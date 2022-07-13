Mother accused of giving disabled son ice baths and starving him, charged with his murder

Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson has called the horrific death of 15-year-old Timothy Ferguson one of the worst cases he’s handled in his 20 year career, according to a report by 13 On Your Side.

According to press release from the Norton Shores Police Department (NSPD), police responded to call at 6:37 a.m. on July 6, 2022 to the 4000 block of Marshall Rd, where a male teenager was found dead. They found evidence that Ferguson was malnourished and abused, the release says.

Ferguson’s mother, Shanda Vander Ark, 43-years-old, has been arrested and is accused of subjecting her son to punishments of ice baths and starvation, MLive reports. She was arraigned on July 8, charged with open murder and first-degree child abuse, both of which are charges carrying potential life sentences, says MLive.

Shanda Vander Ark Muskegon County Jail

A medical examiner ruled Ferguson’s cause of death as a combination hypothermia and malnourishment, according to Matt Roberts, chief trial attorney for the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office. Vander Ark allegedly subjected her son to an ice bath as punishment the day before his death, Roberts said in court, MLive reports.

“The investigation subsequently revealed that Shanda Vander Ark had a number of punishments … that frankly were just beyond the pale in terms of what should be administered to a child,” Roberts told the judge at the arraignment hearing, according to the MLive report.

Roberts described such punishments as “the denial of food to the child, feeding the child nothing but bread and bread soaked in hot sauce and hot sauce poured down the child’s throat and placing the child in an ice bath,” according to MLive.

Roberts added that Vander Ark “should not have had custody of this child”, according to MLive.

13 On Your Side obtained documents showing a long history of Vander Ark’s instability. The documents reveal that Vander Ark found herself stuck in a divorce and custody battle in 2012 in Oklahoma over four of her children, 13 On Your Side says.

In 2012, when Timothy was five, an exit order shows that she voluntarily waived custody rights instead of having them formally terminated, after being substantiated for child abuse, 13 On Your Side reports. After this, Roberts told the court, she left the home and was allowed only supervised visits, 13 On Your Side adds.

Hilson told the court that investigators are still looking into what happened after that and how she and the children wound up in Michigan, according to 13 On Your Side.

A 20-year-old and a 7-year-old also lived in the home at the time of Timothy’s death, but didn’t appear to suffer abuse, MLive says. Timothy was home-schooled and had some mental disabilities, Roberts told MLive. Witness statements from the other two in the home contributed to Vander Ark’s arrest on July 7, according to MLive.

Roberts also said the victim’s father lives in Florida and was seemingly unaware of the abuse, MLive reports.

Muskegon County District Judge Maria Ladas Hoopes denied Vander Ark bond, MLive says. Vander Ark said little during the arraignment hearing, but told Ladas Hoopes that she had graduated from law school, and worked as a law clerk for Newaygo County Circuit Court, MLive reports. However, Vander Ark was never sworn in as an attorney, saying it was due to her husband having a stroke at the time, MLive says.

Roberts told the court that the husband didn’t live in the home, but in the care of his parents, MLive reports.

“This is a tragedy that could have and should have been prevented,” Roberts said during the hearing, MLive says.

Information about the case can be submitted to police by calling 231-733-2691 or via Silent Observer, 231-722-7463, according to MLive.