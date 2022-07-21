Kaitlin Armstrong pleads not guilty to Mo Wilson murder

Kaitlin Armstrong made her first court appearance on Wednesday, and has pleaded not guilty to murder charges accusing her of shooting pro-cyclist Mo Wilson on May 11, CBS Austin is reporting.

Armstrong’s lawyers have requested a speedy trial, and attorney Rick Cofer, representing Armstrong, said there’s much more to the story than the police and media narrative have let on, CBS says.

“Miss Armstrong wants her day in court. She wants a trial,” Cofer said, according to CBS.

While her defense attorneys push to start the trial sooner than later, the prosecution has claimed they don’t have all the evidence yet in order to proceed, CBS reports. Her attorneys also claim that the arrest warrant issued by the Austin Police Department (APD) contained inaccurate, misleading information, and they plan on filing motions to have the police department investigated for their conduct, CBS says.

In what has been deemed a love triangle gone wrong, Wilson and Armstrong had both been romantically involved with professional cyclist, 35-year-old Colin Strickland, the affidavit states. Strickland and Wilson dated briefly in October 2021, while he and Armstrong had broken up, though the relationship ended and Strickland went back to Armstrong, the affidavit says.

Court documents last week revealed new details about the murder: Police found Wilson dead on the bathroom floor in her friend’s home with at least three bullet wounds: two the head and one to the chest that police say happened while she was laying on the floor, according to Fox News. She had an exit wound on her back, with a bullet and chipped tile beneath her, Fox News adds.

Strickland told police he had given Armstrong $450,000 as capital investment, though she never returned the money when he asked her to before she fled Texas on May 14, Fox News reported earlier this month. Armstrong fled to New York, then to New Jersey, and from there, fled to Costa Rica, where she was arrested at a hostel, CNN reported.

Armstrong had cut her hair and dyed it dark brown, Deputy Marshal Brandon Filla told CNN on June 30.

Kaitlin Armstrong, before (left) and after (right) altering her appearance on the run. US Marshals, Travis County Sheriff's Office

New details have also emerged that Armstrong had been dating a man in Costa Rica, and told him that she had just endured a “traumatizing breakup”, the Daily Mail reports. Teal Akerson, the who she went on a few dates with, said he had no idea she was wanted for the highly-publicized murder of Wilson, the Daily Mail says.

The couple met outside of a tattoo shop, where Akerson said she was using the name Ari, the Daily Mail reveals. He added that she insisted on hanging out in secluded spaces, where they smoked cannabis and spent time together, the Daily Mail says.

“Ari was a strange person. I met her outside the tattoo shop, her friends were getting tattoos and she was awaiting out there on the bench and I was having a beer in the lounge,” Akerson told the Austin American Statesman.

He added that he didn’t recognize her because of the plastic surgery she obtained while on the run, and didn’t recognize the photos put out by police, the Daily Mail says. She dyed her hair and had the nose surgery before leaving the U.S., according to U.S. Marshals.

Costa Rica locals said she seemed “normal” and spent her time working at the hostel’s front desk and teaching yoga, the Daily Mail reports. Akerson corroborated reports that Armstrong had a bandaged nose and bruised eyes from a surfing accident, as Filla had previously told KXAN.

While in Costa Rica, Armstrong attended yoga classes to “better her profession to teach a specific type of yoga,” Filla told KXAN.

Armstrong will also face theft charges for a Botox bill she skipped out on a few years, and her trial is set to start on October 24, CBS says. She is being held at Travis County Jail on a $3.5 million bond, according to the Daily Mail.