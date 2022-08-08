Two more suspects arrested in double murder spanning two states

Police have arrested two more suspects and still seek two other men in connection with the disappearances and murders of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell, reports WTVY.

Dothan Police Department (DPD) first arrested 35-year-old Sheena Marie Thurman last week, according to DPD statement.

Jail records show that the DPD arrested and charged David Allen Bastian, a 37-year old from Port Saint Lucie, Florida with one count of capital murder, one count of first degree kidnapping, and one count of abuse of a corpse, WTVY says.

Joshua Deavours Parks, a 36-year-old Dothan man, has also been arrested and charged with one count of capital murder, one count of first degree kidnapping, and one count of abuse of a corpse, WTVY says.

Devante Laquae Williams and MacAuthur Mike Hawkins remain on the loose and are wanted by police, WTVY reports.

MacAuthur Mike Hawkins Dotham Police Department

Devante Laquae Williams Dotham Police Department

Family members of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell, reported the couple missing after not hearing from them since July 8, the statement says. A Holmes County Advertiser report says the missing persons report was filed on July 11.

Upon initiating an investigation, police discovered that Terry and Bell left the motel where they were staying along Montgomery Highway on July 8, seemingly of their own free will, the statement continues.

Despite issuing a “lookout” for the couple and their red SUV, twenty days passed before a lead came in that led police to a property on Long Round Bay Road in Bonifay, FL, indicating that “one or more bodies” may have been buried there, the DPD statement says.

The DPD believe one victim was murdered in Dothan, AL, and the other at the Long Round Bay Road location in Bonifay, FL, the statement says.

Tips, including anonymous ones, can be given by calling the Dothan Police at (334) 615-3000 or CrimeStoppers at (334) 793-3000.