Teen boy 69 pounds at time of death, shackled and tied up by mother

Timothy Ferguson was a helpless 15-year-old boy with mental disabilities who weighed 69 pounds at the time of his death on July 6, and was restrained with zip ties and shackles, allegedly by his own mother, according to new MLive report, citing a probable cause affidavit that reveals more mortifying details surrounding Timothy’s death.

The affidavit reveals text messages from the phone of Paul Ferguson, Timothy’s 20-year-old brother, who was in the home at the time of Timothy’s death, MLive says.

On July 8, their 43-year-old mother, Shanda Vander Ark, was charged for first-degree child abuse and open murder, MLive says. She is accused of subjecting Timothy to punishments of ice baths and starvation, MLive reports. Both charges could send her to prison for life, according to MLive.

Paul was arraigned on July 15 for first-degree child abuse related to Timothy’s death, MLive reported. The text messages revealed details of severe punishments, including self-induced vomiting, excessive exercise, and starvation, according to MLive.

Paul admitted to hitting Timothy “several times” on the head, and dropping him on his head after an ice bath, the arrest affidavit states. He also admitted to depriving his brother of food and water as well, according to MLive.

Vander Ark is accused of feeding her disabled son “nothing but bread and bread soaked in hotsauce and hot sauce poured down the child’s throat and placing the child in an ice bath,” said Matt Roberts, chief trial attorney for the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office, according to MLive.

Shanda Vander Ark Muskegon County Jail

A medical examiner ruled Timothy’s case of death to be hypothermia and malnourishment as a result of the fatal maltreatment he experienced at the hands of his mother, MLive reports. Vander Ark allegedly subjected her son to an ice bath as punishment the day before his death, Roberts said in court, MLive reports.

Vander Ark’s arrest affidavit says she allegedly deprived Timothy of food and water dating back to January 2022, MLive says.

In 2012, when Timothy was five, Vander Ark found herself stuck in a tumultuous divorce and custody battle in Oklahoma, 13 On Your Side reported earlier this month. An exit order shows that she voluntarily waived custody rights instead of having them formally terminated, after being substantiated for child abuse, and was only permitted supervised visits with the kids, 13 On Your Side reported.

Timothy was home-schooled and had some mental disabilities, Roberts told MLive.

A 7-year-old who also lived in the home gave statements to police that assisted in arresting Paul and his mother, though it appears the 7-year-old wasn’t abused, according to MLive.

Vander Ark is scheduled to appear in court on July 28 for a preliminary exam, and no motive for either suspect has been revealed by prosecutors yet, MLive reports.