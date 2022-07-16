Former nurse Nikki Cappello sentenced to life for husband's murder

The nurse who murdered her husband for getting too close to unraveling her addiction has been sentenced to life in prison, reports WAFF.

Former nurse Nikki Cappello has been handed a life sentence for the poisoning death of her husband, private investigator Jim Cappello, WAFF says.

“It’s actually surprisingly rare that we run into truly evil people, truly unrepentantly evil people in this world. This is one of those cases. I’m happy to get up every morning and fight that,” Prosecutor Tim Douthit said following the hearing Thursday.

Cappello was convicted on May 20, 2022 of killing her husband with insulin she stole from her workplace, the North Alabama Specialty Hospital, WAFF reported previously. The jury had deliberated for less than an hour before finding her guilty, WAFF said.

Jim, a successful private investigator, was preparing for divorce and custody of Ryleigh after unveiling his wife’s narcotics addiction, WAFF says. Instead of letting him move on, prosecutors says Nikki poisoned him with insulin, and hid his body in the garage, where police later found it, WAFF says.

Jim, Nikki, and their daughter People Magazine

Ryleigh, the Cappello’s young daughter, is now in the permanent custody of Jim’s sister, Jamie Weast, WAFF says. Jim’s family has expressed relief that the ordeal is over, and reflected on the murder, WAFF reports.

“She almost got away with it except her family was en route. I think she panicked and she knew she had to get the body out. And at that point, she was calling a friend to help. We were hours away and I’m a pit bull. I was gonna find him. Determined to find him. I was packed and ready,” Jamie told reporters.

Attorney Will League can now proceed with the civil lawsuit against Cappello he filed two years ago, WAFF says. League said after the conviction was handed out on May 20 that he wants the truth; Nikki won’t be able to refuse to take the stand like she did during the trial, News19 reported.

“We will now proceed with the civil to try and get restitution, money and compensation damages for the estate, which is really the minor child,” League said after the sentence hearing, WAFF says.