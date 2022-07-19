Woman arrested in 17-year-old murder of elderly Cleveland couple

A 41-year-old Freeport woman was arrested on July 8 in a 17-year-old double homicide of an elderly couple that occurred in Cleveland, Texas, according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter (MCPR).

Cleveland police detective John Shaver and Texas Ranger Brandon Bess, of the Texas Ranger Cold Case Division, arrested Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine, charging her with the murders of Luz and Antonio Rodrigeuz, says the MCPR.

Their daughter, Carol Tejeda had gone to her parents’ home to make lunch for them on April 14, 2005, assuming they were sleeping when they didn’t answer upon her entrance, says the MCPR. The scene she came upon was unfathomable: her father, severely beaten on the floor, and her mother, beaten and deceased in her own bed, the MCPR reports.

Police used a scent dog to track the suspect, and got across the railroad tracks before losing the scent near an apartment complex, a local KHOU report says.

Investigators found blood in various areas of the home, took some DNA from a large rug, then entered it into the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), but no results matched at the time, according to KHOU.

Despite the Rodriguez family being loved in their community, the case went cold with time, KHOU reports.

That is, until CODIS finally found a hit on March 2, 2021, that led police to a woman serving a sentence for unrelated offenses in a Texas prison, KHOU says.

Upon being interviewed, Lemoine initially denied knowing the Rodriguez family or anything related to the crime, but investigators swabbed her for DNA anyway, KHOU says.

When they looked into her past, investigators discovered previous drug and property-related offenses, but it was only in 2021 that a felony charge landed her in Gatesville prison, KHOU says. The DNA which investigators took from her in 2022 matched the DNA found on the bloody rug from the Rodriguez home, KHOU says.

“Sometimes such small pieces of evidence can solve a case and in this case that piece of carpet that was found inside the home that had a spectacle of blood on it,” Chief Darrel Broussad with the Cleveland Police Department told KHOU.

Carol Tejeda said that Lemoine was unknown to the Rodriguez family, according to ABC-13.

“I have never seen her. I don't recognize her name or anything,” Tejeda told ABC-13.

Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman reviewed the case and agreed there was enough evidence for an arrest warrant charging her with capital murder and setting her bond at $1 million, according to MCPR.

Lemoine had been released from prison by the time Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller issued the warrant on July 5, MCPR adds. Lemoine had been living in Freeport after her release, according to ABC-13.

Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine Liberty County Jail

Detectives and a Texas Ranger arrested her outside of a parole office in Angleton on July 8, MCPR says.

“I knew it would come. I didn't know this long, but I knew this day would come. The community has always kept our parents in their prayers, and we're just very thankful, and God is good,” Tejeda told ABC-13 following the arrest.

A mourning community

Antonio Zamora Rodriguez was an 80-year-old World War II veteran caring for his ailing and disabled wife, 77-year-old Luz Rodriguez, according to BlueBonnet News. The couple worked in San Benito’s farming community, harvesting and selling produce, before selling their business relocating to Cleveland in 1984, BlueBonnet News says, citing a Department of Public Safety statement.

Antionio and Luz were involved with the Cleveland VFW Post 1839, and operated a small Mexican food restaurant out of their home to serve local plywood mill workers, the statement adds.

“The Rodriguezes were known to cater to workers at odd hours of the day and night and were a beloved part of the local Hispanic community for the hospitality they extended to everyone they encountered,” the statement says.

The Rodriguezes raised ten children and three nephews throughout the years, and their murders have haunted the community in which they were so loved, Bluebonnet News says.

“Today, after getting word from Texas Ranger Brandon Bess, that all changed. I have seen the hand of God at work today. Our family is extremely relieved that there is activity in our parents’ homicide,” Martin Rodriguez, the victims’ son, told Bluebonnet News.

Multi-County Crime Stoppers is still accepting tips for the case, as police believe more people are involved, at 1-800-392-STOP, according to Inside Edition.