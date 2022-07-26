New Crime Intelligence Center approved for Yakima County

The new Yakima Regional Crime Intelligence Center will go ahead after approval of the $2.8 million ARPA application by Yakima County Commissioners LaDon Linde and Rob Anderson, who have told staff to immediately enter an agreement with the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments (YVCOG) for the launch, according to a Yakima County press release.

“There's such a benefit to be able to move these cases more quickly bring justice more swiftly and so that was my motivation for wanting to move this forward,” Linde told NBC.

The approval came on July 15, according to the release.

The Center will provide more streamlined collaboration between law enforcement agencies, lab and forensic support technicians, and high-level intelligence staff to assist across jurisdictions, the release says. Funds will also purchase $1.2 million in equipment for rapid DNA, NIBIN, GrayKey and Cellebrite programs, and crime-mapping software, according to the release.

The National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) was established by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) in 1997 “to provide local, state, tribal and federal law enforcement partners with an automated ballistic imaging network”, says the ATF website.

NIBIN allows firearms examiners or technicians to enter cartridge information and images into a database to let detectives from various jurisdictions share, search, and match ballistics information from across the country, according to the ATF website.

According to the Grayshift website, GrayKey is “a state-of-the-art forensic access tool, that extracts encrypted or inaccessible data from mobile devices.” It can give investigators same-day access to a phone’s contents to gather information for the sake of closing cases faster, using location data to include or exclude suspects based on verifiable alibis, extract names of who a suspect may have contacted regarding the crime, and identify data patterns, Grayshift’s website says.

Cellebrite claims to “modernize” investigations by providing a program that stores, manages, analyzes, shares, and secures important digital evidence, according to the company’s website.

Washington State Patrol’s Seattle and Cheney state crime labs have conducted much of this work in the past, but the new Yakima center will provide local departments a way of collaborating with each other and prioritizing their own cases, the release says.

Selah Police Department Chief Dan Christman said the crime-mapping tool will be most beneficial to his department, NBC reported.

“We are fortunate here that we don't have the high rate of violent crime that maybe lower valley or Yakima has been seeing recently and so for us it's going to be predicting crime,” he told NBC.

Rapid DNA testing will provide results to identify deceased people in less than 90 minutes, according to NBC. It would still have to be sent to the state crime lab so it could be used in court as evidence, but it would give detectives information much quicker at the start of a case, NBC explains.

The program funding is to be split up among participating agencies according to population size, with larger agencies paying more since they would use the facility more often, the release says. The Town of Harrah, in the first year, is estimated to pay $540 a year, while a larger area like Sunnyside is estimated to pay upwards of $15,275, the release explains.

“The goal is to provide expert level service to every member and make it affordable to even the smallest towns in our valley,” said YVCOG Executive Director Chris Wickenhagen in the release.

Vicki Baker with the YVCOG said their role will be purely administrative, and day-to-day operations will continue to be left to the local law enforcement agencies, the release says.

In a July 21 KAPP-KVEW report, Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell said the county has had four homicides in 2022.

“I can tell you that all of our numbers are up already this year and we don’t know why,” Udell told KAPP-KVEW.

Bob Udell Credit: Emily Goodell, KAPP-KVEW

A new statewide crime report showed a 22% drop in crime in Yakima County, but Udell attributes the numbers to new legislation that has passed and crimes going unreported, KAPP-KVEW says. Udell also says that domestic violence is a huge issue for the county, and commonly goes unreported in rural areas, according to KAPP-KVEW.

Udell also told KAPP-KVEW that the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is very understaffed, which discourages people from reporting crimes.

Christman attributes Selah’s drop in crime to the funding and support the department receives and higher than average staffing levels, according to KAPP-KVEW.

He said Selah being a fairly low-crime area lowers the chance of officers being burned out and giving more opportunities for positive community interactions, KAPP-KVEW says.

The new Yakima Crime Intelligence Center offers more streamlined ways for Udell’s officers to approach crime in their area, the release says.

“Our capability for building cases and making them stick will be greatly enhanced. The time for a true collaborative effort among all our agencies is now, and I am excited to move this forward and tackle our valley’s crime problems head on,” Udell said, quoted in the release.