescleaux, 31-years-old, is seen in the video, which she posted to both Facebook and Instagram, in a bloody tank top, saying “I'm done. My children are dead. I'm done. I'm done with life,” to which she added: “It's all Jermaine's fault,” the Daily Mail says.

Janee Pedescleaux Orlean's Parish Sheriff's Office

The video has since been taken down, the Daily Mail states, but a few media outlets managed to save it. The Daily Mail report adds that it was how Roberts came to learn of Pedescleaux’s intentions.

A surveillance video posted in full by WGNO shows the moments when the father drove by the house on the 3100 block of Law Street, where Pedescleaux and their two kids lived. The video on WGNO then shows how he rushed to the home, emerging moments later with his son in his arms, and his daughter following.

WGNO reported that the father broke a window to enter the home in a desperate attempt to get to his children. A neighbor told WGNO that the daughter collapsed on the grass before her father got her into the truck and drove away.

Pedescleaux allegedly stabbed the children, 4-year-old Paris Roberts and her brother, who remains unnamed, WGNO reports. Paris succumbed to her injuries and her brother remains in critical condition after their father drove them to the hospital, WGNO reports.

WGNO adds that New Orleans Police believe Pedescleaux is the only suspect, and she has been charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

According to court documents obtained by NOLA.com, Roberts and Pedescleaux were in a custody dispute over the children. Roberts allegedly claimed that the children’s mother was “not stable or providing a healthy environment for the kids”, and they had a hearing scheduled later this month, NOLA.com reports.

Roberts alleged in the documents that Pedescleaux refused to let him see the kids, and he sued her in April in Orleans Parish Court for joint custody, so he could see them on the weekends, NOLA.com says.

“Those children deserve more than that, and now he has to deal with that for the rest of his life,” a neighbor told WGNO.

A cousin, who identified herself as Andrea, left balloons and a stuffed animal on the steps of the home the day after the incident, WGNO reports.

“Their dad loved them. They meant the world to him, and there were so many people that loved them. They were so lovable. They loved everybody. They were the sweetest, most beautiful kids,” she told WGNO of the children.

New Orleans police continue to investigate, with Child Abuse Detective Mario Bravo as lead detective, WGNO says. Any tips or information about the case can be given to Bravo directly at (504) 658-5267, via the NOPD Child Abuse Section at (504) 658-5267, or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or call toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.