Texas mother arrested after allegedly poisoning toddler to induce seizures

A 30-year-old Texas mother has been arrested on suspicions that she poisoned her daughter with Benadryl in order to fake a seizure disorder, according to an arrest warrant obtained by Oxygen.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jesika Lynne Jones on July 13, the warrant charging her with abandoning or endangering a child and injury to a child with the intent to cause serious bodily injury, Oxygen reports.

Investigators say Jones gave her daughter overdoses of Benadryl to induce body tremors and seizures, Oxygen says, citing the warrant.

Jones attempted to have her 4-year-old daughter diagnosed with a seizure disorder due to the symptoms, but a child abuse pediatrician at the Cook Children’s Medical Center reported suspicions that Jones was poisoning her child, Oxygen reports.

Jesika Jones Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

Jones took her daughter to Cook Children’s Medical Center multiple times for the seizure-like symptoms, and while staff found Benadryl in the child’s system, she had already been discharged before test results came back, Oxygen says.

The toddler was admitted to the hospital four times in the last year, the last time being June 19, when hospital staff requested a 24-hour turnaround on a test for Benadryl in the child, Oxygen reports. Staff took urine samples which revealed the presence of the drug, and other tests came back negative for seizure activity, Oxygen says.

Detectives suspect Jones even continued to poison her daughter on trips to the bathroom while in the hospital, Oxygen reports. On June 20, Cameras captured Jones taking her daughter to the bathroom, which is when investigators say she administered more Benadryl to the toddler, having kept it in her purse, Oxygen says.

An hour later while in bed, the girl was overcome with body tremors, dilated pupils, elevated heart rate, and was unable to stand; all symptoms doctors say are indicative of a Benadryl overdose, Oxygen states. Such symptoms, one physician said, showed a “very high dose” of the medication in the girl’s system, Oxygen says.

Children under six shouldn’t take Benadryl, or any other product containing diphenhydramine, unless directed by a doctor and in age-appropriate doses, according to Daily Med and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In front of hospital staff days later, Jones allegedly blurted out, unprompted, “I haven’t given Benadryl in months”, according to Oxygen.

When questioned, Jones denied overdosing her daughter on the allergy medication to induce seizures, but admitted giving the child Tylenol, Benadryl, and Ibuprofen in the past, Oxygen says. She claimed she kept the medication in her purse for allergy reasons, and provided conflicting details as to when she last gave it to her daughter, claiming it was a week prior for an ant bite, Oxygen reports.

Jones said her daughter began having seizures in November 2021, and also had speech delay, was born prematurely, had tubes in her ears from infections, and had a previous milk allergy, Oxygen says.

Eventually, Jones confessed to overdosing her daughter with Benadryl, allegedly admitting that she gave her daughter four or five 25 milligram tablets before previous hospital visits, and that she’d given her daughter four tablets on June 20, Oxygen reports.

She called herself a “habitual liar”, Oxygen says, quoting the warrant.

“I think I’m a horrible person. I don’t love myself. I don’t like who I am. I’m tired of living life like this. I’m tired of hurting people emotionally, (redacted) medically. I don’t know. I really don’t. I just know I need help. I really do. I want help,” Jones allegedly told law enforcement, Oxygen says, citing the warrant.

A bottle of Hydroxyzine, an antihistamine, was missing 64 pills when confiscated from Jones, and with it, investigators found an empty bottle of a sedative and anti-depressant Trazodone, Oxygen says. Trace amounts of those medications were also found in the daughter’s urine samples, which Jones also allegedly admitted to giving her daughter on two separate occasions, Oxygen reports.

The warrant also describes a discussion investigators had with a man who once lived with Jones, and how he allegedly reported her a few times to Child Protective Services (CPS) due to his concerns of “Munchausen by Proxy”, but the reports were ruled inconclusive, Oxygen says.

Munchausen by Proxy (MPS) “is a psychological disorder marked by attention-seeking behavior by a caregiver through those who are in their care”, according to WebMD. The caregiver with MPS, often the mother, exaggerates or makes up symptoms for a child in their care, sometimes taking deliberate actions to make the symptoms worse while doctors and staff try to treat the child and figure out what’s wrong, WebMD explains.

Jones has yet to be charged, but she is being held on a $10,000 bond at the Tarrant County Corrections Center, according to online records.