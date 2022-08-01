Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentence

Lavinia Thompson

Breyona Reddick, the woman accused of murdering her newborn infant in 2018 in the Hiram College dormitory, is appealing her 10 to 15-year sentence handed down to her on June 21, according to the Record-Courier.

The Ohio 11th District Court of Appeals received the appeal filed on Reddick’s behalf on July 20, the Courier reports.

On October 18, 2019, police said an infant boy was found in trash bag in a dormitory bathroom at Hiram College by cleaning crews, CBS reported. The news outlet added that Reddick had previously been a student at the liberal arts school in Cleveland, Ohio, but wasn’t currently enrolled.

The Portage County medical examiner, Tom Barr, said the baby was born full-term, however he used a controversial test to come to his conclusion: the ancient lung-float test which originated in the 1700s, Cleveland.com says.

DoctorAlerts.com outlines the test: If a newborn has breathed after birth, the air theoretically remains within the lungs, which means the lungs will float if placed in water. Then, the lungs are cut into 10 or 12 pieces to test each for buoyancy, and pushed under water to see if air bubbles occur, the site adds.

If some pieces float and others don’t, the child, in theory, breathed for a short time, and if they don’t float at all, no air entered the lungs, and if the entire lung floats, then full respiration occurred after birth, according to DoctorsAlert.com.

University of Kentucky professor and forensic pathologist Dr. Greg Davis has long deemed the test debunked, explaining that air can enter the baby’s lungs while still in the birth canal, and that he has seen babies in intensive care who breathed after birth and whose lungs sank at autopsy, according to NewsWise.

“All that test tells you is that there is enough air or gas in that tissue that makes it float. It doesn’t tell you that the baby was born live. That’s the intellectual leap that some of my colleagues just can’t seem to give up,” Davis told Cleveland.com.

Barr examined the baby’s lungs, claiming they were dark, reddish purple in colour, and found several expanded air sacs, says the autopsy report. During the float test, the entire lung floated, and when cut into pieces, they also floated, according to the autopsy report.

Reddick remained adamant she wasn’t pregnant and offered to produce two negative tests she took, according to Cleveland.com. Doctors diagnosed her with psychosis and local amnesia, admitting her to the psychiatric unit of the hospital, where she still claimed to not remember being pregnant, says Cleveland.com.

In a paper titled “Infanticide and American Criminal Justice”, Margaret Spinelli disusses how 24 countries worldwide have infanticide laws, and the U.S. is not one of them.

“In the USA, there are no such laws and sentences may include life in prison or infrequently the death penalty despite mental illness,” Spinelli writes.

Infanticide laws, she describes, “provide treatment for mentally ill mothers who kill a child in the first year of life”, and compares it with how the U.S. often sentences these same mothers to life in prison regardless of their mental illness.

Spinelli points out that psychosis, as many convicted mothers suffer from, doesn’t fit the legal definition of insanity under U.S. law. Andrea Yates, convicted of drowning her children in the bathtub after claiming Satan told her to do it, was originally sentenced to life in prison, and only after an appeal five years later was she remanded to a forensic psychiatric facility, Spinelli says.

The prosecution’s expert witness testified that Yates knew right from wrong at the time of the crime, while the defense’s expert psychiatric witnessed countered that Yates believed she was morally correct to kill her children due to the psychosis, but also knew it was legally wrong, Spinelli explains.

On the other hand, Deana Laney claimed to be following God’s command to stone her children to death in 2001, and was found not guilty by reason of insanity, Spinelli continues. Despite being tried in the same county, the cases saw very different outcomes, outlining the inconsistency of the U.S. criminal justice system when it comes to infanticide, Spinelli states.

“Can we separate the insane from the sane by whether or not the neurochemicals in their brain speak to them through God or Satan?” she writes.

Reddick’s case could see the same outcome as Yates’, with her lawyer, Aaron Schwartz, protesting that Reddick had no criminal history before this incident, was a good student with a “bright future”, has solid family support, and even another son, born this past January, the Courier reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3StZBA_0h0pb31J00
Breyona ReddickPortage County Sheriff's Office

The defense petitioned for the judge to sentence Reddick to probation, and gathered 10 letters and emails of support for Reddick for the sentencing memorandum from family members and people who know her, the Courier says.

Prosecutor Stephen Michniak pointed out in court that Reddick’s situation is heartbreaking, but the baby’s death is also sad and requires accountability that probation wouldn’t suit, the Courier says. Judge Becky Doherty agreed, and said she was imposing a sentence that was close to the state’s maximum, and informed Reddick she had a month to appeal, according to the Courier.

More details on Reddick’s case here.

