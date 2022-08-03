Camden, NJ

Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire charges

Lavinia Thompson

A conviction has come down for a Camden, NJ woman accused of murdering her 17-month old son and partaking in a murder-for-hire plot against an ex-boyfriend, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

When the jury read out the guilty verdict on July 28, 45-year-old Heather Reynolds wept, as she now faces a mandatory life sentence in prison, the Inquirer says.

Prosecutors claimed that a filicide, an allegedly extramarital affair, and a suspected planned assassination made for the tangled web that led to Reynolds’ arrest on June 13 2019, the Inquirer says, adding that Reynolds has been in prison since.

The Murder

A statement by the Camden County Prosecutor’s office describes the fateful day on May 18, 2010, when “Gloucester Township Police (GTP) responded to a report of an unresponsive child on the lawn near his residence, in Marcia Court, Sicklerville, in Gloucester Township.”

The child was pronounced dead, and the post-mortem examination determined the cause of death to be asphyxiation, and the manner of death to be homicide, the statement continues.

People magazine reports that Camden County Assistant Prosecutor Peter Gallagher told the court how Reynolds suffocated her infant with “a wipe containing rubbing alcohol and detergent” held over his nose and mouth.

Reynolds, however, claimed she told first responders that her son, Axel, did smell of rubbing alcohol, but she presumed he must have drank something poisonous, and ran crying to her neighbor’s with him in her arms when she found him unresponsive, People says.

Gallagher called the death suspicious from the beginning, but added that it took years to gather enough evidence to file charges, according to People.

Witnesses told police Reynolds had been using methamphetamine that night, and police apparently found residue of the drug in her purse, People says.

Extra-marital affairs

While her husband was out of town working, Reynolds allegedly had an affair, and prosecutors claim Reynolds believed little Axel was in the way of her extra-marital activity, People says.

"A review of the text messages between the defendant and her boyfriend from the previous night reveal that the defendant was becoming frustrated by the boyfriend's apparent lack of interest," Gallagher told the court, adding: “And witnesses also told detectives that the defendant had expressed the sentiment that her toddler son … was an obstacle to her relationship with her boyfriend.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the jury of nine women and three men deliberated for six hours before delivering the verdict, finding her guilty of murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of methamphetamine, yet they acquitted her of conspiracy to commit murder and witness tampering.

The Inquirer adds that Reynolds didn’t testify on her behalf during the two-week trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EPRM1_0h2VcZyr00
Heather Reynolds and AxelPeople Magazine via Facebook

An alleged murder-for-hire plot

Despite being married and having a boyfriend on the side, it seemed Reynolds couldn’t resist dragging one more man into the already tangled web, Gallagher alleged, according to the Inquirer.

Investigators accuse Reynolds of planning a murder-for-hire with her boyfriend, Jeffery Callahan, to kill an ex of hers, Dominic Caruso, who had apparently talked to police regarding Axel’s death, People says.

Caruso and Reynolds were romantically involved at the time of Axel’s death, and Caruso lived with Reynolds while her husband was out of town, the Inquirer reports.

After being charged for Axel’s murder, Gallagher claims Reynolds plotted to have Caruso killed, with Callahan’s help, the Inquirer says. Callahan sent what prosecutors called a “threatening message” to Caruso upon learning he spoke to cops about the child’s death, the Inquirer continues.

Gallagher went on to allege that Callahan approached a third party about committing the murder, offering $25,000 to have Caruso assassinated, the Inquirer says.

Reynold’s current attorney, Richard “Skip” Fuschino, dismissed such a plot, according to the Inquirer.

“He’s talking tough, he’s trying to impress a girl. There’s never talk of a real figure or talk of where the money’s coming from,” he claimed in an interview, the Inquirer says.

Investigators originally charged 45-year-old Callahan with conspiracy to commit murder, but the prosecution dropped the charge when he agreed to plead guilty to witness tampering, and is waiting to be sentenced, the Inquirer says.

Reasonable doubt?

Fuschino told the Inquirer he plans to appeal the verdict.

“We respect very much the jury’s time, but we are devastated the jury did not find reasonable doubt,” he said to the Inquirer.

Gallagher maintains there is no doubt to be had, the Inquirer says.

“All the evidence at this point says it is not possible for anybody else to have killed that child,” Gallagher said to the jury.

However, Fuschino painted a picture of Reynolds being a loving mother despite her addiction, and pointed out that she tried CPR on her son before running to her neighbor’s for help, the Inquirer says.

Fuschino points to Caruso as the likely suspect, as he lived in the Reynolds’ basement at the time of Axel’s death, with Heather’s husband out of town, and could have suffocated the child while Heather slept, the Inquirer says.

Caruso also allegedly gave conflicting accounts regarding his whereabouts during the hours before and after Axel died, the Inquirer states.

“She did not commit this murder. The reason that we have trials is for when arrests are made of the wrong person, because that really does happen,” Fuschino told the Inquirer in an interview.

Gallagher countered that by pointing out how police found one of Axel’s shirts in the dryer, and a towel in the washer, apparently evidence that she tried to clean up the scene, the Inquirer says.

Reynolds pleaded not guilty to the murder, and her attorney at the time, Michael Testa Sr., said at the 2019 hearing that Reynolds had “suffered greatly as a result of this,” adding that her husband died six months after her son had, People says.

Gallagher maintained that throughout the tangled ordeal, the real victim was still Axel, People adds.

“This was an absolutely brutal murder and a helpless victim,” Gallagher told the court.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office statement, Reynolds will be sentenced in October 2022.

