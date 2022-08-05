Pelahatchie woman sentenced to ten years for plotting ex-husband's murder on the dark web

A woman who admitted to trying to hire an assassin to murder her ex-husband has been sentenced to 10 years, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Mississippi.

United States District Judge Carlton W. Reeves sentenced 39-year-old Jessica Leeann Sledge on August 1, after Sledge was convicted of using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire, the release says. On top of the decade in prison, Sledge is ordered to pay a $1000 fine and be under supervision for three years after her release, according to the Attorney’s Office.

Between September 2021 and November 2021, Sledge used the dark web, WhatsApp, and her cell phone to formulate a murder-for-hire plot against her ex-husband, WLBT reports.

But as Sledge ventured into the depths of the dark web using the Tor browser, which she downloaded on her work computer. it didn’t take long for the FBI to pick up on her intentions, WLBT says. The Knoxville FBI informed the Jackson office, which sparked the investigation, according to Jackson special agent Justin Schmidt, WLBT adds.

“They sent us webchat from the dark web. We conducted an investigation and learned of the person (targeted) to be killed and put together an investigation from there,” Schmidt said.

Sledge wanted to stage a car accident in order to kill her husband, Jerry Sledge, a plot revealed within the webchat, WLBT says. She offered $10,000 in Bitcoin to someone she spoke to on the web, then made three payments, and told her contact to “proceed with the job,” WLBT reports, citing court documents.

She had no idea she was actually conspiring to murder her husband with an undercover FBI agent, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office release.

Sledge slipped into the dark web under the username “Forward Only”, confirmed when the FBI found her cell phone number WLBT says.

“The undercover agent called her and asked for Forward Only and she said it was her. Her chat name on WhatsApp also was Forward Only,” Schmidt said, according to WLBT.

Using WhatsApp, Sledge provided multiple photos of her husband to the FBI agent she believed was an assassin to help identity her husband, WLBT says. She met with the agent at a Home Depot in Brandon, while two other agents monitored the exchange, WLBT says.

“He asked for an expense payment and she (went out) to her car, came back in, and paid (the agent) $1,000,” Schmidt explained, adding that Sledge allegedly said she was interested in having someone else killed, WLBT reports.

“A female who couldn’t keep her mind on her own business,” Sledge allegedly told the undercover agent, WLBT says.

Later that day, a Rankin County task force officer accompanied agents to EZ Wheels, a Pelahatchie lawn and tractor dealer, to arrest her, WLBT says.

“We went into the place of business, and the Rankin County officer asked for Sledge. We asked if she would come outside with us,” Schmidt continued, according to the WLBT report.

When they questioned Sledge, they inquired about her husband and whether he had been in any trouble or had any debts recently, and when she last spoke to him — then agents informed her that he was dead, WLBT says.

Schmidt described how Sledge reacted by saying she needed to sit down and began crying, after which agents arrested her, and she confessed to the plot upon being confronted with the evidence, WLBT says.

The FBI obtained permission from Sledge’s employer to search her computer, and Sledge gave them her password, WLBT says.

The computer expert who reviewed her computer in the following days noted that some things had been deleted after her arrest, according to WLBT.

The WLBT report adds that the name Ollie Cliburn came to the attention of agents, as he had remote access to Sledge’s computer, and WhatsApp messages were discovered where she asked Ollie whether she should delete Tor.

Sledge didn’t testify during her trial, opting to let her written statement and her attorney to speak on her behalf, WLBT says. She and Jerry Sledge were in the process of, or had gotten, a divorce, though WLBT says the testimony wasn’t completely clear.

Image by VBlock from Pixabay

Two dozen letters were received on Sledge’s behalf, and Judge Reeves took those, and the nature of the crime, into consideration when determining the sentence, WLBT says.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Fulcher pushed for the full ten-year sentence as per the plea deal, while Sledge’s attorney, John Colette, requested leniency, considering Sledge had no prior criminal history and displayed remorse for the crime, WLBT reports.

Fulcher directed attention back to the transcript of Sledge discussing the murder plot with the undercover agent, and that she allegedly had a second victim in mind for whom she wanted a different manner of death, WLBT says.

Sledge also allegedly told the hitman that she had been in two-year romantic relationship, and after the murder was to happen, hinted at getting married, Fulcher told the court, according to WLBT.

“The premeditation of this... the efforts she went to plan this over time. But for the fact the FBI introduced an [undercover] agent, Ms. Sledge knew [this murder] was going to take place,” Fulcher said, WLBT reports.

Colette remained adamant that no second victim ever existed, accusing the government of playing a “second victim card”, pointing out that if there were, and evidence existed of it, charges and a trial would have been underway already, WLBT says.

Judge Reeves, however, called Sledge’s crime “a methodical plan to kill her husband”, WLBT says.

“We do know that there were multiple calls with an undercover agent... Numerous calls, followup conversations [on] where to locate her husband, where he would be at a particular time, the method that ought to be used to execute the plan,” Judge Reeves said, adding that Sledge at no point showed signs of having second thoughts or fearing the consequences of her actions, according to WLBT.

“But this is an egregious crime... Scheming to kill an individual is an extraordinary offense. Any sentence must reflect that this is indeed a serious offense,” Reeves continued, WLBT reports.

The court recommended Sledge carry out her sentence at the Federal Bureau of Prison’s women’s facility, a low security prison in Aliceville, AL, according to WLBT.