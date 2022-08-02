Bonifay woman arrested after remains of missing couple found on property

A 35-year-old Bonifay woman has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder in connection with the disappearance of a couple in early July, according to a Dothan Police Department (DPD) statement.

Family members of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell, reported the couple missing after not hearing from them since July 8, the statement says. A Holmes County Advertiser report says the missing persons report was filed on July 11.

Upon initiating an investigation, police discovered that Terry and Bell left the motel where they were staying along Montgomery Highway on July 8, seemingly of their own free will, the statement continues.

Police issued a “lookout” for them and their red SUV, though several days went by with no leads, the statement says. Twenty days passed before any information hinted at the fate of the couple, leading investigators to Long Round Bay Road in Bonifay, FL, the statement says.

The DPD statement explains that the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department and the Dothan Police Department launched a joint investigation, as information indicated that “one or more bodies” may have been buried on the property.

With a search warrant in hand, cadaver dogs were brought in and detected the presence of human remains, the statement says. Upon excavation, two bodies were discovered, believed to be Terry and Bell, though a positive identification has yet to be made by the medical examiner’s office, according to the statement.

A second location along the 600 block of Dutch Street in Dothan, AL, was also searched for evidence in relation to the case, the statement says.

The DPD believe one victim was murdered in Dothan, AL, and the other at the Long Round Bay Road location in Bonifay, FL, the statement says.

Persons of interest are being sought, and 35-year-old Sheena Marie Thurman, from Bonifay, has been arrested in connection with the couple, charged with one count of murder in Dothan, and one count of open murder in Bonifay, according to the statement.

The Holmes County Advertiser reports that Thurman is being held in Houston County awaiting extradition back to Holmes County, and that police are still seeking other persons of interest.