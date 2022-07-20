Texas mother arrested after allegedly poisoning toddler to induce seizures

Lavinia Thompson

A 30-year-old Texas mother has been arrested on suspicions that she poisoned her daughter with Benadryl in order to fake a seizure disorder, according to an arrest warrant obtained by Oxygen.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jesika Lynne Jones on July 13, the warrant charging her with abandoning or endangering a child and injury to a child with the intent to cause serious bodily injury, Oxygen reports.

Investigators say Jones gave her daughter overdoses of Benadryl to induce body tremors and seizures, Oxygen says, citing the warrant.

Jones attempted to have her 4-year-old daughter diagnosed with a seizure disorder due to the symptoms, but a child abuse pediatrician at the Cook Children’s Medical Center reported suspicions that Jones was poisoning her child, Oxygen reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3462pa_0gmOvbzd00
Jesika JonesTarrant County Sheriff's Office

Jones took her daughter to Cook Children’s Medical Center multiple times for the seizure-like symptoms, and while staff found Benadryl in the child’s system, she had already been discharged before test results came back, Oxygen says.

The toddler was admitted to the hospital four times in the last year, the last time being June 19, when hospital staff requested a 24-hour turnaround on a test for Benadryl in the child, Oxygen reports. Staff took urine samples which revealed the presence of the drug, and other tests came back negative for seizure activity, Oxygen says.

Detectives suspect Jones even continued to poison her daughter on trips to the bathroom while in the hospital, Oxygen reports. On June 20, Cameras captured Jones taking her daughter to the bathroom, which is when investigators say she administered more Benadryl to the toddler, having kept it in her purse, Oxygen says.

An hour later while in bed, the girl was overcome with body tremors, dilated pupils, elevated heart rate, and was unable to stand; all symptoms doctors say are indicative of a Benadryl overdose, Oxygen states. Such symptoms, one physician said, showed a “very high dose” of the medication in the girl’s system, Oxygen says.

Children under six shouldn’t take Benadryl, or any other product containing diphenhydramine, unless directed by a doctor and in age-appropriate doses, according to Daily Med and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In front of hospital staff days later, Jones allegedly blurted out, unprompted, “I haven’t given Benadryl in months”, according to Oxygen.

When questioned, Jones denied overdosing her daughter on the allergy medication to induce seizures, but admitted giving the child Tylenol, Benadryl, and Ibuprofen in the past, Oxygen says. She claimed she kept the medication in her purse for allergy reasons, and provided conflicting details as to when she last gave it to her daughter, claiming it was a week prior for an ant bite, Oxygen reports.

Jones said her daughter began having seizures in November 2021, and also had speech delay, was born prematurely, had tubes in her ears from infections, and had a previous milk allergy, Oxygen says.

Eventually, Jones confessed to overdosing her daughter with Benadryl, allegedly admitting that she gave her daughter four or five 25 milligram tablets before previous hospital visits, and that she’d given her daughter four tablets on June 20, Oxygen reports.

She called herself a “habitual liar”, Oxygen says, quoting the warrant.

“I think I’m a horrible person. I don’t love myself. I don’t like who I am. I’m tired of living life like this. I’m tired of hurting people emotionally, (redacted) medically. I don’t know. I really don’t. I just know I need help. I really do. I want help,” Jones allegedly told law enforcement, Oxygen says, citing the warrant.

A bottle of Hydroxyzine, an antihistamine, was missing 64 pills when confiscated from Jones, and with it, investigators found an empty bottle of a sedative and anti-depressant Trazodone, Oxygen says. Trace amounts of those medications were also found in the daughter’s urine samples, which Jones also allegedly admitted to giving her daughter on two separate occasions, Oxygen reports.

The warrant also describes a discussion investigators had with a man who once lived with Jones, and how he allegedly reported her a few times to Child Protective Services (CPS) due to his concerns of “Munchausen by Proxy”, but the reports were ruled inconclusive, Oxygen says.

Munchausen by Proxy (MPS) “is a psychological disorder marked by attention-seeking behavior by a caregiver through those who are in their care”, according to WebMD. The caregiver with MPS, often the mother, exaggerates or makes up symptoms for a child in their care, sometimes taking deliberate actions to make the symptoms worse while doctors and staff try to treat the child and figure out what’s wrong, WebMD explains.

Jones has yet to be charged, but she is being held on a $10,000 bond at the Tarrant County Corrections Center, according to online records.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# True crime# Jesika Jones# Texas

Comments / 1

Published by

Long time true crime lover and blogger who has spent years reading and studying criminal psychology. I also write mystery fiction books, and have a diploma in journalism.

N/A
1245 followers

More from Lavinia Thompson

Travis County, TX

Kaitlin Armstrong pleads not guilty to Mo Wilson murder

Kaitlin Armstrong made her first court appearance on Wednesday, and has pleaded not guilty to murder charges accusing her of shooting pro-cyclist Mo Wilson on May 11, CBS Austin is reporting.

Read full story
Cleveland, TX

Woman arrested in 17-year-old murder of elderly Cleveland couple

A 41-year-old Freeport woman was arrested on July 8 in a 17-year-old double homicide of an elderly couple that occurred in Cleveland, Texas, according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter (MCPR).

Read full story
Huntsville, AL

Former nurse Nikki Cappello sentenced to life for husband's murder

The nurse who murdered her husband for getting too close to unraveling her addiction has been sentenced to life in prison, reports WAFF. Former nurse Nikki Cappello has been handed a life sentence for the poisoning death of her husband, private investigator Jim Cappello, WAFF says.

Read full story
Montrose, CO

Funeral home operator's mother pleads guilty to brokering body parts and mail fraud

After her daughter pleaded guilty last week to mail fraud, 69-year-old Shirley Koch did the same in court on Tuesday, according to a Daily Sentinel report. Shirley Koch, left, and her attorneyChristopher Tomlinson, The Daily Sentinel.

Read full story
4 comments
Kansas City, MO

Former respiratory therapist arrested 20 years after alleged murder, pleads not guilty

It took 20 years to arrest former respiratory therapist Jennifer Anne Hall for the murder of elderly patient Fern Franco, but a probable cause statement reveals that Hall may have murdered as many as nine patients in total, the Kansas City Star is reporting.

Read full story
1 comments
Muskegon County, MI

Mother accused of giving disabled son ice baths and starving him, charged with his murder

Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson has called the horrific death of 15-year-old Timothy Ferguson one of the worst cases he’s handled in his 20 year career, according to a report by 13 On Your Side.

Read full story
1 comments
Nunn, CO

Trial of teen accused of killing her infant delayed while awaiting final autopsy

Leiyla Cepeda still awaits trial after being arrested for the murder of her infant on June 8, the Greeley Tribune reports in Colorado. Prosecutors and public defenders are waiting on the final autopsy report before the trial can proceed, though a motions hearing was held on Friday afternoon, according to the Tribune.

Read full story
7 comments
Montrose, CO

Funeral home operator pleads guilty to illegally transporting body parts

A Montrose funeral home owner has pleaded guilty to mail fraud this week following allegations that she illegally sold body parts and scammed clients, the Daily Sentinel reports.

Read full story
San Jose, CA

77-year-old woman charged with homicide after June 25 house fire

What started as a routine call to a house fire on June 25, 2022, turned into a homicide, San Jose Police Department reported on Wednesday. At 3:47 a.m. that morning, the San Jose Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 5900 block of Amapola Drive, the SJPD statement says. In the home of an elderly couple, they found the husband in an upstairs bedroom suffering from smoke inhalation before being rescued by fire fighters, the statement says.

Read full story
6 comments
Austin, TX

Kaitlin Armstrong returned to the U.S. after 43 days on the run

More details are emerging on the time Kaitlin Armstrong spent on the run and the drastic measures she took to evade capture, according to reports from CNN and KXAN. Armstrong dyed her hair dark brown and cut it to shoulder-length, Deputy Marshal Brandon Filla told CNN on June 30. He added that she “previously resembled” the person whose passport she used to leave the U.S., though he didn’t reveal whose passport she used or whether it was given to her willfully, CNN says.

Read full story
37 comments
Austin, TX

Kaitlin Armstrong finally arrested, U.S. Marshals say

After being on the run for 43 days, fleeing murder charges, Kaitlin Armstrong has been arrested in Costa Rica, U.S. Marshals announced in a statement released Thursday. A joint effort between the Marshals, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Department of State Diplomatic Security Service found Armstrong in a hostel on Saint Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas, the statement says.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Kaitlin Armstrong "still alive", U.S. Marshals say, but still running

The gun Kaitlin Armstrong owned at the time of Mo Wilson’s death has been definitively linked to the May 11 murder of the pro-cyclist, U.S. Marshals announced. A new criminal complaint confirms the spent shell casings found at the murder scene match those from the gun police fired in a ballistics test; the same gun they recovered from the home Armstrong shared with boyfriend Colin Strickland, according to the criminal complaint.

Read full story
16 comments
Texas State

Jennifer Faith sentenced in murder-for-hire plot against husband

An Oak Cliff woman accused of hiring her boyfriend to murder her husband saw a life sentence handed down for the conviction on June 21, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) release.

Read full story
2 comments
Augusta County, VA

Candi Royer, Travis Brown will both stand trial in 2023 for death of toddler

Two weeks after Candi Royer learned of her trial dates, her boyfriend Travis Brown learned when he will face a jury as well, Yahoo! News reports. Brown, 30-years-old, is accused of murdering three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell, the toddler placed in the care of him and Royer while the mother was incarcerated, the Augusta County Commonwealth Attorney Tim Martin announced last month. Brown has been charged with aggravated murder, felony murder, unlawfully concealing a dead body, conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, conspiracy to commit child abuse, and conspiracy to conceal a dead body, Martin said.

Read full story
4 comments
Austin, TX

U.S. Marshals find Kaitlin Armstrong's Jeep but not the fugitive

Kaitlin Armstrong remains in the wind, but her black 2012 Jeep Cherokee has been located, NBC News is reporting. U.S. Marshals say they have traced the vehicle to a dealership in Austin, where Armstrong sold the Jeep for $12,200 on May 13, one day before she fled Texas via the Houston airport, and two days after she allegedly murdered Mo Wilson in a love triangle gone wrong, NBC reports.

Read full story
3 comments
Ohio State

Sentence handed down for Ohio woman accused of killing newborn

Breyona Reddick faces a ten-year sentence for the 2019 death of her newborn infant, found in a plastic bag in a college dormitory bathroom, True Crime Daily reports. Her fate was determined on June 21: she will go to prison for a minimum of ten years, or a maximum of 15, according to True Crime Daily.

Read full story
72 comments
Austin, TX

Kaitlin Armstrong likely using an alias, still eluding Marshals

Still considered armed and dangerous, Kaitlin Armstrong continues to elude law enforcement, and may even be using her sister’s name to flee, according to NewsNation. Armstrong, 34-years-old, is wanted for the first-degree murder of 25-year-old pro-cyclist Mo Wilson after a May 11 shooting that left Wilson dead in her friend’s residence in Austin, Texas, according to the affidavit released in May.

Read full story
34 comments
Gainesville, GA

Gainesville Woman arrested after living with fiancé's dead body for two months

A Georgia woman is accused of murdering her fiancé and living with his body for two months, Gainesville police say. On Thursday, June 9, police arrested 45-year-old Tabitha Zeldia Wood and charged her with felony murder, aggravated assault, and concealing the death of her 82-year-old fiancé, Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr., reports WJCL.

Read full story
2 comments
Newark, NJ

Kaitlin Armstrong flew to Newark, NJ after NYC, U.S. Marshals say

Kaitlin Armstrong was “dropped off” at Newark Liberty International Airport on May 18, a day after they released the arrest warrant, U.S. Marshals said in a Twitter update Monday..

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy