Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infant

Lavinia Thompson

A 28-year-old mother from Boise, Idaho, was sentenced on July 22 to 18 years in prison in connection with the death of her two-month-old son, according to a press release from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.

Honorable Ada County District Judge Patrick Miller handed down a life sentence with a fixed 18-year term, after which Radue will be eligible for parole, the release says. Prosecutors recommended a a life sentence with 30 years of fixed imprisonment, the release adds.

On May 11, 2020, police were called to Radue’s home regarding an unresponsive infant, the release says. Two-month-old Dawson arrived at the hospital, where doctors found a skull fracture and a brain injury, the release explains. Police arrested Radue that same day, charged with injuring a child, though she was later released, according to a report by KTVB7 at that time.

Dawson died in the hospital at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 15, according to the release.

Police arrested Radue again that night, charged her with first-degree murder, and held her in Ada County Jail on a $1 million bond, said KTVB7.

Ada County Coroner Dotti Coroner Dotti Owens declared that Dawson McKinney died from “traumatic closed head injuries”, KTVB7 reported.

At Radue’s bond hearing, prosecutor Kai Wittwer wanted to keep the bond at $1 million, claiming that Radue kept changing her story regarding what happened to her infant, KTVB7 reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XGYtL_0gusGn7200
Danielle RadueAda County Sheriff's Office

Wittwer described to the court how Radue called 911 herself from a neighbor’s house, allegedly unable to find her phone when her infant’s breathing became labored, KTVB7 said.

“The defendant initially reported to an officer her son had been sick and vomiting for several days, and that he had been to the pediatrician during the previous week,” Wittwer told the court, according to KTVB7.

An ER doctor alerted police to the child’s alarming injuries, which Wittwer described in graphic detail to the court, KTVB said.

“The baby had two areas of bleeding on the brain, he also had a skull fracture and reportedly had gone without breathing to cause brain injury. The baby had suffered severe injuries to his brain and hundreds of retinal hemorrhages in both eyes,” Wittwer described, KTVB7 said.

Wittwer explained that Radue told police the baby was screaming nonstop, and in frustration, she picked him up from the changing table and put on the floor much more forcibly than she’d intended, saying it wasn’t intentional, KTVB7 reported.

However, Wittwer added that she also claimed the injuries happened as a result of the dog jumping on the couch and accidentally knocking the infant to the floor, and that she’d tripped and the baby broke her fall, KTVB7 said.

“The defendant’s statements about what happened, suggesting unintentional conduct, are not consistent with the severe and catastrophic injuries that the baby suffered,” Wittwer told the court, agreeing with investigators who concluded that Radue’s stories were inconsistent with the infant’s injuries, KTVB7 said.

Edwina Elcox, Radue’s defense attorney, called the $1 million bond “outrageous”, considering Radue had grown up in Boise and had all her family and social ties to the community, KTVB7 reported. Despite the police giving Radue a no-contact order to stop her from seeing her child, she had been given a one-hour hospital visitation, which Wittwer confirmed was supervised by a police officer, KTVB7 said.

Elcox also pointed out that Radue had little criminal history beyond a misdemeanor inattentive driving charge, and was not likely to be a flight risk, KTVB7 reported. She added that Radue had been employed before the pandemic, but she had been laid off, KTVB7 said.

In April 2022, Radue pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and entered an Alford plea, which means she maintained her innocence, but admits the prosecution has plenty of evidence with which to convict her, KTVB7 reported. This type of plea is treated the same as a traditional one in terms of sentencing, according to KTVB7.

“Failure to take responsibility is a major concern here for the court. We want to set a very high standard for parents and for people taking care of children,” Judge Miller stated during the defendant’s sentencing, the press release says.

“I extend my sincere and deepest condolences to Dawson’s loved ones who suffered a devastating loss. My team and I take these cases very seriously. I am grateful for the Meridian Police Department’s thorough investigation on this case,” Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said, quoted by the press release.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# true crime# Danielle Radue# Ada County# child abuse

Comments / 10

Published by

Long time true crime lover and blogger who has spent years reading and studying criminal psychology. I also write mystery fiction books, and have a diploma in journalism.

N/A
1483 followers

More from Lavinia Thompson

Cleveland County, OK

Couple arrested in connection with disabled sister's murder, claimed she haunted them after death

A 14-month investigation concluded a four-year ordeal for a family who hadn’t heard from Margarita Sandoval since 2018, after she moved in with her sister and brother-in-law, the Normal Police Department (NPD) said in a statement.

Read full story
1 comments
Muskegon County, MI

Teen boy 69 pounds at time of death, shackled and tied up by mother

Timothy Ferguson was a helpless 15-year-old boy with mental disabilities who weighed 69 pounds at the time of his death on July 6, and was restrained with zip ties and shackles, allegedly by his own mother, according to new MLive report, citing a probable cause affidavit that reveals more mortifying details surrounding Timothy’s death.

Read full story
187 comments
Yakima County, WA

New Crime Intelligence Center approved for Yakima County

The new Yakima Regional Crime Intelligence Center will go ahead after approval of the $2.8 million ARPA application by Yakima County Commissioners LaDon Linde and Rob Anderson, who have told staff to immediately enter an agreement with the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments (YVCOG) for the launch, according to a Yakima County press release.

Read full story
Travis County, TX

Kaitlin Armstrong pleads not guilty to Mo Wilson murder

Kaitlin Armstrong made her first court appearance on Wednesday, and has pleaded not guilty to murder charges accusing her of shooting pro-cyclist Mo Wilson on May 11, CBS Austin is reporting.

Read full story
Tarrant County, TX

Texas mother arrested after allegedly poisoning toddler to induce seizures

A 30-year-old Texas mother has been arrested on suspicions that she poisoned her daughter with Benadryl in order to fake a seizure disorder, according to an arrest warrant obtained by Oxygen.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, TX

Woman arrested in 17-year-old murder of elderly Cleveland couple

A 41-year-old Freeport woman was arrested on July 8 in a 17-year-old double homicide of an elderly couple that occurred in Cleveland, Texas, according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter (MCPR).

Read full story
Huntsville, AL

Former nurse Nikki Cappello sentenced to life for husband's murder

The nurse who murdered her husband for getting too close to unraveling her addiction has been sentenced to life in prison, reports WAFF. Former nurse Nikki Cappello has been handed a life sentence for the poisoning death of her husband, private investigator Jim Cappello, WAFF says.

Read full story
1 comments
Montrose, CO

Funeral home operator's mother pleads guilty to brokering body parts and mail fraud

After her daughter pleaded guilty last week to mail fraud, 69-year-old Shirley Koch did the same in court on Tuesday, according to a Daily Sentinel report. Shirley Koch, left, and her attorneyChristopher Tomlinson, The Daily Sentinel.

Read full story
4 comments
Kansas City, MO

Former respiratory therapist arrested 20 years after alleged murder, pleads not guilty

It took 20 years to arrest former respiratory therapist Jennifer Anne Hall for the murder of elderly patient Fern Franco, but a probable cause statement reveals that Hall may have murdered as many as nine patients in total, the Kansas City Star is reporting.

Read full story
1 comments
Muskegon County, MI

Mother accused of giving disabled son ice baths and starving him, charged with his murder

Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson has called the horrific death of 15-year-old Timothy Ferguson one of the worst cases he’s handled in his 20 year career, according to a report by 13 On Your Side.

Read full story
1 comments
Nunn, CO

Trial of teen accused of killing her infant delayed while awaiting final autopsy

Leiyla Cepeda still awaits trial after being arrested for the murder of her infant on June 8, the Greeley Tribune reports in Colorado. Prosecutors and public defenders are waiting on the final autopsy report before the trial can proceed, though a motions hearing was held on Friday afternoon, according to the Tribune.

Read full story
7 comments
Montrose, CO

Funeral home operator pleads guilty to illegally transporting body parts

A Montrose funeral home owner has pleaded guilty to mail fraud this week following allegations that she illegally sold body parts and scammed clients, the Daily Sentinel reports.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

77-year-old woman charged with homicide after June 25 house fire

What started as a routine call to a house fire on June 25, 2022, turned into a homicide, San Jose Police Department reported on Wednesday. At 3:47 a.m. that morning, the San Jose Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 5900 block of Amapola Drive, the SJPD statement says. In the home of an elderly couple, they found the husband in an upstairs bedroom suffering from smoke inhalation before being rescued by fire fighters, the statement says.

Read full story
6 comments
Austin, TX

Kaitlin Armstrong returned to the U.S. after 43 days on the run

More details are emerging on the time Kaitlin Armstrong spent on the run and the drastic measures she took to evade capture, according to reports from CNN and KXAN. Armstrong dyed her hair dark brown and cut it to shoulder-length, Deputy Marshal Brandon Filla told CNN on June 30. He added that she “previously resembled” the person whose passport she used to leave the U.S., though he didn’t reveal whose passport she used or whether it was given to her willfully, CNN says.

Read full story
37 comments
Austin, TX

Kaitlin Armstrong finally arrested, U.S. Marshals say

After being on the run for 43 days, fleeing murder charges, Kaitlin Armstrong has been arrested in Costa Rica, U.S. Marshals announced in a statement released Thursday. A joint effort between the Marshals, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Department of State Diplomatic Security Service found Armstrong in a hostel on Saint Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas, the statement says.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Kaitlin Armstrong "still alive", U.S. Marshals say, but still running

The gun Kaitlin Armstrong owned at the time of Mo Wilson’s death has been definitively linked to the May 11 murder of the pro-cyclist, U.S. Marshals announced. A new criminal complaint confirms the spent shell casings found at the murder scene match those from the gun police fired in a ballistics test; the same gun they recovered from the home Armstrong shared with boyfriend Colin Strickland, according to the criminal complaint.

Read full story
16 comments
Texas State

Jennifer Faith sentenced in murder-for-hire plot against husband

An Oak Cliff woman accused of hiring her boyfriend to murder her husband saw a life sentence handed down for the conviction on June 21, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) release.

Read full story
2 comments
Augusta County, VA

Candi Royer, Travis Brown will both stand trial in 2023 for death of toddler

Two weeks after Candi Royer learned of her trial dates, her boyfriend Travis Brown learned when he will face a jury as well, Yahoo! News reports. Brown, 30-years-old, is accused of murdering three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell, the toddler placed in the care of him and Royer while the mother was incarcerated, the Augusta County Commonwealth Attorney Tim Martin announced last month. Brown has been charged with aggravated murder, felony murder, unlawfully concealing a dead body, conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, conspiracy to commit child abuse, and conspiracy to conceal a dead body, Martin said.

Read full story
4 comments
Austin, TX

U.S. Marshals find Kaitlin Armstrong's Jeep but not the fugitive

Kaitlin Armstrong remains in the wind, but her black 2012 Jeep Cherokee has been located, NBC News is reporting. U.S. Marshals say they have traced the vehicle to a dealership in Austin, where Armstrong sold the Jeep for $12,200 on May 13, one day before she fled Texas via the Houston airport, and two days after she allegedly murdered Mo Wilson in a love triangle gone wrong, NBC reports.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy